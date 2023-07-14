Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.1%
1 yr return
8.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
Net Assets
$12.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
94.7%
Expense Ratio 3.19%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$5,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through the collection of option premiums through a strategy of selling (writing) put and call option spreads on the S&P 500® Index (SPX) and through investments in short-term fixed income instruments.
The Fund utilizes an option premium collection strategy that implements a put spread and a call spread on the S&P 500® Index (SPX) to create a number of defined-risk trades. A defined risk trade is essentially where a series of financial instruments (such as options) are entered into where the terms and conditions of the financial instruments are, in combination, designed to limit the overall risk. In implementing its option premium collection strategy, the Fund will sell (write) a put option (this creates a short position) while simultaneously purchasing another put option at a different strike price (this creates a long position) – the combination of these two put option positions creates a defined-risk trade. Additionally, the Fund will sell (write) a call option (this creates another short position) while simultaneously purchasing another call option at a different strike price (this creates another long position) – the combination of these two call options positions creates another defined-risk trade for the Fund. The difference between the strike price of the short and long options is referred to as the spread. The Fund’s put spreads and call spreads each contain the following characteristics: (i) the long and short options of each spread have the same number of contracts, (ii) the long option of each spread will have a further out-of-the-money strike price than the short option; (iii) the long option of each spread will have at least the same or longer expiration date than the short option. At expiration, if the short options of each spread are out-of-the-money, they expire worthless and the Fund will retain the cash collected (i.e., the premium) when the positions were originally established, net of any cash (premium) paid to purchase the long options. The net amount of premium collected by the Fund represents the maximum profit for each spread. The Fund’s put and call spreads are generally initiated simultaneously establishing a market neutral trade, meaning there is no inherent bullish or bearish bias. However, the Fund may decide to initiate and/or adjust its option spread positions with a slight bullish or bearish bias in cases when the underlying reference asset has experienced recent extreme price velocity. The Fund generally utilizes weekly and monthly SPX options with expirations of 90 days or less. SPX options are European-style options, which means that they can be exercised only at expiration (this is differentiated from American-style options, which can be exercised at any time prior to the option’s expiration). This strategy may be referred to as an index spread writing strategy. Based on the Adviser’s assessment of market conditions, the Adviser may close one or more sides of a spread at any time.
The Adviser monitors all SPX option strikes for the optimal sale of put spreads and call spreads. Once the Fund has entered into a position, the Adviser attempts to realize as much of the net premium as possible. The Fund may decide to close its option spread positions prior to expiration, which may result in realizing less than the net option premium initially collected. Positions are generally re-set on a monthly basis, but the Adviser may determine to close and/or adjust option spreads prior to expiration for purposes of risk management. The Adviser’s risk/reward analysis for option position entry, closing, and risk management adjustments will consider such factors as: option implied volatility (a measure of expected future volatility that is implied by options prices), net option premiums, option delta (the sensitivity of an option’s price to a change in the price of the underlying security), option duration, S&P 500 Index valuations, and perceived market risks. The Adviser may at times determine to take a temporary defensive position and not implement its option spread writing investment strategy.
The option premium collection strategy may result in the generation of positive returns for the Fund; however, the loss potential if the strategy is not effective may be greater than the profit potential. The Fund may lose significantly more than the premium it receives in highly volatile market conditions.
The Fund is required to pledge collateral for the option trades and it will hold cash, money market instruments, or treasury bills as collateral for all such options trades. The Fund’s custodian will segregate such collateral for the benefit of the counterparty. Therefore, the Fund must typically maintain a large percentage of cash and cash equivalents within the Fund. The Fund’s option spread positions will effectively lever the portfolio and will target a notional exposure of three times the pledged collateral value.
