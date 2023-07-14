Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.8%
1 yr return
-3.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.9%
Net Assets
$178 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.26%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests (long or short) at least 80% of its assets in fixed income securities of domestic and foreign issuers or counterparties (“80% investment policy”). The Fund defines fixed income securities to include: (i) bills, (ii) notes, (iii) debentures, (iv) bonds, (v) mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), (vi) asset-backed securities (“ABS”), preferred stocks, (viii) loan participation interests, (ix) any other debt or debt-related securities of any maturities, whether issued by U.S. or non-U.S. governments, agencies or instrumentalities thereof or corporate entities, and having fixed, variable, floating or inverse floating rates, (x) fixed income derivatives including options, financial futures, options on futures and swaps, (xi) other evidences of indebtedness; and (xii) other investment companies that invest primarily in fixed income securities. The 80% investment policy can be changed without shareholder approval; however, shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice and a change in the 80% policy would also necessitate a change in the Fund name. BTS Asset Management, Inc. (the “Adviser”) uses an active trading strategy based on a proprietary tactical asset allocation strategy to take advantage of trends and momentum in the market. The Fund will seek primarily to invest in cash equivalents or enter into certain derivative transactions to hedge against adverse price movements when the Adviser believes that the market conditions are unfavorable for investing in fixed income securities. Using this model the Adviser expects the Fund to invest aggressively in securities of a particular fixed income asset category when trends are positive or, conversely, sell securities in that fixed income asset category when trends are unfavorable. The Adviser may engage in frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio resulting in a higher portfolio turnover rate. The Adviser’s investment approach includes two primary components: Defensive Capital Preservation. When the Adviser believes that interest rates will rise or high yield market credit conditions will deteriorate, or adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions exist, investments will be focused in money market instruments and/or defensive positions such as short sales, inverse Underlying Funds (as defined below) or short positions in derivatives. During such periods, the Fund may not be able to achieve its investment objective. Aggressive Total Return. When the Adviser believes that interest rates will fall or remain steady and/or high yield market credit conditions will improve, investments will be focused in various fixed income securities, including derivatives. These investments produce income and have the potential for capital appreciation generated by declining interest rates and/or improving high yield market credit fundamentals. The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of fixed income securities without restriction as to maturity, credit quality, type of issuer, country or currency. · The Fund may invest in investment grade corporate bonds, as well as higher-yielding, higher-risk corporate bonds — commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds — with medium to low credit quality ratings. High yield bonds are generally rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”). High yield bonds have a higher expected rate of default than investment grade bonds. The Fund intends to employ leverage (i.e., borrow money from banks, and/or other financial institutions, or other forms of direct and indirect borrowings) and reinvest the proceeds of such borrowings. The use of leverage by the Fund can substantially increase the adverse impact of risks to which an investment in the Fund may be subject. The level of interest rates generally, and the rates at which the Fund can borrow in particular, can affect the operating results of the Fund. Although the Adviser’s investment strategy contemplates investing entirely in one class of fixed income securities, at times the Fund may be invested across multiple classes.
· The Fund may invest in bonds issued by the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities. · Debt Securities: The Fund may invest in foreign and domestic debt securities, including corporate debt securities, government and agency debt securities, convertible debt securities, debentures, trust receipts, preferred capital stock, convertible capital stock, and shares of registered open-end and closed-end mutual funds that invest primarily in debt securities. · The Fund may invest in lower rated, high yield debt securities directly or through derivative instruments designed to replicate some or all of the features of an underlying portfolio of high yield bonds, such as credit default swaps. Credit default swaps (“CDS”) are typically two-party financial contracts that transfer credit exposure between the two parties. Under a typical CDS, one party (the “seller”) receives pre-determined periodic payments from the other party (the “buyer”). The seller agrees to make compensating specific payments to the buyer if a negative credit event occurs, such as the bankruptcy or default by the issuer of the underlying debt instrument. · The Fund may invest in closed-end and open-end registered investment companies (“Underlying Funds”) to the extent permissible under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund expects that a significant portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in Underlying Funds. · Derivatives: The Fund may invest in credit derivative products to be used by the Fund to gain exposure to specific asset class sectors, such as the high yield bond sector, in order to invest long or short in the specific asset classes. These products include credit default swaps (“CDS”) and credit default swap index products (including CDX index products). · Equity Securities: The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in U.S. or foreign equity securities.
BTS Asset Management, Inc. (the “Adviser”) uses an active trading strategy based on a proprietary tactical asset allocation strategy to take advantage of trends and momentum in the market. The Fund will seek primarily to invest in cash equivalents or enter into certain derivative transactions to hedge against adverse price movements when the Adviser believes that the market conditions are unfavorable for investing in fixed income securities. Using this model the Adviser expects the Fund to invest aggressively in securities of a particular fixed income asset category when trends are positive or, conversely, sell securities in that fixed income asset category when trends are unfavorable. The Adviser may engage in frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio resulting in a higher portfolio turnover rate.
