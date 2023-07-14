Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio

BSIKX | Fund

$9.22

$43.6 B

5.05%

$0.47

0.59%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.1%

1 yr return

-2.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$43.6 B

Holdings in Top 10

37.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 1.55%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BSIKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Mar 28, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    1005104936
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rick Rieder

Fund Description

BSIKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BSIKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -7.2% 18.1% 76.65%
1 Yr -2.8% -18.7% 21.2% 73.10%
3 Yr -2.5%* -23.6% 52.8% 39.06%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.3% 17.38%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% 39.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BSIKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.4% -31.8% 18.4% 26.66%
2021 -1.1% -14.3% 15.8% 63.84%
2020 1.3% -20.2% 60.6% 26.81%
2019 1.0% -10.2% 3.6% 58.58%
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BSIKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -11.7% 18.1% 76.65%
1 Yr -2.8% -18.7% 38.5% 72.01%
3 Yr -2.5%* -23.6% 52.8% 39.43%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.1% 15.65%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% 35.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BSIKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.4% -31.8% 18.4% 26.66%
2021 -1.1% -14.3% 15.8% 63.84%
2020 1.3% -20.2% 60.6% 26.81%
2019 1.0% -10.2% 3.6% 61.53%
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BSIKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BSIKX Category Low Category High BSIKX % Rank
Net Assets 43.6 B 100 124 B 1.65%
Number of Holdings 5685 2 8175 1.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 20.5 B -1.57 B 20.5 B 0.58%
Weighting of Top 10 37.61% 4.3% 105.0% 34.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 21.15%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 18.10%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 15.76%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 14.42%
  5. Government National Mortgage Association 3% 11.68%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 11.59%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 4% 9.98%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 9.51%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% 9.44%
  10. BlackRock Liquidity T-Fund Instl 9.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BSIKX % Rank
Bonds 		63.21% -150.81% 180.51% 83.58%
Cash 		29.64% -261.12% 258.91% 15.26%
Stocks 		5.22% -38.22% 261.12% 10.32%
Convertible Bonds 		1.32% 0.00% 33.50% 48.26%
Other 		0.50% -25.82% 276.99% 13.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.09% 0.00% 13.21% 46.22%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BSIKX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		20.64% 0.00% 89.95% 7.20%
Technology 		16.59% 0.00% 29.61% 11.83%
Financial Services 		16.13% 0.00% 100.00% 31.36%
Industrials 		10.05% 0.00% 100.00% 22.37%
Healthcare 		9.27% 0.00% 100.00% 12.08%
Communication Services 		7.37% 0.00% 100.00% 25.71%
Energy 		7.10% 0.00% 100.00% 52.44%
Basic Materials 		4.89% 0.00% 100.00% 20.05%
Real Estate 		3.87% 0.00% 100.00% 26.74%
Consumer Defense 		2.92% 0.00% 99.97% 26.74%
Utilities 		1.19% 0.00% 100.00% 36.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BSIKX % Rank
US 		3.74% -40.06% 261.12% 10.47%
Non US 		1.48% -0.10% 18.33% 5.23%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BSIKX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		31.28% 0.00% 100.00% 13.56%
Corporate 		24.86% 0.00% 97.25% 63.50%
Government 		23.54% 0.00% 99.43% 22.92%
Securitized 		17.17% 0.00% 99.65% 47.45%
Derivative 		1.72% -0.52% 72.98% 39.21%
Municipal 		1.43% 0.00% 54.26% 8.76%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BSIKX % Rank
US 		41.71% -151.11% 194.51% 80.67%
Non US 		21.50% -136.75% 104.82% 37.94%

BSIKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BSIKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.01% 26.65% 91.11%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 2.29% 15.51%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.00% 0.70% 29.33%

Sales Fees

BSIKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BSIKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BSIKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 1.55% 0.00% 632.00% 1.54%

BSIKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BSIKX Category Low Category High BSIKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.05% 0.00% 15.93% 59.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BSIKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BSIKX Category Low Category High BSIKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.33% -1.55% 11.51% 70.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BSIKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

BSIKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rick Rieder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 06, 2010

11.82

11.8%

Rick Rieder, Managing Director, is BlackRock's Global Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income, and Co-head of BlackRock's Global Fixed Income platform, a member of BlackRock's Global Operating Committee and Chairman of the BlackRock firm-wide Investment Council. Before joining BlackRock in 2009, Mr. Rieder was President and Chief Executive Officer of R3 Capital Partners. He served as Vice Chairman and member of the Borrowing Committee for the U.S. Treasury. Mr. Rieder is currently a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Investment Advisory Committee on Financial Markets, and was inducted into the Fixed Income Analysts Society Fixed Income Hall of Fame in 2013, and was nominated for Fixed Income Manager of the Year by Institutional Investor for 2014. From 1987 to 2008, Mr. Rieder was with Lehman Brothers, most recently as head of the firm's Global Principal Strategies team, a global proprietary investment platform. He was also global head of the firm's credit businesses, Chairman of the Corporate Bond and Loan Capital Commitment Committee, and a member of the Board of Trustees for the corporate pension fund. Before joining Lehman Brothers, Mr. Rieder was a credit analyst at SunTrust Banks in Atlanta. Mr. Rieder earned a BBA degree in Finance from Emory University in 1983 and an MBA degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1987. He is a member of the board of Emory University, Emory's Business School, and the University's Investment Committee and is the Vice Chairman of the Finance Committee. Mr. Rieder is founder and chairman of the business school's BBA investment fund and community financial literacy program. Mr. Rieder serves as Chairman of the Board of North Star Academy's eleven Charter Schools in Newark, New Jersey and is the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Graduation Generation Public School Collaboration in Atlanta. He is a Trustee for the US Olympic Committee, and on the board of advisors for the Hospital for Special Surgery. He serves on the National Leadership Council of the Communities in Schools Educational Foundation and on the board of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Newark and Essex County Mr. Rieder was honored at the Choose Success Awards ceremony in Atlanta in 2015 for his dedication to public education in Atlanta through CIS and Graduation Generation.

Bob Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 17, 2011

10.63

10.6%

Bob Miller, Managing Director, is head of Americas Fundamental Fixed Income within BlackRock's Global Fixed Income group and a member of the Global Fixed Income Executive Committee. He is a portfolio manager of BlackRock's Core Bond, Total Return, and Strategic Income Opportunities Funds. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2011, Mr. Miller was a co-founder and partner at the Round Table Investment Management Company, a multi-strategy, research-based investment company, where he managed a global macro strategy. Previously, Mr. Miller spent 20 years at Bank of America, where he served in a variety

David Rogal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 28, 2017

5.09

5.1%

Mr. Rogal began his career at BlackRock in 2006 as an analyst in the Financial Institutions Group. Mr. Rogal earned a BA degree in economics and biology from Cornell University in 2006, with concentrations in statistics and genetics. He is a member of the Phi Beta Kappa society, for which he currently serves on the alumni board of directors.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

