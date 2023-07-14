Home
Vitals

YTD Return

5.9%

1 yr return

7.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.06 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BSVAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Sustainable U.S. Value Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Oct 19, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Zhao

Fund Description

BSVAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BSVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -13.6% 215.2% 32.17%
1 Yr 7.6% -58.6% 197.5% 27.78%
3 Yr N/A* -23.2% 64.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.3% 29.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BSVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.4% -65.1% 22.3% 35.53%
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BSVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -13.6% 215.2% 30.29%
1 Yr 7.6% -58.6% 197.5% 24.75%
3 Yr N/A* -23.2% 64.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.1% 32.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BSVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.4% -65.1% 22.3% 35.53%
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BSVAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BSVAX Category Low Category High BSVAX % Rank
Net Assets 5.06 M 1 M 151 B 98.92%
Number of Holdings N/A 2 1727 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 2.1 K 32.3 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 5.0% 99.2% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BSVAX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% 28.02% 125.26% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% N/A
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -88.20% 71.98% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% N/A

BSVAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BSVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.04% 45.41% 52.79%
Management Fee 0.48% 0.00% 1.50% 31.36%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 23.77%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

BSVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 0.00% 5.75% 64.77%
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BSVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BSVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% N/A

BSVAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BSVAX Category Low Category High BSVAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 12.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BSVAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BSVAX Category Low Category High BSVAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.51% 4.28% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BSVAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BSVAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Zhao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 18, 2021

0.62

0.6%

Jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund

Lisa Yang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 18, 2021

0.62

0.6%

Tony DeSpirito

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 18, 2021

0.62

0.6%

Mr. DeSpirito has been a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2014. Prior to joining BlackRock in August 2014, for the last 18 years Tony had been with Pzena Investment Management where he was Managing Principal, Portfolio Manager and a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management in 1996, Mr. DeSpirito was an Associate in the Corporate Department at the Boston based law firm of Ropes & Gray LLP. At Ropes & Gray, he advised clients in the direct television, financial services, fitness, packaging films, retail, software, and wire and cable industries. Mr. DeSpirito earned a B.S. summa cum laude from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1990 and a J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1993. "

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

