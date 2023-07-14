Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in an international portfolio of common stocks and other equity securities of issuers located in countries of developed and emerging markets.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in common stocks and other equities of companies located in the U.S. The Fund invests in equity securities either directly or indirectly, such as through depositary receipts, and may invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund is not constrained with respect to market capitalization and may participate in initial public offerings ("IPOs") and in securities offerings that are not registered in the U.S.
The portfolio managers employ a bottom-up approach to stock selection and principally select companies without being constrained by the MSCI ACWI (ex U.S.) benchmark. The portfolio managers focus on company research and the long-term outlook of companies and industries. Ideas can come from a wide variety of sources, including, but not limited to, research trips, company meetings, and relationships with industry thought leaders and academic institutions. Stock ideas are normally researched to assess a range of factors, including: long-term growth potential, geographic and industry positioning, competitive advantage, management, financial strength and valuation. The intended outcome is a portfolio of between 20 and 35 growth companies with the potential to outperform the benchmark over the long term. The process can result in significant exposure to a single country or a small number of countries, which in recent periods have included Japan and China. The Fund expects to have considerable exposure to Chinese companies, including through China A shares, which are common stocks and other equity securities that are listed or traded on a Chinese stock
exchange and which are quoted in renminbi ("RMB"), the official currency of China. The Fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that it may invest a relatively large percentage of its assets in a small number of issuers, industries, or sectors. The Fund aims to hold securities for long periods (typically at least 5-10 years), which generally results in relatively low portfolio turnover and is in line with the Fund's long-term investment outlook. Consistent with this investment outlook, the portfolio managers seek to identify companies with the potential to sustain financial growth over the long term. When assessing a company's long-term growth prospects, the portfolio managers consider a range of factors including the environmental, social, and governance characteristics of the company (e.g. their assessment of the company's impact on society and the environment, purpose, values, business model, culture and operating practices).
The Fund may invest without limitation in securities quoted or denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and may hold such currencies. The Fund does not expect to engage in currency hedging and thus expects to be fully exposed to currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar.
|Period
|BTLSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.2%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|3.44%
|1 Yr
|17.4%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|47.71%
|3 Yr
|-27.4%*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|-10.0%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BTLSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-43.1%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|98.38%
|2021
|-10.4%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|97.59%
|2020
|-1.3%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|98.98%
|2019
|9.7%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|0.28%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|26.02%
|Period
|BTLSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.2%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|3.44%
|1 Yr
|17.4%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|46.79%
|3 Yr
|-27.4%*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|-10.0%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BTLSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-43.1%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|98.38%
|2021
|-10.4%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|97.59%
|2020
|-1.3%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|98.98%
|2019
|9.7%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|0.28%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|29.53%
|BTLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTLSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|84 M
|167 K
|150 B
|84.63%
|Number of Holdings
|27
|5
|516
|97.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|61.7 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|79.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|61.67%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|2.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTLSX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.83%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|36.41%
|Cash
|2.18%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|61.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|73.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|77.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|70.74%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|71.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTLSX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|46.28%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|0.46%
|Technology
|23.47%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|13.59%
|Healthcare
|13.86%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|62.67%
|Communication Services
|8.90%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|17.74%
|Consumer Defense
|4.93%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|81.80%
|Financial Services
|1.32%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|98.39%
|Industrials
|1.24%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|98.16%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|85.25%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|86.41%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|92.17%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|98.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTLSX % Rank
|Non US
|79.86%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|91.47%
|US
|17.97%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|4.61%
|BTLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.90%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|68.69%
|Management Fee
|0.57%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|20.64%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.17%
|0.03%
|0.80%
|88.28%
|BTLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BTLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BTLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|54.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|79.43%
|BTLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTLSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.05%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|82.30%
|BTLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BTLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTLSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.11%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|56.61%
|BTLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2017
4.46
4.5%
Lawrence Burns joined Baillie Gifford as portfolio manager in 2009; member of the International Growth strategy’s portfolio construction group since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2017
4.46
4.5%
Ms. Sliwinska is co-manager of International Concentrated Growth. She is also an analyst in the International Growth Team and has spent time working with regional and global equity teams. She joined Baillie Gifford in 2013 and graduated MA (Hons) Arabic and Politics from the University of Edinburgh in 2013.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 06, 2021
0.73
0.7%
Spencer joined Baillie Gifford in 2000 and is an Investment Manager in the Global Alpha Team. He became a Partner in 2013 and has also spent time working in the Fixed Income, Japanese, European and UK Equity Teams. Spencer graduated BSc in Medicine from the University of St Andrews in 1997, followed by two years of clinical training in Edinburgh.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
