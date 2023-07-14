Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

8.0%

1 yr return

9.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

Net Assets

$161 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.72%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BTMFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Boston Trust Midcap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Boston Trust & Walden Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 24, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    7195342
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Amyouny

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of domestic equity securities of mid cap companies. Equity securities include common stock and any rights to purchase common stock. "Assets" means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. Shareholders will be given 60 days' advance notice of any change to this policy. For these purposes, Boston Trust Walden Inc. (the "Adviser") defines mid cap companies as those with market capitalizations within the range encompassed by the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of purchase. The size of companies in the Russell Midcap® Index may change with market conditions. In addition, changes to the composition of the Russell Midcap® Index can change the market capitalization range of the companies included in the index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Index was between $435 million and $73.8 billion. However, the Fund generally excludes securities with market capitalization less than $2 billion at time of purchase.

ESG Integration: As part of the investment decision making process for the Fund, the Adviser evaluates how financially material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors may affect a security's revenues, expenses, assets, liabilities, and overall risk. The consideration of ESG factors in investment decision-making is referred to as "ESG integration." The Adviser considers "financial materiality" as it is understood in generally accepted accounting principles — information that would influence the judgment of an informed investor. In addition, the Adviser utilizes active ownership strategies to encourage sustainable business policies and practices (e.g., effective climate risk management) and greater ESG transparency (e.g., increased disclosure of salient ESG risks and opportunities). Active ownership strategies include communicating directly with company management teams or boards; filing proposals for vote at company annual general meetings; voting on ballot items in company proxy statements; and engaging public policymakers. Unlike other funds managed by the Adviser, the Fund is not subject to ESG screening criteria.

Read More

BTMFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -23.7% 31.6% 72.47%
1 Yr 9.6% -41.1% 28.9% 49.75%
3 Yr 8.4%* -20.7% 20.7% 35.86%
5 Yr 4.9%* -15.0% 80.8% 20.00%
10 Yr 5.2%* -10.0% 11.3% 16.46%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -52.6% 20.1% 19.74%
2021 9.0% -25.0% 15.1% 28.98%
2020 2.4% -2.9% 196.6% 61.25%
2019 5.5% -2.6% 8.3% 49.29%
2018 -1.8% -11.1% 0.0% 5.92%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -27.0% 31.6% 64.39%
1 Yr 9.6% -41.1% 48.6% 41.06%
3 Yr 8.4%* -20.7% 20.7% 34.76%
5 Yr 4.9%* -15.0% 80.8% 21.76%
10 Yr 8.1%* -8.9% 12.9% 16.90%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -52.6% 20.1% 19.74%
2021 9.0% -25.0% 15.1% 28.98%
2020 2.4% -2.9% 196.6% 61.25%
2019 5.5% -2.6% 8.3% 49.29%
2018 -1.8% -11.1% 0.0% 12.43%

NAV & Total Return History

BTMFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BTMFX Category Low Category High BTMFX % Rank
Net Assets 161 M 481 K 145 B 69.02%
Number of Holdings 74 1 2445 58.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 35 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 68.34%
Weighting of Top 10 22.02% 2.9% 100.0% 47.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Baker Hughes Co Class A 3.43%
  2. Paychex Inc 2.62%
  3. SEI Investments Co 2.21%
  4. Eversource Energy 2.16%
  5. Ross Stores Inc 2.14%
  6. ONE Gas Inc 2.03%
  7. M&T Bank Corp 2.01%
  8. Avery Dennison Corp 1.96%
  9. Waters Corp 1.92%
  10. Atmos Energy Corp 1.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BTMFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.69% 0.00% 100.57% 46.73%
Cash 		1.31% -2.51% 100.00% 51.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 79.15%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 76.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 78.64%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 77.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BTMFX % Rank
Industrials 		19.86% 0.00% 45.89% 15.11%
Financial Services 		15.84% 0.00% 46.10% 24.18%
Technology 		14.79% 0.00% 40.65% 58.69%
Healthcare 		14.04% 0.00% 47.15% 15.87%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.58% 2.49% 46.48% 54.41%
Utilities 		6.19% 0.00% 18.97% 15.87%
Consumer Defense 		5.11% 0.00% 32.18% 26.20%
Real Estate 		4.42% 0.00% 25.82% 74.31%
Energy 		3.47% 0.00% 58.13% 72.54%
Communication Services 		2.59% 0.00% 30.98% 50.63%
Basic Materials 		1.10% 0.00% 26.18% 93.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BTMFX % Rank
US 		97.67% 0.00% 100.04% 35.68%
Non US 		1.02% 0.00% 27.19% 61.31%

BTMFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BTMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.03% 33.98% 49.74%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 76.20%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 15.00%
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 0.30% 7.56%

Sales Fees

BTMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BTMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BTMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.72% 0.00% 321.00% 20.63%

BTMFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BTMFX Category Low Category High BTMFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.42% 0.00% 3.08% 87.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BTMFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BTMFX Category Low Category High BTMFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.36% -2.06% 3.38% 49.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BTMFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BTMFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Amyouny

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 24, 2007

14.69

14.7%

https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/people/stephen-j-amyouny-cfa/

Richard Williams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2017

5.08

5.1%

https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/people/richard-q-williams-cfa/

Mark Zagata

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 04, 2020

2.32

2.3%

https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/people/mark-zagata-cfa/

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

