The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in growth-oriented common stocks of small-sized U.S. companies similar in size, at the time of purchase, to those within the Russell 2000® Growth Index. The largest company by market capitalization in the Russell 2000® Growth Index was approximately $22.2 billion as of October 31, 2021 and the median market capitalization of companies in the Index as of the same period was $1.4 billion. The Fund may at times focus its investments in one or more sectors. Columbia selects stocks using a unique, growth-oriented approach focusing on high quality companies with sustainable earnings growth that are available at reasonable prices, which combines the use of proprietary analytical tools and the

qualitative judgments of the investment team. In general, Columbia believes companies that are undervalued relative to their fundamentals and exhibit improving investor interest outperform the market over full market cycles. As a result, Columbia’s investment process begins by using tools to rank stocks based on expected returns, construct preliminary portfolios with the use of fundamental factors, and manage risk. Columbia also integrates environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into its investment process. All purchases and sales of portfolio securities, however, are subjected ultimately to the investment team’s qualitative judgments developed from their cumulative investment experience. The entire process is designed to focus on company fundamentals through both quantitative and qualitative analysis to balance return generation with risk management.

From time to time, the Fund maintains a portion of its assets in cash. The Fund may increase its cash holdings in response to market conditions or in the event attractive investment opportunities are not available.