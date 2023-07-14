Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
48.6%
1 yr return
30.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$3.53 M
Holdings in Top 10
45.2%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BTEEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|48.6%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|12.88%
|1 Yr
|30.9%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|24.03%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-40.4%
|28.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|25.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.0%
|24.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BTEEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|1.8%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|N/A
|Period
|BTEEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|48.6%
|-54.1%
|72.3%
|10.30%
|1 Yr
|30.9%
|-62.3%
|65.2%
|15.81%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-40.4%
|36.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|29.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.0%
|25.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BTEEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|1.8%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|N/A
|BTEEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTEEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.53 M
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|99.15%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|10
|397
|68.64%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.79 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|98.31%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.18%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|62.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTEEX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.28%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|94.92%
|Cash
|7.72%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|3.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|56.78%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|60.17%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|55.08%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|55.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTEEX % Rank
|Technology
|63.12%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|71.61%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.36%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|6.78%
|Communication Services
|9.52%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|49.58%
|Financial Services
|6.02%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|33.90%
|Real Estate
|2.98%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|11.44%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|52.97%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|85.17%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|77.97%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|52.97%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|58.47%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|58.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BTEEX % Rank
|US
|78.08%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|82.20%
|Non US
|14.20%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|32.20%
|BTEEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.08%
|3.60%
|23.47%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|67.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|59.06%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|BTEEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|BTEEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BTEEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.69%
|281.00%
|N/A
|BTEEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTEEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|60.59%
|BTEEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BTEEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BTEEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|N/A
|BTEEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2021
0.41
0.4%
Michael Lippert joined Baron in 2001 as a research analyst and was named portfolio manager in 2006. In 2020, he was named Head of Technology Research. He has 20 years of research experience. In 2001, he worked at JLF Asset Management as a financial analyst and general counsel. From 1991 to 2001, he worked at Baker & Botts as a trial partner. Michael graduated summa cum laude from Tufts University with a B.A. in History in 1988 and from Columbia Law School with a J.D. in 1991.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2021
0.41
0.4%
Ashim joined Baron in 2011 as a research analyst and has 23 years of research experience. In addition to his work as an analyst, Ashim is portfolio manager of Baron Innovators Fund, a concentrated global portfolio that is available to accredited investors through Baron. From 2004 to 2011, Ashim worked at Mazama Capital as a telecom, media and technology portfolio manager. From 2002 to 2004, Ashim worked at RBC as a senior equity research associate. From 1999 to 2002, he co-founded and worked at iExplore, an online travel company. From 1996 to 1999, Ashim worked at PWC as a senior strategy consultant. Ashim graduated from Rutgers University with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering in 1992 and from New York University Stern School of Business with an M.B.A. in 1996.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...