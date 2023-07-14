Home
Trending ETFs

BSLIX (Mutual Fund)

BSLIX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

-3.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-10.6%

Net Assets

$48 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000,000

IRA

$0

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BSLIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Sustainable Low Duration Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Oct 18, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    10000
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Akiva Dickstein

Fund Description

BSLIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BSLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% -6.3% 3.8% 68.58%
1 Yr -3.2% -11.5% 2.9% 93.58%
3 Yr N/A* -6.1% 1.3% 100.00%
5 Yr -10.6%* -10.6% 3.2% 100.00%
10 Yr -2.4%* -11.7% 2.2% 99.45%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BSLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.1% -17.7% -2.5% 76.81%
2021 N/A -2.0% 2.2% 100.00%
2020 N/A -2.8% 4.6% 100.00%
2019 -28.6% -28.6% 3.0% 100.00%
2018 -3.7% -3.7% 0.4% 100.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BSLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% -6.3% 3.8% 66.32%
1 Yr -3.2% -11.5% 1.9% 89.41%
3 Yr N/A* -6.1% 4.5% 100.00%
5 Yr -8.3%* -8.3% 1.7% 100.00%
10 Yr 0.8%* -10.2% 2.1% 5.28%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BSLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.1% -17.7% -2.5% 76.81%
2021 N/A -2.0% 2.2% 100.00%
2020 N/A -2.8% 4.6% 100.00%
2019 -28.6% -28.6% 3.0% 100.00%
2018 -1.0% -1.0% 1.3% 100.00%

NAV & Total Return History

BSLIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BSLIX Category Low Category High BSLIX % Rank
Net Assets 48 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 92.72%
Number of Holdings 353 4 4919 61.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.6 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 90.80%
Weighting of Top 10 32.25% 1.7% 100.0% 27.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 14.56%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 4.70%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 4.16%
  4. Johnson & Johnson 3.81%
  5. Microsoft Corp 3.60%
  6. Cisco Systems Inc 3.52%
  7. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.20%
  8. Apple Inc 2.98%
  9. Merck & Co Inc 2.79%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 1.125% 2.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BSLIX % Rank
Bonds 		95.02% 49.71% 194.71% 27.08%
Convertible Bonds 		3.63% 0.00% 27.71% 34.03%
Cash 		1.35% -102.46% 39.20% 79.51%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 20.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 25.87%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 8.33%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BSLIX % Rank
Corporate 		39.30% 0.00% 100.00% 50.52%
Government 		33.27% 0.00% 73.63% 26.39%
Securitized 		24.44% 0.00% 97.27% 54.17%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.99% 0.00% 44.09% 65.97%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 23.44%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 52.95%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BSLIX % Rank
US 		77.95% 0.00% 165.96% 63.89%
Non US 		17.07% 0.00% 72.71% 22.05%

BSLIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BSLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 19.98% 75.25%
Management Fee 0.31% 0.00% 1.19% 46.45%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.01% 0.50% 40.25%

Sales Fees

BSLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BSLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BSLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 500.00% 18.75%

BSLIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BSLIX Category Low Category High BSLIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 11.01% 85.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BSLIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BSLIX Category Low Category High BSLIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.27% 4.98% 63.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BSLIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

BSLIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Akiva Dickstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 18, 2021

0.62

0.6%

Akiva Dickstein, Managing Director, is Head of Customized Core Portfolios within BlackRock's Americas Fixed Income Alpha Strategies and a member of the Americas Fixed Income Executive Team. Mr. Dickstein has been the lead portfolio manager on BlackRock's mortgage portfolios since joining BlackRock in 2009. Prior to that, Mr. Dickstein spent eight years at Merrill Lynch, where he served as Managing Director and head of the U.S. Rates & Structured Credit Research Group. He was responsible for the team that produced MBS, ABS, CMBS, Treasuries, swaps, and interest rate derivatives research. Mr. Dickstein's publications on MBS strategy included the weekly Mortgage Investor as well as numerous lengthier articles on topics such as optimal loan modifications, the valuation of credit-sensitive MBS and ABS, and the pricing of mortgage derivatives, options, and pass-throughs. In addition, he developed Merrill's prepayment models for fixed rate and hybrid MBS. From 1993 to 2001, Mr. Dickstein was with Lehman Brothers, most recently as a Senior Vice President in Mortgage Derivatives Trading. In this role, he traded mortgage derivatives and developed Lehman's credit default model. He joined Lehman as a mortgage and asset-backed securities analyst and was named to Institutional Investor's All American Fixed Income Research Team in pass-throughs, non-agency mortgages, and asset-backed securities. Mr. Dickstein earned a BA degree in economics, summa cum laude, from Yale University in 1990, and an MA degree in physics from Princeton University in 1993.

Bob Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 18, 2021

0.62

0.6%

Bob Miller, Managing Director, is head of Americas Fundamental Fixed Income within BlackRock's Global Fixed Income group and a member of the Global Fixed Income Executive Committee. He is a portfolio manager of BlackRock's Core Bond, Total Return, and Strategic Income Opportunities Funds. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2011, Mr. Miller was a co-founder and partner at the Round Table Investment Management Company, a multi-strategy, research-based investment company, where he managed a global macro strategy. Previously, Mr. Miller spent 20 years at Bank of America, where he served in a variety

Scott MacLellan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 18, 2021

0.62

0.6%

Scott MacLellan, CFA, Director, is a portfolio manager on the Short Duration team within the BlackRock Multi-Sector Fixed Income Portfolio Management Group. Prior to assuming his current responsibilities in 2008, Mr. MacLellan was a member of the Global Client Group, focused on Japanese clients. He also served as a product specialist for short duration and LIBOR-benchmarked fixed income products. Previously, Mr. MacLellan spent four years with Nomura BlackRock Asset Management (NBAM), a former joint venture between BlackRock and Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd, in Tokyo as an account manager. Prior to joining NBAM in 2001, Mr. MacLellan spent a year in the Global Finance and Investment Department of IBJ Leasing in Tokyo. Mr. MacLellan earned a BS degree, with honors, in economics and international development studies from King's College in 1997.

Ashley Schulten

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 18, 2021

0.62

0.6%

Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2018; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2012 to 2018.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

