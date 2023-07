Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest substantially all (and at least 80%) of its net assets in a representative sample of the U.S. Treasury obligations included in the Index. The Fund will buy and sell securities with the goal of achieving an overall duration and total return similar to that of the Index.

The Index is an unmanaged index that includes a broad range of U.S. Treasury obligations and is regarded as representative of U.S. Treasury bond performance overall. As of May 31, 2022, the duration of the Index was approximately 6.35 years. It is rebalanced monthly. The Fund generally rebalances its portfolio in accordance with the Index.

NTI uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. NTI will buy and sell securities in response to changes in the Index as well as in response to subscriptions and redemptions.

NTI uses a representative sampling strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities that are included in the Index. The Fund reserves the right to invest in all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportion (i.e., replication) if NTI determines that it is in the best interest of the Fund.

The Fund intends to be diversified in approximately the same proportion as the Index is diversified. The Fund may become “non‑diversified,” as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Index. A “non‑diversified” fund can invest a greater percentage of its assets in a small group of issuers or in any one issuer than a diversified fund can. Shareholder approval will not be sought if the Fund becomes non‑diversified due solely to a change in the relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Index.

NTI expects that, under normal circumstances, the quarterly performance of the Fund, before fees and expenses, will track the performance of the Index within a 0.95 correlation coefficient.