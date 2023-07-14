Ashim joined Baron in 2011 as a research analyst and has 23 years of research experience. In addition to his work as an analyst, Ashim is portfolio manager of Baron Innovators Fund, a concentrated global portfolio that is available to accredited investors through Baron. From 2004 to 2011, Ashim worked at Mazama Capital as a telecom, media and technology portfolio manager. From 2002 to 2004, Ashim worked at RBC as a senior equity research associate. From 1999 to 2002, he co-founded and worked at iExplore, an online travel company. From 1996 to 1999, Ashim worked at PWC as a senior strategy consultant. Ashim graduated from Rutgers University with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering in 1992 and from New York University Stern School of Business with an M.B.A. in 1996.