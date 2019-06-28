Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|BTRYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-31.7%
|19.7%
|91.20%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-44.9%
|3.5%
|69.89%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.3%
|8.6%
|93.99%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-12.0%
|8.8%
|95.30%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|8.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BTRYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-25.1%
|-0.4%
|42.02%
|2021
|N/A
|-36.9%
|20.0%
|90.77%
|2020
|N/A
|-5.2%
|8.1%
|97.49%
|2019
|2.0%
|-25.3%
|-0.8%
|92.34%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-49.7%
|34.8%
|85.80%
|Period
|BTRYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-31.7%
|19.7%
|91.20%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-43.3%
|6.9%
|82.19%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.3%
|11.3%
|87.12%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-12.0%
|8.8%
|77.64%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.1%
|11.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BTRYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-25.1%
|-0.3%
|68.93%
|2021
|N/A
|-36.9%
|26.6%
|83.61%
|2020
|N/A
|-4.7%
|12.3%
|60.42%
|2019
|2.0%
|-25.3%
|3.9%
|43.52%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-47.6%
|39.2%
|44.76%
|BTRYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTRYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|41 M
|1.23 M
|43.6 B
|97.71%
|Number of Holdings
|267
|3
|142
|17.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.3 M
|1.09 M
|43.6 B
|97.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.11%
|17.8%
|109.7%
|67.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTRYX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.15%
|1.03%
|137.62%
|9.36%
|Cash
|2.85%
|-100.79%
|23.12%
|11.94%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.08%
|97.53%
|93.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.14%
|47.68%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.85%
|24.53%
|38.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.36%
|35.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTRYX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.52%
|-120.10%
|23.97%
|11.15%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-4.34%
|12.92%
|16.87%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.24%
|4.15%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.26%
|51.60%
|6.86%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.09%
|18.16%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|137.62%
|28.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTRYX % Rank
|US
|97.15%
|-12.23%
|137.62%
|9.29%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.95%
|23.45%
|BTRYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.22%
|9.16%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.95%
|2.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|51.37%
|BTRYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|BTRYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BTRYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|106.00%
|69.84%
|BTRYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTRYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|6.72%
|BTRYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BTRYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTRYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.99%
|35.20%
|25.82%
|BTRYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.252
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.242
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2014
|$0.293
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 25, 2015
3.85
3.9%
Mr. Adams, Senior Investment Strategist and Portfolio Manager, joined BMO Asset Management Corp in 2015. Previously, Mr. Adams was a portfolio manager with UBS Global Asset Management from 2003 to 2015. He is a Director and is an Asset Allocation Analyst on the Global Investment Solutions team. He is responsible for the setting-up of Global Balanced, US Balanced and Currency strategies. His other responsibilities include analysis of economics, capital market assumptions and currencies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2017
2.25
2.3%
Mr. Dowdall, Investment Strategist and Portfolio Manager of BMO Asset Management Corp., joined BMO in 2016 and is a CFA Charterholder. Previously, Mike was an investment analyst at Lighthouse Investment Partners, where he covered a variety of hedge fund strategies and built customized portfolios for clients. He began his career as a senior consultant at Protiviti.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2017
2.25
2.3%
Ms. Pacheco, Investment Strategist and Portfolio Manager of BMO Asset Management Corp., joined BMO in 2006.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.0
|16.76
|6.29
|7.5
