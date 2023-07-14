Home
Vitals

YTD Return

48.8%

1 yr return

31.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.53 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BTEUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 48.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baron Technology Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baron Capital Group, Inc.
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Lippert

Fund Description

BTEUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTEUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 48.8% -29.2% 72.6% 12.45%
1 Yr 31.4% -40.8% 65.2% 23.61%
3 Yr N/A* -40.4% 28.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 25.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -15.0% 24.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTEUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 45.1% N/A
2020 N/A 1.8% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -15.0% 13.7% N/A
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTEUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 48.8% -54.1% 72.3% 9.87%
1 Yr 31.4% -62.3% 65.2% 15.38%
3 Yr N/A* -40.4% 36.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 29.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -15.0% 25.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTEUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 45.1% N/A
2020 N/A 1.8% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -15.0% 13.7% N/A
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BTEUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BTEUX Category Low Category High BTEUX % Rank
Net Assets 3.53 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 98.72%
Number of Holdings 46 10 397 67.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.79 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 97.88%
Weighting of Top 10 45.18% 7.6% 100.0% 61.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 10.14%
  2. Microsoft Corp 9.96%
  3. NVIDIA Corp 4.17%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.46%
  5. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc Class A 3.45%
  6. Gartner Inc 3.06%
  7. Visa Inc Class A 2.84%
  8. CoStar Group Inc 2.75%
  9. Mastercard Inc Class A 2.72%
  10. Endava PLC ADR 2.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BTEUX % Rank
Stocks 		92.28% 68.59% 100.53% 95.76%
Cash 		7.72% -0.53% 15.91% 4.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 57.20%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 60.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 55.51%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 56.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BTEUX % Rank
Technology 		63.12% 2.80% 100.00% 72.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.36% 0.00% 32.97% 7.20%
Communication Services 		9.52% 0.00% 97.05% 50.00%
Financial Services 		6.02% 0.00% 38.36% 34.32%
Real Estate 		2.98% 0.00% 15.05% 11.86%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 53.39%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.68% 85.59%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.57% 78.39%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 53.39%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 58.90%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 58.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BTEUX % Rank
US 		78.08% 19.45% 100.53% 83.05%
Non US 		14.20% 0.00% 80.40% 33.05%

BTEUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BTEUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.08% 3.60% 36.66%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.03% 1.95% 66.24%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.36%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

BTEUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BTEUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BTEUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.69% 281.00% N/A

BTEUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BTEUX Category Low Category High BTEUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 24.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BTEUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BTEUX Category Low Category High BTEUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.30% 2.08% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BTEUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

BTEUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Lippert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2021

0.41

0.4%

Michael Lippert joined Baron in 2001 as a research analyst and was named portfolio manager in 2006. In 2020, he was named Head of Technology Research. He has 20 years of research experience. In 2001, he worked at JLF Asset Management as a financial analyst and general counsel. From 1991 to 2001, he worked at Baker & Botts as a trial partner. Michael graduated summa cum laude from Tufts University with a B.A. in History in 1988 and from Columbia Law School with a J.D. in 1991.

Ashim Mehra

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2021

0.41

0.4%

Ashim joined Baron in 2011 as a research analyst and has 23 years of research experience. In addition to his work as an analyst, Ashim is portfolio manager of Baron Innovators Fund, a concentrated global portfolio that is available to accredited investors through Baron. From 2004 to 2011, Ashim worked at Mazama Capital as a telecom, media and technology portfolio manager. From 2002 to 2004, Ashim worked at RBC as a senior equity research associate. From 1999 to 2002, he co-founded and worked at iExplore, an online travel company. From 1996 to 1999, Ashim worked at PWC as a senior strategy consultant. Ashim graduated from Rutgers University with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering in 1992 and from New York University Stern School of Business with an M.B.A. in 1996.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

