Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.3%
1 yr return
-1.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
Net Assets
$2.13 B
Holdings in Top 10
6.7%
Expense Ratio 0.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 44.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BTMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-60.4%
|32.8%
|79.89%
|1 Yr
|-1.1%
|-45.5%
|16.0%
|38.25%
|3 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-20.5%
|51.8%
|19.52%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|15.43%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BTMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.3%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|14.79%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|43.40%
|2020
|0.5%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|53.31%
|2019
|0.5%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|88.06%
|2018
|0.0%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|9.33%
|BTMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTMSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.13 B
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|17.60%
|Number of Holdings
|2155
|1
|14000
|3.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|143 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|28.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|6.68%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|93.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTMSX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.07%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|45.96%
|Cash
|0.93%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|52.84%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|6.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|4.07%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|5.39%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|4.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTMSX % Rank
|Municipal
|99.03%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|44.13%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.93%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|55.19%
|Securitized
|0.04%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|1.43%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|3.72%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|22.12%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|10.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTMSX % Rank
|US
|98.67%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|28.31%
|Non US
|0.40%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|62.81%
|BTMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.55%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|67.61%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|9.12%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|34.93%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.44%
|11.07%
|BTMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BTMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BTMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|44.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|90.54%
|BTMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTMSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.39%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|72.85%
|BTMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BTMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTMSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.85%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|90.57%
|BTMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 25, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2018
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2017
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2017
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2017
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2016
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2016
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2016
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2016
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2015
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2015
6.75
6.8%
Joe's responsibilities include portfolio management, credit research and strategy development in the municipal sector. Joe obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and his MBA with a concentration in applied security analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2017 and is currently a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, Joe was a Portfolio Manager with BMO Global Asset Management where he was responsible for managing tax-free fixed income strategies and credit research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2015
6.75
6.8%
Erik's responsibilities include portfolio management, credit research and strategy development in the municipal sector. Erik obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and his MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2017 and is currently a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, Erik was a Portfolio Manager with BMO Global Asset Management where he was responsible for managing tax-free fixed income strategies and credit research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2015
6.75
6.8%
Duane has more than 30 years of investment experience managing fixed income portfolios, with a primary focus on the municipal market. He plays a lead role in the formulation and implementation of investment strategy with a major portion of his time allocated to municipal portfolio management and credit research. Duane obtained his undergraduate degree from Northern Illinois University and earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1991. He is currently a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, Duane was a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at BMO Global Asset Management where he was the lead portfolio manager for tax-free fixed income strategies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Lyle has over 30 years of investment experience managing fixed income portfolios, with a primary focus on the municipal market. He plays a lead role in the formulation and implementation of investment strategy with a major portion of his time allocated to municipal portfolio management and credit research. Lyle received his undergraduate degree in accounting from the University of North Dakota. He was awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1996. Lyle is currently a member of the CFA Institute and is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, Lyle served as the co-head of Global Fixed Income and the head of the Municipal Fixed Income team at Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Gabe's responsibilities include helping to set and implement investment strategy with a major portion of his time allocated to municipal portfolio management and credit research. Gabe received his bachelor’s degree with distinction from the University of Wisconsin at Madison School of Business and his MBA from Marquette University magna cum laude. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2012 and is active in the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Gabe is a member of the National Federation of Municipal Analysts (NFMA) and the Chicago Municipal Analysts Society. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, Gabe spent 17 years at Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM) and its predecessor firm, Strong Capital Management. At WFAM Gabe was a municipal portfolio manager working on over $40B in client municipal assets including mutual funds and institutional separate accounts.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
