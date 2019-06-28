Home
Trending ETFs

BTRYX (Mutual Fund)

BTRYX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BMO In-Retirement Fund - Class Y

BTRYX | Fund

$8.45

$41 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$41 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BTRYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BMO In-Retirement Fund - Class Y
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Jon D. Adams

Fund Description

BTRYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTRYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -31.7% 19.7% 91.20%
1 Yr N/A -44.9% 3.5% 69.89%
3 Yr N/A* -18.3% 8.6% 93.99%
5 Yr -1.1%* -12.0% 8.8% 95.30%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 8.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTRYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -25.1% -0.4% 42.02%
2021 N/A -36.9% 20.0% 90.77%
2020 N/A -5.2% 8.1% 97.49%
2019 2.0% -25.3% -0.8% 92.34%
2018 -2.6% -49.7% 34.8% 85.80%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTRYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -31.7% 19.7% 91.20%
1 Yr N/A -43.3% 6.9% 82.19%
3 Yr N/A* -18.3% 11.3% 87.12%
5 Yr -1.1%* -12.0% 8.8% 77.64%
10 Yr N/A* -4.1% 11.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTRYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -25.1% -0.3% 68.93%
2021 N/A -36.9% 26.6% 83.61%
2020 N/A -4.7% 12.3% 60.42%
2019 2.0% -25.3% 3.9% 43.52%
2018 -2.6% -47.6% 39.2% 44.76%

NAV & Total Return History

BTRYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BTRYX Category Low Category High BTRYX % Rank
Net Assets 41 M 1.23 M 43.6 B 97.71%
Number of Holdings 267 3 142 17.01%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.3 M 1.09 M 43.6 B 97.71%
Weighting of Top 10 25.11% 17.8% 109.7% 67.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States of America 3.61%
  2. United States of America 3.37%
  3. United States of America 2.97%
  4. United States of America 2.96%
  5. United States of America 2.60%
  6. N/A 2.52%
  7. United States of America 2.43%
  8. United States of America 2.41%
  9. Government National Mortgage Association 2 1.28%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 0.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BTRYX % Rank
Bonds 		97.15% 1.03% 137.62% 9.36%
Cash 		2.85% -100.79% 23.12% 11.94%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.08% 97.53% 93.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.14% 47.68%
Other 		0.00% -0.85% 24.53% 38.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.36% 35.38%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BTRYX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		2.52% -120.10% 23.97% 11.15%
Derivative 		0.00% -4.34% 12.92% 16.87%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 60.24% 4.15%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.26% 51.60% 6.86%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.09% 18.16%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 137.62% 28.45%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BTRYX % Rank
US 		97.15% -12.23% 137.62% 9.29%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 34.95% 23.45%

BTRYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BTRYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.00% 5.22% 9.16%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 0.95% 2.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% 51.37%

Sales Fees

BTRYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BTRYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BTRYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 106.00% 69.84%

BTRYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BTRYX Category Low Category High BTRYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 6.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BTRYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BTRYX Category Low Category High BTRYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.99% 35.20% 25.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BTRYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

BTRYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jon D. Adams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 25, 2015

3.85

3.9%

Mr. Adams, Senior Investment Strategist and Portfolio Manager, joined BMO Asset Management Corp in 2015. Previously, Mr. Adams was a portfolio manager with UBS Global Asset Management from 2003 to 2015. He is a Director and is an Asset Allocation Analyst on the Global Investment Solutions team. He is responsible for the setting-up of Global Balanced, US Balanced and Currency strategies. His other responsibilities include analysis of economics, capital market assumptions and currencies.

Michael Dowdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2017

2.25

2.3%

Mr. Dowdall, Investment Strategist and Portfolio Manager of BMO Asset Management Corp., joined BMO in 2016 and is a CFA Charterholder. Previously, Mike was an investment analyst at Lighthouse Investment Partners, where he covered a variety of hedge fund strategies and built customized portfolios for clients. He began his career as a senior consultant at Protiviti.

Irina Pacheco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2017

2.25

2.3%

Ms. Pacheco, Investment Strategist and Portfolio Manager of BMO Asset Management Corp., joined BMO in 2006.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.0 16.76 6.29 7.5

