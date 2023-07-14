Dividend Investing Ideas Center
12.4%
1 yr return
13.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
9.7%
Net Assets
$199 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.2%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 7.33%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of domestic equity securities, such as common stock. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, but generally focuses on large capitalization companies. "Assets" means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes. Shareholders will be given 60 days' advance notice of any change to this policy.
ESG Integration: As part of the investment decision making process for the Fund, Boston Trust Walden Inc. (the "Adviser") evaluates how financially material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors may affect a security's revenues, expenses, assets, liabilities, and overall risk. The consideration of ESG factors in investment decision-making is referred to as "ESG integration." The Adviser considers "financial materiality" as it is understood in generally accepted accounting principles — information that would influence the judgment of an informed investor. In addition, the Adviser utilizes active ownership strategies to encourage sustainable business policies and practices (e.g., effective climate risk management) and greater ESG transparency (e.g., increased disclosure of salient ESG risks and opportunities). Active ownership strategies include communicating directly with company management teams or boards; filing proposals for vote at company annual general meetings; voting on ballot items in company proxy statements; and engaging public policymakers. Unlike other funds managed by the Adviser, the Fund is not subject to ESG screening criteria.
|Period
|BTEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.4%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|73.96%
|1 Yr
|13.2%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|39.35%
|3 Yr
|11.0%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|17.92%
|5 Yr
|9.7%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|9.03%
|10 Yr
|8.1%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|15.08%
* Annualized
|BTEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTEFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|199 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|76.89%
|Number of Holdings
|70
|2
|4154
|66.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|79.6 M
|288 K
|270 B
|74.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.20%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|20.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTEFX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.78%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|55.09%
|Cash
|1.22%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|42.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|18.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|18.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|13.60%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|14.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTEFX % Rank
|Technology
|21.32%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|68.15%
|Financial Services
|17.45%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|16.92%
|Healthcare
|13.43%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|74.89%
|Industrials
|12.58%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|14.55%
|Communication Services
|10.09%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|17.76%
|Consumer Defense
|9.96%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|13.40%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.16%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|80.32%
|Energy
|4.02%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|52.37%
|Basic Materials
|1.79%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|81.09%
|Utilities
|1.21%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|76.11%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|88.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTEFX % Rank
|US
|96.99%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|45.66%
|Non US
|1.79%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|50.57%
|BTEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|46.14%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|85.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.29%
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|12.21%
|BTEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BTEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BTEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|7.33%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|19.07%
|BTEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTEFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.62%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|55.91%
|BTEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BTEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTEFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.53%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|59.52%
|BTEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2019
|$0.269
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2018
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2015
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2013
|$0.031
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 12, 2012
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2011
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 04, 2019
2.74
2.7%
https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/people/amy-crandall-kaser-cfp/
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 04, 2019
2.74
2.7%
https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/people/jason-t-oconnell-cfa-caia-cfp/
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
