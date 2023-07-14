Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.4%
1 yr return
-3.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$42.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.4%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BTRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|14.45%
|1 Yr
|-3.6%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|30.91%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|66.22%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|71.44%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|80.80%
* Annualized
|Period
|BTRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|BTRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTRIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|42.4 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|95.38%
|Number of Holdings
|265
|1
|17234
|79.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.44 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|95.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.35%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|58.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTRIX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.58%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|38.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.47%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|17.65%
|Cash
|0.94%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|69.72%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|68.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|72.23%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|57.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTRIX % Rank
|Securitized
|40.37%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|21.79%
|Corporate
|39.27%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|22.95%
|Government
|19.42%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|62.39%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.94%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|91.90%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|71.07%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTRIX % Rank
|US
|92.98%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|18.80%
|Non US
|3.60%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|83.90%
|BTRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|20.64%
|84.04%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|45.88%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|BTRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BTRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|73.68%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BTRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|493.39%
|N/A
|BTRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTRIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.97%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|94.54%
|BTRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BTRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTRIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|N/A
|BTRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2014
|$0.305
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2022
0.13
0.1%
Mr. Luchsinger joined Barrow Hanley in 1997. He was appointed Co-Head of Fixed Income, along with Scott McDonald, in 2017. Mr. Luchsinger serves as a portfolio manager, specializing in investment grade and high yield corporate bond strategies and is the lead portfolio manager for our Core and Core Plus strategies. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth. During his 39-year investment career, Mr. Luchsinger has served as Chief Investment Officer for Great American Reserve Insurance Company. He began his career as a credit analyst at Scor Reinsurance Company. In addition, Mr. Luchsinger spent 10 years in fixed income sales at First Boston Corporation. He earned a BBA from Bowling Green State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2022
0.13
0.1%
Mr. Martin joined Barrow Hanley in 2004 and has served as a credit analyst in fixed income since 2009. Prior to his work as a credit analyst, Mr. Martin’s work at the firm included market and index research and portfolio analysis. Mr. Martin earned a BBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2022
0.13
0.1%
Ms. Petruzzelli joined BHMS in 2003. She serves as our structured securities portfolio manager for mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. She is also an analyst for structured securities. During her 34-year investment career, Ms. Petruzzelli has served as managing director/senior portfolio manager for Victory Capital Management, Inc., where she was responsible for the management of ABS, CMBS, and whole-loan sectors for all client portfolios. She also had an active role in that firm’s development of a core plus strategy, leveraging the firm’s convertible equity management strengths. Prior to joining Victory, Ms. Petruzzelli worked for McDonald & Company Securities, Inc., as senior vice president for ABS syndication and traded ABS, CMO, and MBS. She earned a BSBA in Business Administration from Bowling Green State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2022
0.13
0.1%
Mr. McDonald joined Barrow Hanley in 1995. He was appointed Co-Head of Fixed Income, along with Mark Luchsinger, in 2017. Mr. McDonald also serves as the lead portfolio manager for our Long Duration strategies, specializing in corporate and government bonds. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth. During his 31-year investment career, Mr. McDonald previously served as senior vice president and portfolio manager at Life Partners Group, Inc. Prior to that, he was a credit supervisor and lending officer for Chase Bank of Texas. Mr. McDonald received an MBA from the University of Texas and a BBA from Southern Methodist University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2022
0.13
0.1%
Mr. Routh joined BHMS in 2013. He is an analyst in credit research, focusing on investment grade credits in the non-corporate sector, including sovereigns, foreign agencies, and taxable municipals, such as Build America bonds. His responsibilities also include quantitative portfolio analysis using the BHMS relative return model, portfolio analytics, and risk management systems. Mr. Routh began his investment career in 2008 at Callan Associates, where he worked in fixed income research. He is a member of the CFA Institute. Mr. Routh earned a BA in Economics from the University of Texas and an MA in Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
