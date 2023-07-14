The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in municipal bonds and debentures, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax (including the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT)). These municipal obligations may include debt obligations of states, territories and possessions of the U.S., as well as political subdivisions, agencies and financing authorities thereof that provide income exempt from federal income tax (including the federal AMT).

The Fund invests in a broadly diversified portfolio of municipal obligations issued by governmental authorities throughout the U.S. and its territories. The Fund may invest in all types of municipal obligations, including pre-refunded bonds, general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and municipal lease participations. The Fund may also invest in zero coupon bonds, which are issued at substantial discounts from their value at maturity and pay no cash income to their holders until they mature. Municipal obligations in which the Fund invests may include fixed, variable or floating rate instruments. The Fund may purchase municipal obligations on a when-issued or delayed delivery basis or enter into forward commitments to purchase municipal obligations.

The Fund invests principally in investment grade municipal obligations, rated at the time of purchase by at least one major rating agency, but may invest up to 30% of its net assets in non-investment grade municipal obligations (sometimes referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds). The Fund may also invest in unrated municipal obligations that are determined by Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated (the “Advisor”) to be comparable in quality to the rated obligations. After purchase, a municipal obligation may cease to be rated or may have its rating reduced below the minimum rating required by the Fund for purchase. In such cases, the Advisor will consider whether to continue to hold the municipal obligation. The Fund may hold municipal obligations with a “D” or similar credit rating indicating at least a partial payment default. The Fund may also invest in U.S. Treasury futures contracts for duration and yield curve management or to manage market and interest rate risk.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in U.S. government and corporate bonds and other debt securities that are of the same quality as its investments in municipal bonds but which produce income that is taxable for federal income tax purposes.

While obligations of any maturity may be purchased, under normal circumstances, the Fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity is generally expected to be between three months and six years. Effective maturity takes into account the possibility that a bond may have prepayments or may be called by the issuer before its stated maturity date.

The Advisor considers many market factors when selecting investments for the Fund. Among the factors considered are the nominal level and trend in interest rates, the slope of the municipal yield curve, income tax rates, market sector valuations, credit trends, supply and demand flows, regional economic strength, as well as legal and regulatory trends.