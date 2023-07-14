Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
17.0%
1 yr return
4.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.9%
Net Assets
$518 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.4%
Expense Ratio 0.22%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 2.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BTIRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.0%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|39.85%
|1 Yr
|4.0%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|84.52%
|3 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|90.33%
|5 Yr
|-4.9%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|92.21%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|18.88%
* Annualized
|BTIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTIRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|518 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|62.31%
|Number of Holdings
|507
|2
|4154
|16.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|464 M
|288 K
|270 B
|46.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.39%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|72.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTIRX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.81%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|54.64%
|Cash
|1.19%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|43.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|20.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|19.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|15.56%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|16.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTIRX % Rank
|Technology
|24.69%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|38.36%
|Healthcare
|14.29%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|52.99%
|Financial Services
|13.16%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|63.78%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.21%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|34.15%
|Communication Services
|8.64%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|44.56%
|Industrials
|8.27%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|65.39%
|Consumer Defense
|7.33%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|33.15%
|Energy
|4.17%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|46.25%
|Real Estate
|2.92%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|40.35%
|Utilities
|2.87%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|36.68%
|Basic Materials
|2.43%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|62.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTIRX % Rank
|US
|97.76%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|36.75%
|Non US
|1.05%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|68.30%
|BTIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.22%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|87.73%
|Management Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|6.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|5.71%
|BTIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BTIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BTIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|2.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|1.52%
|BTIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTIRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.45%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|29.04%
|BTIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BTIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTIRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.21%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|19.12%
|BTIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 26, 2022
|$0.621
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.622
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.678
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.700
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.769
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2020
|$0.832
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2019
|$0.877
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2019
|$0.824
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2018
|$1.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.813
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2017
|$0.972
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2007
15.09
15.1%
Brent Reeder, Senior Vice President at The Northern Trust Company, Chicago, is the Team Leader-Domestic Index in the Quantitative Management Group of Northern Trust Global Investments (NTGI). Before his current role, he was a Portfolio Manager in the Quantitative Management Group of NTGI, responsible for the management of index portfolios. Brent has a broad range of expertise in both large capitalization and small capitalization index mandates. Prior to this, Brent spent five years in trust operations as a team leader of the Foundations and Endowments team. He received a B.A. degree in Economics from DePauw University and an M.B.A. degree in Finance from DePaul University. Brent is an Associated Person with the National Futures Association.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
