Boston Trust Asset Management Fund

mutual fund
BTBFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$60.44 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
No Load (BTBFX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

9.6%

1 yr return

6.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.6%

Net Assets

$606 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$60.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.51%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BTBFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Boston Trust Asset Management Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Boston Trust & Walden Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 01, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    10234224
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Amy Crandall Kaser

Fund Description

The Fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds and money market instruments, with at least 20% of the Fund's assets invested in each of the following categories: (i) domestic and foreign equity securities, such as common stock and (ii) fixed-income securities, such as U.S. government and agency securities, corporate bonds, money market funds, and cash. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, but generally focuses on large capitalization companies. The portion of the Fund invested in equity and fixed income securities will vary based on Boston Trust Walden

Inc.'s (the "Adviser") assessment of the economic and market outlook and the relative attractiveness of stocks, bonds, and money market instruments. "Assets" means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes. The Fund will purchase fixed income securities that are primarily rated investment grade. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign equity and fixed income securities.

ESG Integration: As part of the investment decision making process for the Fund, the Adviser evaluates how financially material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors may affect a security's revenues, expenses, assets, liabilities, and overall risk. The consideration of ESG factors in investment decision-making is referred to as "ESG integration." The Adviser considers "financial materiality" as it is understood in generally accepted accounting principles — information that would influence the judgment of an informed investor. In addition, the Adviser utilizes active ownership strategies to encourage sustainable business policies and practices (e.g., effective climate risk management) and greater ESG transparency (e.g., increased disclosure of salient ESG risks and opportunities). Active ownership strategies include communicating directly with company management teams or boards; filing proposals for vote at company annual general meetings; voting on ballot items in company proxy statements; and engaging public policymakers. Unlike other funds managed by the Adviser, the Fund is not subject to ESG screening criteria.

BTBFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -3.2% 29.3% 63.34%
1 Yr 6.5% -12.9% 32.0% 48.23%
3 Yr 4.5%* -6.4% 12.7% 15.86%
5 Yr 4.6%* -8.2% 5.9% 1.81%
10 Yr 4.9%* -6.8% 6.1% 2.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -37.4% -8.2% 28.29%
2021 9.5% -5.0% 12.0% 5.35%
2020 0.7% -5.7% 7.8% 79.15%
2019 5.7% -2.1% 6.3% 1.09%
2018 -1.1% -6.1% -0.8% 1.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -14.6% 29.3% 63.02%
1 Yr 6.5% -12.9% 57.6% 47.60%
3 Yr 4.5%* -6.4% 22.1% 15.63%
5 Yr 4.6%* -7.8% 16.4% 4.01%
10 Yr 6.9%* -3.3% 8.5% 3.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -37.4% -8.2% 28.29%
2021 9.5% -5.0% 12.0% 5.35%
2020 0.7% -5.7% 7.8% 79.15%
2019 5.7% -2.1% 6.3% 1.09%
2018 -1.1% -6.1% 0.1% 4.15%

NAV & Total Return History

BTBFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BTBFX Category Low Category High BTBFX % Rank
Net Assets 606 M 963 K 126 B 65.38%
Number of Holdings 113 4 7731 24.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 239 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 74.36%
Weighting of Top 10 39.26% 13.3% 100.0% 68.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 2.5% 6.41%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 2.75% 6.24%
  3. Apple Inc 5.97%
  4. Microsoft Corp 5.94%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 0% 5.44%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0% 5.16%
  7. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.16%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 1.625% 3.23%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 3.19%
  10. Accenture PLC Class A 3.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BTBFX % Rank
Stocks 		78.52% 0.19% 99.72% 37.18%
Bonds 		20.28% 0.00% 91.12% 32.69%
Cash 		1.20% -7.71% 88.33% 83.01%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 26.97% 71.15%
Other 		0.00% -2.61% 17.60% 68.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 26.48% 89.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BTBFX % Rank
Technology 		22.46% 1.07% 52.93% 13.14%
Financial Services 		17.26% 0.28% 52.80% 25.96%
Industrials 		14.12% 1.16% 32.55% 2.24%
Healthcare 		13.76% 0.00% 36.30% 31.09%
Consumer Defense 		10.23% 0.00% 27.24% 10.26%
Communication Services 		9.25% 0.00% 26.62% 15.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.86% 0.00% 16.01% 77.88%
Energy 		3.05% 0.00% 29.22% 88.46%
Utilities 		1.28% 0.00% 31.67% 89.42%
Basic Materials 		0.74% 0.00% 15.48% 98.40%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 33.86% 94.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BTBFX % Rank
US 		77.02% 0.19% 96.85% 4.49%
Non US 		1.50% 0.00% 35.45% 94.55%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BTBFX % Rank
Government 		67.40% 0.00% 99.71% 2.56%
Corporate 		14.16% 0.00% 100.00% 82.05%
Municipal 		12.85% 0.00% 17.02% 4.49%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.60% 0.00% 100.00% 93.59%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 38.84% 52.56%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 37.97% 82.37%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BTBFX % Rank
US 		20.28% 0.00% 91.12% 19.55%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 18.39% 88.14%

BTBFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BTBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.81% 0.01% 3.35% 40.33%
Management Fee 0.69% 0.00% 1.25% 84.94%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 1.16%
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 0.28% 11.90%

Sales Fees

BTBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BTBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BTBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.51% 4.00% 398.00% 3.78%

BTBFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BTBFX Category Low Category High BTBFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.08% 0.00% 7.05% 37.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BTBFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BTBFX Category Low Category High BTBFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.77% -1.12% 5.55% 66.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BTBFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

BTBFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Amy Crandall Kaser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 04, 2019

2.74

2.7%

https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/people/amy-crandall-kaser-cfp/

Jason O’Connell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 04, 2019

2.74

2.7%

https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/people/jason-t-oconnell-cfa-caia-cfp/

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

