Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.6%
1 yr return
10.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-9.3%
Net Assets
$97 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.3%
Expense Ratio 1.35%
Front Load 5.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BSLAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.6%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|25.17%
|1 Yr
|10.3%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|57.43%
|3 Yr
|-7.6%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|76.44%
|5 Yr
|-9.3%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|84.92%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|96.64%
* Annualized
|Period
|BSLAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-41.9%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|91.25%
|2021
|-3.7%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|48.70%
|2020
|6.1%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|81.80%
|2019
|5.0%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|52.04%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|72.08%
|Period
|BSLAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.6%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|24.49%
|1 Yr
|16.4%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|18.07%
|3 Yr
|-7.6%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|76.44%
|5 Yr
|-9.3%*
|-42.6%
|14.6%
|86.19%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|97.38%
* Annualized
|Period
|BSLAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-41.9%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|91.25%
|2021
|-3.7%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|48.87%
|2020
|6.1%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|81.80%
|2019
|5.0%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|52.04%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|78.20%
|BSLAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BSLAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|97 M
|183 K
|28 B
|85.02%
|Number of Holdings
|110
|6
|1336
|33.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.2 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|88.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.31%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|84.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BSLAX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|3.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|70.03%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|74.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|69.70%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|94.61%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|68.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BSLAX % Rank
|Healthcare
|29.94%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|10.27%
|Technology
|23.21%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|62.12%
|Industrials
|15.00%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|70.54%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.31%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|27.95%
|Basic Materials
|4.37%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|18.69%
|Communication Services
|3.49%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|28.11%
|Consumer Defense
|3.14%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|64.98%
|Real Estate
|2.58%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|41.75%
|Energy
|2.22%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|56.40%
|Financial Services
|1.75%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|96.97%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|78.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BSLAX % Rank
|US
|99.45%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|2.02%
|Non US
|0.55%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|89.56%
|BSLAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.35%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|35.15%
|Management Fee
|0.68%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|25.63%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|54.57%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|76.78%
|BSLAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.00%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|85.33%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BSLAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BSLAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.00%
|439.00%
|52.12%
|BSLAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BSLAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|71.89%
|BSLAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|BSLAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BSLAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.86%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|62.80%
|BSLAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 04, 2016
5.24
5.2%
Tom is responsible for equity portfolio management and research. He joined BMO Asset Management in 2005. Previously, he served as a vice president and portfolio manager at Columbia Management and as an equity research analyst at William Blair & Company, LLC. He entered the investment industry in 1994. He holds an M.A. in accounting and a B.B.A. in finance and accounting from the University of Michigan. In addition, Tom is a CFA® charterholder, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 02, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Ernesto is the managing director of active equities and a portfolio manager at BMO Global Asset Management. He joined the company in 2005. Ernesto began his investment management career in 1992 with Batterymarch Financial Management. He holds a Ph.D. and an M.S. in statistics from Harvard University and a B.S. in mathematics from MIT.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
