Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

12.4%

1 yr return

13.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.7%

Net Assets

$199 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$38.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.33%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BTEFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Boston Trust Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Boston Trust & Walden Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    5484484
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Amy Crandall Kaser

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of domestic equity securities, such as common stock. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, but generally focuses on large capitalization companies. "Assets" means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes. Shareholders will be given 60 days' advance notice of any change to this policy.

ESG Integration: As part of the investment decision making process for the Fund, Boston Trust Walden Inc. (the "Adviser") evaluates how financially material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors may affect a security's revenues, expenses, assets, liabilities, and overall risk. The consideration of ESG factors in investment decision-making is referred to as "ESG integration." The Adviser considers "financial materiality" as it is understood in generally accepted accounting principles — information that would influence the judgment of an informed investor. In addition, the Adviser utilizes active ownership strategies to encourage sustainable business policies and practices (e.g., effective climate risk management) and greater ESG transparency (e.g., increased disclosure of salient ESG risks and opportunities). Active ownership strategies include communicating directly with company management teams or boards; filing proposals for vote at company annual general meetings; voting on ballot items in company proxy statements; and engaging public policymakers. Unlike other funds managed by the Adviser, the Fund is not subject to ESG screening criteria.

BTEFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% -14.3% 35.6% 73.96%
1 Yr 13.2% -34.9% 38.6% 39.35%
3 Yr 11.0%* -27.8% 93.5% 17.92%
5 Yr 9.7%* -30.5% 97.2% 9.03%
10 Yr 8.1%* -18.8% 37.4% 15.08%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -56.3% 28.9% 15.17%
2021 12.4% -20.5% 152.6% 10.28%
2020 3.6% -13.9% 183.6% 51.91%
2019 6.9% -8.3% 8.9% 11.21%
2018 -0.9% -13.5% 12.6% 5.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% -20.5% 35.6% 66.84%
1 Yr 13.2% -34.9% 40.3% 31.55%
3 Yr 11.0%* -27.8% 93.5% 18.68%
5 Yr 9.7%* -29.8% 97.2% 11.86%
10 Yr 10.3%* -13.5% 37.4% 12.39%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -56.3% 28.9% 15.24%
2021 12.4% -20.5% 152.6% 10.83%
2020 3.6% -13.9% 183.6% 51.82%
2019 6.9% -8.3% 8.9% 11.21%
2018 -0.9% -10.9% 12.6% 13.49%

NAV & Total Return History

BTEFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BTEFX Category Low Category High BTEFX % Rank
Net Assets 199 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 76.89%
Number of Holdings 70 2 4154 66.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 79.6 M 288 K 270 B 74.49%
Weighting of Top 10 40.20% 1.8% 106.2% 20.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.14%
  2. Apple Inc 6.92%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.80%
  4. Accenture PLC Class A 3.79%
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp 3.69%
  6. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.08%
  7. Visa Inc Class A 3.01%
  8. Union Pacific Corp 2.66%
  9. Becton, Dickinson and Co 2.39%
  10. Starbucks Corp 2.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BTEFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.78% 0.00% 130.24% 55.09%
Cash 		1.22% -102.29% 100.00% 42.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 18.49%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 18.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 13.60%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 14.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BTEFX % Rank
Technology 		21.32% 0.00% 48.94% 68.15%
Financial Services 		17.45% 0.00% 55.59% 16.92%
Healthcare 		13.43% 0.00% 60.70% 74.89%
Industrials 		12.58% 0.00% 29.90% 14.55%
Communication Services 		10.09% 0.00% 27.94% 17.76%
Consumer Defense 		9.96% 0.00% 47.71% 13.40%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.16% 0.00% 30.33% 80.32%
Energy 		4.02% 0.00% 41.64% 52.37%
Basic Materials 		1.79% 0.00% 25.70% 81.09%
Utilities 		1.21% 0.00% 20.91% 76.11%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 88.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BTEFX % Rank
US 		96.99% 0.00% 127.77% 45.66%
Non US 		1.79% 0.00% 32.38% 50.57%

BTEFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BTEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.01% 49.27% 46.14%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 85.96%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 0.29%
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.00% 0.85% 12.21%

Sales Fees

BTEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BTEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BTEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.33% 0.00% 496.00% 19.07%

BTEFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BTEFX Category Low Category High BTEFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.62% 0.00% 24.06% 55.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BTEFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BTEFX Category Low Category High BTEFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.53% -54.00% 6.06% 59.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BTEFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

BTEFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Amy Crandall Kaser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 04, 2019

2.74

2.7%

https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/people/amy-crandall-kaser-cfp/

Jason O’Connell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 04, 2019

2.74

2.7%

https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/people/jason-t-oconnell-cfa-caia-cfp/

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

