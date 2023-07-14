The Fund seeks to achieve total return by constructing a dynamic portfolio with the aim of both managing the volatility of the Fund and reducing the impact on the Fund’s portfolio of significant market downturns during periods of high volatility in the price of Bitcoin. The Fund seeks to achieve these objectives by allocating its assets among exchange-traded futures contracts linked to Bitcoin that are cash-settled in U.S. dollars (“Bitcoin Futures”) and any one or more of the following: U.S. Treasuries, other U.S. government obligations, money market funds, cash and cash-like equivalents (e.g., high quality commercial paper and similar instruments that are rated investment grade or, if unrated, of comparable quality, as the Adviser determines), treasury inflation-protected securities, and repurchase agreements (“Cash Investments”) (collectively, Bitcoin Futures and Cash Investments are referred to as “Constituent Investments”).

About the Managed Volatility Strategy and Target Exposure

The Fund is actively managed by its investment adviser (the “Adviser”), using a strategy (“Managed Volatility Strategy”) designed to change allocations among the Constituent Investments in response to changes in historically realized volatility of Bitcoin Futures relative to a volatility target for the Fund that is periodically set by the Adviser (the “Volatility Target”). If the historically realized volatility of Bitcoin Futures increases relative to the Volatility Target, the Adviser may reduce the Fund’s economic exposure to Bitcoin Futures (the “Target Exposure”) and allocate a higher amount to Cash Investments. On the other hand, if the historically realized volatility of Bitcoin Futures decreases relative to the Volatility Target, the Adviser may increase the Fund’s Target Exposure to Bitcoin Futures and allocate a lesser amount to Cash Investments. The Adviser may review both short-term and long-term measures of historically realized volatility of Bitcoin Futures to determine changes to the Target Exposure. Historically realized volatility is an assessment of variation in returns of an asset from its average as evident in the daily prices of that asset over a certain historical period. The historical period over which the volatility is measured can be short-term such as over 21 consecutive trading days or long-term such as over 260 trading days.

The historically realized volatility of Bitcoin Futures is relatively high. For instance, at times Bitcoin Futures have realized volatility that is more than five times the volatility realized by the broad US stock market weighted by market capitalization. Due to the elevated levels of volatility of Bitcoin Futures, the Fund’s Target Exposure may be substantially less than 100% of the Fund’s net assets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund expects to maintain a Target Exposure of between 50% and 100%. During periods other than normal circumstances, including periods where there is extreme volatility and where the Adviser believes it is prudent to take a temporary defensive posture, the Fund may reduce its Target Exposure significantly. The Fund does not anticipate its Target Exposure will exceed 100%.

The Adviser believes that the Managed Volatility Strategy may lead to total returns for investors while dampening large swings in the volatility of the Fund’s entire portfolio over time. However, historically realized volatility may not be indicative of future volatility. Due to this limitation, changes in market conditions, or other factors, the actual realized volatility of the Fund for any particular period may be materially higher or lower than the volatility targeted by the Adviser. The return of the Fund for any given period could be directionally different than the returns of Bitcoin or Bitcoin Futures depending on allocation decisions made by the Adviser in its attempt to implement the Managed Volatility Strategy.

About the Volatility Target

The Adviser will seek to manage the volatility of the Fund consistent with changes in the broad level of risks in capital markets. The Adviser will change the Volatility Target for the Fund, based on the Adviser’s subjective assessment, as the levels of risks in capital markets change. The Adviser will review several factors that provide indications of the level of risks in capital markets in setting the Volatility Target, including but not limited to levels of yield in high-quality short-term debt securities, levels of credit spreads in the corporate bond market, volatility of the broad US stock market, quantitative signals based upon the Adviser’s research, that rely on the evaluation of technical and fundamental indicators, such as trends in historical prices, spreads between Bitcoin Futures’ prices of differing expiration dates, supply/demand data, momentum and price data on Bitcoin. The Fund is actively managed and has the flexibility to change the Volatility Target, at the Adviser's discretion, in order to achieve the Fund’s objective.

The Fund’s Portfolio Composition

The Fund invests substantially all of its assets in a combination of Bitcoin Futures and Cash Investments whose collective performance is designed to achieve total return with the aim of both managing the volatility of the Fund and limiting losses due to severe sustained decline. Importantly, the Fund will not invest directly in Bitcoin or any other digital currencies. Rather, the Fund seeks to gain exposure to Bitcoin Futures, in whole or in part, through investments in a subsidiary organized in the Cayman Islands (the “CboeVest Subsidiary”). The CboeVest Subsidiary is wholly owned and controlled by the Fund. The Fund will also likely have significant Cash Investments. The Fund also may enter into repurchase agreements with counterparties that are deemed to present acceptable credit risks. Again, however, the Fund will not invest directly in Bitcoin or any other digital currencies.

