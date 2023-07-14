Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Barrow Hanley Total Return Bond Fund

mutual fund
BTRIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.38 -0.04 -0.43%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (BTRIX) Primary
BTRIX (Mutual Fund)

Barrow Hanley Total Return Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.38 -0.04 -0.43%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (BTRIX) Primary
BTRIX (Mutual Fund)

Barrow Hanley Total Return Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.38 -0.04 -0.43%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (BTRIX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Barrow Hanley Total Return Bond Fund

BTRIX | Fund

$9.38

$42.4 M

3.97%

$0.37

-

Vitals

YTD Return

1.4%

1 yr return

-3.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$42.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Barrow Hanley Total Return Bond Fund

BTRIX | Fund

$9.38

$42.4 M

3.97%

$0.37

-

BTRIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Barrow Hanley Total Return Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Perpetual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 12, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    4276844
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Luchsinger

Fund Description

BTRIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -4.3% 4.5% 14.45%
1 Yr -3.6% -16.1% 162.7% 30.91%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% 66.22%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 71.44%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 80.80%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.7% 131.9% N/A
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -15.5% 4.5% 14.45%
1 Yr -3.6% -16.1% 162.7% 27.27%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% 58.89%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 63.93%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% 77.19%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.7% 131.9% N/A
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BTRIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BTRIX Category Low Category High BTRIX % Rank
Net Assets 42.4 M 2.88 M 287 B 95.38%
Number of Holdings 265 1 17234 79.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.44 M -106 M 27.6 B 95.18%
Weighting of Top 10 22.35% 3.7% 123.9% 58.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bonds 1.375% 4.07%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 1.25% 3.98%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 1.125% 3.73%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 2.55%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.25% 2.05%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 1.90%
  7. United States Treasury Bonds 2.25% 1.47%
  8. Government National Mortgage Association 4% 1.39%
  9. Fnma Pass-Thru I 2% 1.07%
  10. Government National Mortgage Association 3% 1.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BTRIX % Rank
Bonds 		96.58% 3.97% 268.18% 38.23%
Convertible Bonds 		2.47% 0.00% 7.93% 17.65%
Cash 		0.94% -181.13% 95.99% 69.72%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 68.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 72.23%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 57.38%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BTRIX % Rank
Securitized 		40.37% 0.00% 98.40% 21.79%
Corporate 		39.27% 0.00% 100.00% 22.95%
Government 		19.42% 0.00% 86.23% 62.39%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.94% 0.00% 95.99% 91.90%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 71.07%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 88.43%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BTRIX % Rank
US 		92.98% 3.63% 210.09% 18.80%
Non US 		3.60% -6.54% 58.09% 83.90%

BTRIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BTRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 20.64% 84.04%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.76% 45.88%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

BTRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BTRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 73.68%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BTRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 493.39% N/A

BTRIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BTRIX Category Low Category High BTRIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.97% 0.00% 10.82% 94.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BTRIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BTRIX Category Low Category High BTRIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.28% 8.97% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BTRIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BTRIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Luchsinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2022

0.13

0.1%

Mr. Luchsinger joined Barrow Hanley in 1997. He was appointed Co-Head of Fixed Income, along with Scott McDonald, in 2017. Mr. Luchsinger serves as a portfolio manager, specializing in investment grade and high yield corporate bond strategies and is the lead portfolio manager for our Core and Core Plus strategies. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth. During his 39-year investment career, Mr. Luchsinger has served as Chief Investment Officer for Great American Reserve Insurance Company. He began his career as a credit analyst at Scor Reinsurance Company. In addition, Mr. Luchsinger spent 10 years in fixed income sales at First Boston Corporation. He earned a BBA from Bowling Green State University.

Justin Martin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2022

0.13

0.1%

Mr. Martin joined Barrow Hanley in 2004 and has served as a credit analyst in fixed income since 2009. Prior to his work as a credit analyst, Mr. Martin’s work at the firm included market and index research and portfolio analysis. Mr. Martin earned a BBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Deborah Petruzzelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2022

0.13

0.1%

Ms. Petruzzelli joined BHMS in 2003. She serves as our structured securities portfolio manager for mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. She is also an analyst for structured securities. During her 34-year investment career, Ms. Petruzzelli has served as managing director/senior portfolio manager for Victory Capital Management, Inc., where she was responsible for the management of ABS, CMBS, and whole-loan sectors for all client portfolios. She also had an active role in that firm’s development of a core plus strategy, leveraging the firm’s convertible equity management strengths. Prior to joining Victory, Ms. Petruzzelli worked for McDonald & Company Securities, Inc., as senior vice president for ABS syndication and traded ABS, CMO, and MBS. She earned a BSBA in Business Administration from Bowling Green State University.

Scott McDonald

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2022

0.13

0.1%

Mr. McDonald joined Barrow Hanley in 1995. He was appointed Co-Head of Fixed Income, along with Mark Luchsinger, in 2017. Mr. McDonald also serves as the lead portfolio manager for our Long Duration strategies, specializing in corporate and government bonds. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth. During his 31-year investment career, Mr. McDonald previously served as senior vice president and portfolio manager at Life Partners Group, Inc. Prior to that, he was a credit supervisor and lending officer for Chase Bank of Texas. Mr. McDonald received an MBA from the University of Texas and a BBA from Southern Methodist University.

Matthew Routh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2022

0.13

0.1%

Mr. Routh joined BHMS in 2013. He is an analyst in credit research, focusing on investment grade credits in the non-corporate sector, including sovereigns, foreign agencies, and taxable municipals, such as Build America bonds. His responsibilities also include quantitative portfolio analysis using the BHMS relative return model, portfolio analytics, and risk management systems. Mr. Routh began his investment career in 2008 at Callan Associates, where he worked in fixed income research. He is a member of the CFA Institute. Mr. Routh earned a BA in Economics from the University of Texas and an MA in Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×