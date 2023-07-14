Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

15.6%

1 yr return

10.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.3%

Net Assets

$97 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BSLAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.86%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BMO Small-Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BMO Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Lettenberger

Fund Description

The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in growth-oriented common stocks of small-sized U.S. companies similar in size, at the time of purchase, to those within the Russell 2000® Growth Index. The largest company by market capitalization in the Russell 2000® Growth Index was approximately $22.2 billion as of October 31, 2021 and the median market capitalization of companies in the Index as of the same period was $1.4 billion. The Fund may at times focus its investments in one or more sectors.
Columbia selects stocks using a unique, growth-oriented approach focusing on high quality companies with sustainable earnings growth that are available at reasonable prices, which combines the use of proprietary analytical tools and the 
qualitative judgments of the investment team. In general, Columbia believes companies that are undervalued relative to their fundamentals and exhibit improving investor interest outperform the market over full market cycles. As a result, Columbia’s investment process begins by using tools to rank stocks based on expected returns, construct preliminary portfolios with the use of fundamental factors, and manage risk. Columbia also integrates environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into its investment process. All purchases and sales of portfolio securities, however, are subjected ultimately to the investment team’s qualitative judgments developed from their cumulative investment experience. The entire process is designed to focus on company fundamentals through both quantitative and qualitative analysis to balance return generation with risk management. 
From time to time, the Fund maintains a portion of its assets in cash. The Fund may increase its cash holdings in response to market conditions or in the event attractive investment opportunities are not available. 
Read More

BSLAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BSLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -21.9% 50.1% 25.17%
1 Yr 10.3% -72.8% 36.6% 57.43%
3 Yr -7.6%* -54.1% 47.5% 76.44%
5 Yr -9.3%* -42.6% 12.7% 84.92%
10 Yr N/A* -23.1% 11.9% 96.64%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BSLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.9% -82.1% 547.9% 91.25%
2021 -3.7% -69.3% 196.9% 48.70%
2020 6.1% -28.2% 32.1% 81.80%
2019 5.0% -3.2% 9.3% 52.04%
2018 -5.1% -14.5% 20.4% 72.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BSLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -24.8% 50.1% 24.49%
1 Yr 16.4% -72.8% 36.6% 18.07%
3 Yr -7.6%* -54.1% 47.5% 76.44%
5 Yr -9.3%* -42.6% 14.6% 86.19%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% 97.38%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BSLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.9% -82.1% 547.9% 91.25%
2021 -3.7% -69.3% 196.9% 48.87%
2020 6.1% -28.2% 32.1% 81.80%
2019 5.0% -3.2% 9.3% 52.04%
2018 -5.1% -14.5% 20.4% 78.20%

NAV & Total Return History

BSLAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BSLAX Category Low Category High BSLAX % Rank
Net Assets 97 M 183 K 28 B 85.02%
Number of Holdings 110 6 1336 33.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.2 M 59 K 2.7 B 88.38%
Weighting of Top 10 14.31% 5.9% 100.0% 84.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mimecast Ltd 1.80%
  2. Skyline Champion Corp 1.74%
  3. BMO Institutional Prime MMkt Prem 1.63%
  4. Builders FirstSource Inc 1.60%
  5. SPS Commerce Inc 1.54%
  6. Sleep Number Corp 1.53%
  7. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc 1.48%
  8. Renewable Energy Group Inc 1.41%
  9. Avid Bioservices Inc 1.41%
  10. Phreesia Inc 1.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BSLAX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 77.52% 101.30% 3.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 70.03%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 74.58%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 69.70%
Cash 		0.00% -1.30% 22.49% 94.61%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 68.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BSLAX % Rank
Healthcare 		29.94% 0.00% 47.90% 10.27%
Technology 		23.21% 2.91% 75.51% 62.12%
Industrials 		15.00% 0.00% 36.64% 70.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.31% 0.00% 40.68% 27.95%
Basic Materials 		4.37% 0.00% 10.30% 18.69%
Communication Services 		3.49% 0.00% 15.31% 28.11%
Consumer Defense 		3.14% 0.00% 13.56% 64.98%
Real Estate 		2.58% 0.00% 15.31% 41.75%
Energy 		2.22% 0.00% 55.49% 56.40%
Financial Services 		1.75% 0.00% 42.95% 96.97%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 78.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BSLAX % Rank
US 		99.45% 67.06% 99.56% 2.02%
Non US 		0.55% 0.00% 26.08% 89.56%

BSLAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BSLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.35% 0.05% 27.56% 35.15%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.05% 4.05% 25.63%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 54.57%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.40% 76.78%

Sales Fees

BSLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.00% 3.50% 5.75% 85.33%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BSLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BSLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 439.00% 52.12%

BSLAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BSLAX Category Low Category High BSLAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 71.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BSLAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BSLAX Category Low Category High BSLAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.86% -4.08% 1.10% 62.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BSLAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BSLAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Lettenberger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 04, 2016

5.24

5.2%

Tom is responsible for equity portfolio management and research. He joined BMO Asset Management in 2005. Previously, he served as a vice president and portfolio manager at Columbia Management and as an equity research analyst at William Blair & Company, LLC. He entered the investment industry in 1994. He holds an M.A. in accounting and a B.B.A. in finance and accounting from the University of Michigan. In addition, Tom is a CFA® charterholder, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.

Ernesto Ramos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Ernesto is the managing director of active equities and a portfolio manager at BMO Global Asset Management. He joined the company in 2005. Ernesto began his investment management career in 1992 with Batterymarch Financial Management. He holds a Ph.D. and an M.S. in statistics from Harvard University and a B.S. in mathematics from MIT.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