The Fund will seek to gain exposure to the Bitcoin markets primarily through exchange-traded futures contracts that are cash-settled in U.S. dollars and are traded on, or subject to the rules of, commodity exchanges registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”), such as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (the “CME”). The CME is a US-registered designated contract market and derivatives clearing organization. Futures contracts are financial contracts, the value of which depends on, or is derived from, an underlying reference asset. In the case of Bitcoin Futures, the underlying reference asset is Bitcoin. The CME has specified that the value of Bitcoin underlying Bitcoin futures contracts traded on the CME will be determined by reference to the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate, which provides an indication of the price of Bitcoin across certain Bitcoin trading platforms.

A futures contract provides for the future sale by one party and purchase by another party of a specified amount of a specific financial instrument (e.g., units of a stock index) for a specified price, date, time and place designated at the time the contract is made. Brokerage fees are paid when a futures contract is bought or sold, and margin deposits must be maintained. Entering into a contract to buy is commonly referred to as buying or purchasing a contract or holding a long position. Entering into a contract to sell is commonly referred to as selling a contract or holding a short position.

Unlike when the Fund purchases or sells a security, no price would be paid or received by the Fund upon the purchase or sale of a futures contract. The Fund will be a net buyer of Bitcoin Futures. Upon entering into a futures contract, and to maintain the Fund’s open positions in futures contracts, the Fund would be required to deposit with its custodian or futures broker in a segregated account in the name of the futures broker an amount of cash, U.S. government securities, suitable money market instruments, or other liquid securities, known as “initial margin.” The margin required for a particular futures contract is set by the exchange on which the contract is traded and may be significantly modified from time to time by the exchange during the term of the contract. Futures contracts are customarily purchased and sold on margins that may range upward from less than 40% of the value of the contract being traded.

A cash-settled future contract means that when the relevant futures contract expires, if the value of the underlying asset exceeds the futures contract price, the seller pays to the purchaser cash in the amount of that excess, and if the futures contract price exceeds the value of the underlying asset, the purchaser pays to the seller cash in the amount of that excess. In a cash-settled futures contract on Bitcoin, the amount of cash to be paid is equal to the difference between the value of the Bitcoin underlying the futures contract at the close of the last trading day of the contract and the futures contract price specified in the agreement.

The CboeVest Subsidiary is wholly owned and controlled by the Fund. The Fund’s investment in the CboeVest Subsidiary may not exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets (the “Subsidiary Limit”). The Fund’s investment in the CboeVest Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with exposure to Bitcoin returns while enabling the Fund to satisfy source-of-income requirements that apply to regulated investment companies under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). Except as noted, references to the investment strategies and risks of the Fund include the investment strategies and risks of the CboeVest Subsidiary. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective as the Fund and will follow the same general investment policies and restrictions, except that unlike the Fund, it may invest without limit in Bitcoin Futures. The Fund will aggregate its investments with the CboeVest Subsidiary for purposes of determining compliance with (i) Section 8 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which governs fundamental investment limitations (which are described more specifically in the Fund’s statement of additional information); and (ii) Section 18 of the 1940 Act, which governs capital structure and includes limitations associated with the Fund’s ability to leverage its investments. Additionally, the CboeVest Subsidiary’s investment advisory contracts will be governed in accordance with Section 15 of the 1940 Act, and the CboeVest Subsidiary will adhere to applicable provisions of Section 17 of the 1940 Act governing affiliate transactions. The principal investment strategies and principal risks of the CboeVest Subsidiary constitute principal investment strategies and principal risks of the Fund, and the disclosures of those strategies and risks in this prospectus are designed to reflect the aggregate operations of the Fund and the CboeVest Subsidiary.

Due to the Subsidiary Limit, margin requirements for Bitcoin Futures and the high volatility of Bitcoin Futures, the Fund’s exposure to Bitcoin Futures, and resultantly the sensitivity of its prices to changes in price of Bitcoin Futures, may be substantially below the highest exposure of 100%. Margin requirements will determine the amount of collateral the Fund is required to post to its futures commission merchant (“FCM”). An FCM is a brokerage firm that solicits or accepts orders to buy or sell futures contracts and accepts money or other assets from customers to support such orders. FCMs are required to be registered with the CFTC and to be members of the National Futures Association. Minimum margin requirements for Bitcoin Futures are set by the exchange on which the contract is traded and may be significantly modified from time to time by the exchange during the term of the contract. FCMs may require a margin level beyond the exchange’s minimum requirement. The Fund’s exposure to Bitcoin Futures may decrease if, and when, margin requirements for Bitcoin Futures increase.

