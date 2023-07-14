Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.4%
1 yr return
-1.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
Net Assets
$856 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.9%
Expense Ratio 0.40%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 47.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BTEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|27.44%
|1 Yr
|-1.1%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|43.95%
|3 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-20.5%
|51.7%
|38.63%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|54.75%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BTEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.5%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|53.66%
|2021
|0.0%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|36.26%
|2020
|0.2%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|82.66%
|2019
|1.0%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|35.15%
|2018
|N/A
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|BTEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTEIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|856 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|33.54%
|Number of Holdings
|162
|1
|14000
|67.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|189 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|20.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.87%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|33.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTEIX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.82%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|72.37%
|Cash
|3.18%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|26.55%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|59.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|57.35%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|57.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|57.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTEIX % Rank
|Municipal
|96.88%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|69.38%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.12%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|28.30%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|57.35%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|58.22%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|65.25%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|60.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTEIX % Rank
|US
|94.76%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|67.69%
|Non US
|2.06%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|37.65%
|BTEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.40%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|84.05%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|17.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|BTEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BTEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|1.00%
|66.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BTEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|47.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|91.77%
|BTEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTEIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|12.72%
|BTEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BTEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTEIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.92%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|52.58%
|BTEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2012
9.93
9.9%
Steve Shutz, CFA, is a portfolio manager and primarily concentrates on the management, trading and analysis of tax-exempt bonds. Prior to joining the firm, Steve was a vice president and assistant portfolio manager at Cavanaugh Capital Management (CCM) responsible for the trading of tax-exempt securities and portfolio analytics. Before joining CCM, he was a portfolio and research analyst at Merrill Lynch. Steve began his investment career at Legg Mason.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Josh is a partner and portfolio manager and a municipal credit analyst on the fixed income team. He primarily focuses on tax-exempt credit analysis. Prior to joining the firm, he served as a fixed income credit analyst at Driehaus Capital Management. Prior to that he was a commodities analyst at Constellation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
