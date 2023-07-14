The Fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds and money market instruments, with at least 20% of the Fund's assets invested in each of the following categories: (i) domestic and foreign equity securities, such as common stock and (ii) fixed-income securities, such as U.S. government and agency securities, corporate bonds, money market funds, and cash. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, but generally focuses on large capitalization companies. The portion of the Fund invested in equity and fixed income securities will vary based on Boston Trust Walden

Inc.'s (the "Adviser") assessment of the economic and market outlook and the relative attractiveness of stocks, bonds, and money market instruments. "Assets" means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes. The Fund will purchase fixed income securities that are primarily rated investment grade. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign equity and fixed income securities.

ESG Integration: As part of the investment decision making process for the Fund, the Adviser evaluates how financially material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors may affect a security's revenues, expenses, assets, liabilities, and overall risk. The consideration of ESG factors in investment decision-making is referred to as "ESG integration." The Adviser considers "financial materiality" as it is understood in generally accepted accounting principles — information that would influence the judgment of an informed investor. In addition, the Adviser utilizes active ownership strategies to encourage sustainable business policies and practices (e.g., effective climate risk management) and greater ESG transparency (e.g., increased disclosure of salient ESG risks and opportunities). Active ownership strategies include communicating directly with company management teams or boards; filing proposals for vote at company annual general meetings; voting on ballot items in company proxy statements; and engaging public policymakers. Unlike other funds managed by the Adviser, the Fund is not subject to ESG screening criteria.