The CME limits the position (the “Position Limit”) acquired by a single entity, such as the Fund or its subsidiary, for Bitcoin Future contracts with an expiry date closest to the trade date. The CME does not limit positions for contracts for expiry dates other than the closest to trade date. However, for positions that exceed an accountability level of contracts (the “Accountability Level”), the CME may ask the Fund or its subsidiary to provide information relating to the position, including, but not limited to, the nature and size of the position, the trading strategy employed with respect to the position, and hedging information, if applicable. Failure to supply the requested information may result in an order to reduce such positions. Additionally, the CME may ask the Fund, or its subsidiary, to not further increase its positions, comply with any limit on the size of the position and/or reduce any open position which exceeds the Accountability Level. The CboeVest Subsidiary may be unable to invest in Bitcoin Futures beyond the Position Limit or Accountability Level. This may limit the maximum assets that can be committed to the Fund’s investment strategy, and consequently to the Fund. The Trust may close the Fund to additional investments as a result of its positions nearing the Position Limit or Accountability Level.

As the Fund’s investments in Bitcoin Futures nears expiry, the Fund will roll the futures. “Rolling” means selling a futures contract as it nears its expiration date and replacing it with a new futures contract that has a later expiration date. The Fund generally selects between Bitcoin Futures contracts with the three nearest expiration dates (known as the front, second and third month contracts) based on the Adviser’s analysis of the liquidity and cost of establishing and maintaining such positions. Futures contracts with a longer term to expiration may be priced higher than futures contracts with a shorter term to expiration, a relationship called “contango.” When rolling futures contracts that are in contango, the Fund may sell the expiring contract at a lower price and buy a longer-dated contract at a higher price, resulting in a negative roll yield. Conversely, futures contracts with a longer term to expiration may be priced lower than futures contracts with a shorter term to expiration, a relationship called “backwardation.” When rolling futures contracts that are in backwardation, the Fund may sell the expiring contract at a higher price and buy a longer-dated contract at a lower price, resulting in a positive roll yield. Due to contango, backwardation or other factors, the returns from Bitcoin Futures may differ from returns from a direct investment in Bitcoin. The Fund does not invest in, or seek exposure to, the current “spot” or cash price of Bitcoin.

The Fund does not intend to provide investors with exposure to an amount of Bitcoin in excess of the Fund’s net assets; the Fund will seek to achieve and maintain, generally with a highest exposure to Bitcoin Futures of 100% by using leverage inherent in futures contracts and through reverse repurchase agreements. The Fund’s Bitcoin futures will provide leverage to the extent they give the Fund exposure to an amount of underlying Bitcoin with a greater value than the amount of collateral the Fund is required to post to its FCM. The Fund’s investments in futures and reverse repurchase agreements will not be considered to be senior securities under the 1940 Act, to the extent the Fund either (1) enters into an offsetting (“covered”) position for the same type of financial asset or (2) segregates cash or liquid securities with a value at least equal at all times to that portion of its potential obligations not covered. The Fund may be unable to use such segregated or earmarked assets for certain other purposes, which could result in the Fund earning a lower return on its portfolio than it might otherwise earn if it did not have to segregate those assets in respect of, or otherwise cover, such portfolio positions. To the extent the Fund’s assets are segregated or committed as cover, it could limit the Fund’s investment flexibility. The Fund may modify its asset segregation policies from time to time. Although the Fund’s Bitcoin Futures will provide leverage to the extent, they give the Fund exposure to an amount of underlying Bitcoin with a greater value than the amount of collateral the Fund is required to post, the Fund does not intend to provide investors with exposure to an amount of Bitcoin in excess of the Fund’s net assets.

The Fund (and the CboeVest Subsidiary, as applicable) expects to invest its remaining assets in any one or more of the following Cash Investments: U.S. Treasuries, other U.S. government obligations, money market funds, cash and cash-like equivalents (e.g., high quality commercial paper and similar instruments that are rated investment grade or, if unrated, of comparable quality, as the Adviser determines), treasury inflation-protected securities, and repurchase agreements that provide liquidity, serve as margin or collateralize the Fund’s and/or the CboeVest Subsidiary’s investments in Bitcoin.

The Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund under the 1940 Act and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer.