Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.0%
1 yr return
-3.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$48 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.3%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BSLKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|72.40%
|1 Yr
|-3.2%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|93.75%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|2.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BSLKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.1%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|76.99%
|2021
|N/A
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|N/A
|Period
|BSLKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|69.97%
|1 Yr
|-3.2%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|89.58%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.2%
|2.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BSLKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.1%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|76.99%
|2021
|N/A
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|N/A
|BSLKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BSLKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|48 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|92.89%
|Number of Holdings
|353
|4
|4919
|61.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.6 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|90.97%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.25%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|27.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BSLKX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.02%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|27.26%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.63%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|34.20%
|Cash
|1.35%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|79.69%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|60.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|62.85%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|53.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BSLKX % Rank
|Corporate
|39.30%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|50.69%
|Government
|33.27%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|26.56%
|Securitized
|24.44%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|54.34%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.99%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|66.67%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|62.50%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|77.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BSLKX % Rank
|US
|77.95%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|64.06%
|Non US
|17.07%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|22.22%
|BSLKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|19.98%
|84.07%
|Management Fee
|0.31%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|47.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|40.68%
|BSLKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|BSLKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BSLKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|500.00%
|N/A
|BSLKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BSLKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|84.90%
|BSLKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BSLKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BSLKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|N/A
|BSLKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 18, 2021
0.62
0.6%
Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2018; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2012 to 2018.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 18, 2021
0.62
0.6%
Akiva Dickstein, Managing Director, is Head of Customized Core Portfolios within BlackRock's Americas Fixed Income Alpha Strategies and a member of the Americas Fixed Income Executive Team. Mr. Dickstein has been the lead portfolio manager on BlackRock's mortgage portfolios since joining BlackRock in 2009. Prior to that, Mr. Dickstein spent eight years at Merrill Lynch, where he served as Managing Director and head of the U.S. Rates & Structured Credit Research Group. He was responsible for the team that produced MBS, ABS, CMBS, Treasuries, swaps, and interest rate derivatives research. Mr. Dickstein's publications on MBS strategy included the weekly Mortgage Investor as well as numerous lengthier articles on topics such as optimal loan modifications, the valuation of credit-sensitive MBS and ABS, and the pricing of mortgage derivatives, options, and pass-throughs. In addition, he developed Merrill's prepayment models for fixed rate and hybrid MBS. From 1993 to 2001, Mr. Dickstein was with Lehman Brothers, most recently as a Senior Vice President in Mortgage Derivatives Trading. In this role, he traded mortgage derivatives and developed Lehman's credit default model. He joined Lehman as a mortgage and asset-backed securities analyst and was named to Institutional Investor's All American Fixed Income Research Team in pass-throughs, non-agency mortgages, and asset-backed securities. Mr. Dickstein earned a BA degree in economics, summa cum laude, from Yale University in 1990, and an MA degree in physics from Princeton University in 1993.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 18, 2021
0.62
0.6%
Bob Miller, Managing Director, is head of Americas Fundamental Fixed Income within BlackRock's Global Fixed Income group and a member of the Global Fixed Income Executive Committee. He is a portfolio manager of BlackRock's Core Bond, Total Return, and Strategic Income Opportunities Funds. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2011, Mr. Miller was a co-founder and partner at the Round Table Investment Management Company, a multi-strategy, research-based investment company, where he managed a global macro strategy. Previously, Mr. Miller spent 20 years at Bank of America, where he served in a variety
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 18, 2021
0.62
0.6%
Scott MacLellan, CFA, Director, is a portfolio manager on the Short Duration team within the BlackRock Multi-Sector Fixed Income Portfolio Management Group. Prior to assuming his current responsibilities in 2008, Mr. MacLellan was a member of the Global Client Group, focused on Japanese clients. He also served as a product specialist for short duration and LIBOR-benchmarked fixed income products. Previously, Mr. MacLellan spent four years with Nomura BlackRock Asset Management (NBAM), a former joint venture between BlackRock and Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd, in Tokyo as an account manager. Prior to joining NBAM in 2001, Mr. MacLellan spent a year in the Global Finance and Investment Department of IBJ Leasing in Tokyo. Mr. MacLellan earned a BS degree, with honors, in economics and international development studies from King's College in 1997.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