The Adviser’s investment approach includes two primary components:
Defensive Capital Preservation. When the Adviser believes that interest rates will rise or high yield market credit conditions will deteriorate, or adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions exist, investments will be focused in money market instruments and/or defensive positions such as short sales, inverse Underlying Funds (as defined below) or short positions in derivatives. During such periods, the Fund may not be able to achieve its investment objective.
Aggressive Total Return. When the Adviser believes that interest rates will fall or remain steady and/or high yield market credit conditions will improve, investments will be focused in various fixed income securities, including derivatives. These investments produce income and have the potential for capital appreciation generated by declining interest rates and/or improving high yield market credit fundamentals.
The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of fixed income securities without restriction as to maturity, credit quality, type of issuer, country or currency.
· The Fund may invest in investment grade corporate bonds, as well as higher-yielding, higher-risk corporate bonds — commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds — with medium to low credit quality ratings. High yield bonds are generally rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”). High yield bonds have a higher expected rate of default than investment grade bonds.
The Fund intends to employ leverage (i.e., borrow money from banks, and/or other financial institutions, or other forms of direct and indirect borrowings) and reinvest the proceeds of such borrowings. The use of leverage by the Fund can substantially increase the adverse impact of risks to which an investment in the Fund may be subject. The level of interest rates generally, and the rates at which the Fund can borrow in particular, can affect the operating results of the Fund.
Although the Adviser’s investment strategy contemplates investing entirely in one class of fixed income securities, at times the Fund may be invested across multiple classes.
|Period
|BTFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.8%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|86.92%
|1 Yr
|-3.3%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|78.45%
|3 Yr
|-6.9%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|92.91%
|5 Yr
|-4.9%*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|92.05%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|3.85%
* Annualized
|Period
|BTFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.6%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|65.56%
|2021
|-2.0%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|86.16%
|2020
|0.2%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|59.23%
|2019
|0.3%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|87.52%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|95.22%
|Period
|BTFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.8%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|85.51%
|1 Yr
|-3.3%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|77.50%
|3 Yr
|-6.9%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|92.90%
|5 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-29.7%
|30.1%
|91.01%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|2.56%
* Annualized
|Period
|BTFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.6%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|65.42%
|2021
|-2.0%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|86.01%
|2020
|0.2%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|59.23%
|2019
|0.3%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|88.39%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|87.95%
|BTFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTFRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|178 M
|100
|124 B
|73.46%
|Number of Holdings
|2
|2
|8175
|100.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|202 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|37.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|4.3%
|105.0%
|2.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTFRX % Rank
|Cash
|100.00%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|2.33%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|86.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|86.48%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|72.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|96.51%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|97.82%
|BTFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.26%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|43.11%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|85.05%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|66.67%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|BTFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BTFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|79.17%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BTFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|632.00%
|100.00%
|BTFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTFRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.96%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|87.78%
|BTFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BTFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTFRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.25%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|89.02%
|BTFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2013
9.01
9.0%
Vilis Pasts (born 1944) is the Chairman of the Board and the Director of Research. Mr. Pasts is a graduate of Babson College of Business. After college, he was employed as a Securities Analyst for Spear & Staff, where he worked directly with the President and Founder, Mr. Spear. From 1966 to 1970, Mr. Pasts was an account executive with Connecticut General Life, where he received the Award of Merit, The Vice President's Club and President's Club (2) awards. In 1967, he became a registered representative. From 1970 to 1978, he held various positions with several brokerage firms, including registered principal since 1972. In March 1979, he founded BTS. Mr. Pasts also founded BTS Securities Corporation ("BTSC") in 1981. BTSC is a registered broker/dealer with the SEC and a member of FINRA. Mr. Pasts has over 50 years of experience in the securities field.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2013
9.01
9.0%
Matthew Pasts, CMT (born 1965) is the CEO, Treasurer, and a Director of BTS. Mr. Pasts joined BTS in 1989. Since that time, he has worked in various capacities at BTS. Mr. Pasts graduated with honors from Babson College in Wellesley, MA receiving a BSBA with a concentration in Finance. Additionally, he has attended Babson Graduate School of Business Administration. Mr. Pasts is a member of the Market Technicians Association (MTA). Upon completion of the MTA's Charted Market Technician (CMT) program, and gaining membership into the MTA, he obtained the CMT designation. Since 1991, Mr. Pasts has been a registered principal with BTS Securities Corporation and currently serves as President and Treasurer.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2017
5.08
5.1%
Isaac Braley (born 1976) is the President, Director, and Investment Committee Member. Mr. Braley joined BTS in 1999. Mr. Braley has served as a significant contributor to portfolio analysis and creation. Along with his experience in portfolio design and strategy, Mr. Braley is head of distribution for BTS. He actively attends industry investment and research conferences speaking on topics regarding portfolio design and behavioral finance. He has a B.S. in Business Management from Keene State College and a M.S. in Financial Planning from the College of Financial Planning. Mr. Braley is a registered representative of BTS Securities Corporation and holds the Series 6, 63, and 65 licenes.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...