The Fund’s investments in short-term fixed income instruments consist of cash, money market instruments, and treasury bills. The Fund’s short-term fixed income instruments are intended to provide liquidity and preserve capital. When the Fund invests in options, the short-term fixed income instruments serve as margin or collateral in a manner that satisfies contractual undertakings and regulatory requirements. Because investing in options does not require the Fund to deposit the full notional amount of the investment, the Fund will invest a significant amount of its total assets in short-term fixed income instruments.
|Period
|BTIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.1%
|-2.8%
|240.8%
|95.65%
|1 Yr
|8.6%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|93.91%
|3 Yr
|3.1%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|-5.0%
|17.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BTIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.6%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|82.88%
|2021
|2.0%
|-28.6%
|438.4%
|92.49%
|2020
|-1.7%
|-93.5%
|8.2%
|N/A
|2019
|-0.1%
|-38.9%
|19.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|N/A
|Period
|BTIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.1%
|-2.7%
|244.0%
|95.65%
|1 Yr
|8.6%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|93.91%
|3 Yr
|3.1%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|-5.4%
|17.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BTIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.6%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|82.88%
|2021
|2.0%
|-5.9%
|438.4%
|93.06%
|2020
|-1.7%
|-81.2%
|8.2%
|N/A
|2019
|-0.1%
|-29.0%
|19.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|N/A
|BTIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTIFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|12.6 M
|25
|17.4 B
|87.64%
|Number of Holdings
|11
|2
|508
|68.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.9 M
|-6.66 M
|5.12 B
|87.40%
|Weighting of Top 10
|94.65%
|11.3%
|100.0%
|18.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTIFX % Rank
|Bonds
|78.43%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|3.05%
|Cash
|21.80%
|-0.76%
|100.29%
|18.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|91.60%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.92%
|93.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|92.75%
|Stocks
|-0.23%
|-3.92%
|100.76%
|97.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTIFX % Rank
|Government
|78.25%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|3.05%
|Cash & Equivalents
|21.75%
|0.09%
|100.00%
|92.37%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|93.13%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.63%
|91.60%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.57%
|92.75%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.57%
|91.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTIFX % Rank
|US
|78.43%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|3.05%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.94%
|91.98%
|BTIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.19%
|0.20%
|6.78%
|3.29%
|Management Fee
|1.75%
|0.20%
|1.75%
|99.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.28%
|53.31%
|BTIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|BTIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BTIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|456.80%
|25.00%
|BTIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTIFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.76%
|93.31%
|BTIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BTIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTIFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.97%
|-2.54%
|14.24%
|93.44%
|BTIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2018
4.09
4.1%
Stephen Solaka is a Managing Partner and co-founder of Belmont Capital Group. He has over 17 years of financial market experienced focusing on equity risk management, options and portfolio management. Stephen is frequently quoted by Barron’s, The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg regarding options and hedging. Prior to founding Belmont, Stephen was a Director at Dorchester Capital Advisors, a fund of hedge funds focusing on equity and credit investments. Stephen previously advised clients at UBS Private Wealth Management, a division of UBS focused on families with over $10 million in investable assets. Prior to UBS, Stephen was a VP of Equity Derivatives at TD Options, a division of Toronto Dominion Bank. At TD he held responsibility for the firm’s media and telecom options portfolio. This involved proprietary trading and market making on over 200 individual equities and sector ETFs. Stephen also held equity, ETF and index option making positions at Bear Wagner Specialists and Stafford Trading. He was formerly a member of the Chicago Board Options Exchange, Chicago Board of Trade and American Stock Exchange. Stephen holds a B.A. in finance from the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2018
4.09
4.1%
Daniel Beckwith is a Managing Partner and co-founder of Belmont Capital Group. He is responsible for quantitative modeling, trade execution and portfolio risk management at the firm. Daniel previously advised high-net worth families at Wells Fargo Advisors and Merrill Lynch. Prior to joining Merrill Lynch, he was a senior trader at Wolverine Trading, one of the largest option market makers in the world. Daniel was a member of Wolverine’s index option market making group where he was responsible for trading, risk management and pricing of Nasdaq 100 ETF and index options. He was also an ETF exchange specialist in the OEF product on the Chicago Board Options Exchange. Daniel holds a B.A. in Accounting from the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University. He is also a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|19.77
|3.61
|5.67
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...