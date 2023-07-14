The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of domestic equity securities, such as common stock. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, but generally focuses on large capitalization companies. "Assets" means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes. Shareholders will be given 60 days' advance notice of any change to this policy.

ESG Integration: As part of the investment decision making process for the Fund, Boston Trust Walden Inc. (the "Adviser") evaluates how financially material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors may affect a security's revenues, expenses, assets, liabilities, and overall risk. The consideration of ESG factors in investment decision-making is referred to as "ESG integration." The Adviser considers "financial materiality" as it is understood in generally accepted accounting principles — information that would influence the judgment of an informed investor. In addition, the Adviser utilizes active ownership strategies to encourage sustainable business policies and practices (e.g., effective climate risk management) and greater ESG transparency (e.g., increased disclosure of salient ESG risks and opportunities). Active ownership strategies include communicating directly with company management teams or boards; filing proposals for vote at company annual general meetings; voting on ballot items in company proxy statements; and engaging public policymakers. Unlike other funds managed by the Adviser, the Fund is not subject to ESG screening criteria.