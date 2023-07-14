Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities the interest of which is exempt from Federal income taxes and that do not subject shareholders to the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”). This 80% policy cannot be changed without shareholder approval. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities that may fully subject shareholders to Federal income tax, including the AMT. In addition, all capital gains are subject to Federal and state taxes. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or small number of issuers. The Fund may also invest more than 25% of its total assets in municipal bonds that are related in such a way that an economic, business or political development or change affecting one such security could also affect the other securities (for example, securities whose issuers are located in the same state).

Under normal conditions, Brown Advisory LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in municipal securities issued by states, U.S. territories, and possessions, U.S. Government securities, general obligation securities and revenue securities, including private activity bonds. Municipal securities include state and local general obligation bonds, essential service revenue issues (principally, water and sewer, transportation, public power, combined utilities and public universities), pre-refunded bonds and municipal leases. Municipal leases are securities that permit government issuers to acquire property and equipment without the security being subject to constitutional and statutory requirements for the issuance of long-term fixed income securities. To enhance yield, the Fund may also invest in selective enterprise revenue and/or private activity issues. The repayment of principal and interest on some of the municipal securities in which the Fund may invest may be guaranteed or insured by a monoline insurance company or other financial institution. The Fund also may invest in other investment companies, principally money market funds.

The Adviser determines which securities to purchase by first evaluating whether a security falls within the credit guidelines set for the Fund by reviewing the ratings given by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (an “NRSRO”). Under the credit guidelines, the Fund will hold at least 80% of its total assets in investment grade municipal debt securities, as rated by an NRSRO when purchased, or if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. The credit guidelines provide that the Fund may also hold up to 20% of its total assets in securities rated below investment grade by an NRSRO or, if not rated, determined to be of equivalent quality by the Adviser. Securities that are rated below investment grade by NRSROs are commonly referred to as “junk bonds.” Such lower rated securities and other municipal securities may become illiquid due to events relating to the issuer of the securities, market events, economic conditions or investor perceptions. If NRSROs assign different ratings to the same security, the Fund will use the higher rating for purposes of determining the security’s credit quality.

The Adviser then determines the appropriate maturity date and coupon choice after analyzing the current and targeted portfolio structure, and whether or not the issue is fairly priced. Generally, the average weighted effective maturity of the Fund’s portfolio securities will be between 4 and 10 years.

In determining the municipal securities in which the Fund may invest, the Adviser will use a process for researching securities for purchase that is based on credit research and involves due diligence on each issuer, state, municipality and sector relating to a municipal security.

The Fund may invest in derivatives instruments, such as options, futures contracts, including interest rate futures, and options on futures. These investments will typically be made for investment purposes consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and may also be used to mitigate or hedge risks within the portfolio or for the temporary investment of cash balances. These derivative instruments will be counted toward the Fund’s 80% policy to the extent they have economic characteristics similar to the securities included within that policy. The Fund intends to use the mark-to-market value of such derivatives for purposes of complying with the Fund’s 80% investment policy.

The Adviser may sell a security or reduce its position if:

• Revised economic forecasts or interest rate outlook requires a repositioning of the portfolio;

• The security subsequently fails to meet the investment criteria;

• A more attractive security is found; or

• The Adviser believes that the security has reached its appreciated potential.