Mr. Adams, Senior Investment Strategist and Portfolio Manager, joined BMO Asset Management Corp in 2015. Previously, Mr. Adams was a portfolio manager with UBS Global Asset Management from 2003 to 2015. He is a Director and is an Asset Allocation Analyst on the Global Investment Solutions team. He is responsible for the setting-up of Global Balanced, US Balanced and Currency strategies. His other responsibilities include analysis of economics, capital market assumptions and currencies.