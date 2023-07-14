Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.1%
1 yr return
-2.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$43.6 B
Holdings in Top 10
37.6%
Expense Ratio 0.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 1.55%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BSIKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.1%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|76.65%
|1 Yr
|-2.8%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|73.10%
|3 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|39.06%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|17.38%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|39.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|BSIKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.4%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|26.66%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|63.84%
|2020
|1.3%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|26.81%
|2019
|1.0%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|58.58%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|N/A
|Period
|BSIKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.1%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|76.65%
|1 Yr
|-2.8%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|72.01%
|3 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|39.43%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|30.1%
|15.65%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|35.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|BSIKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.4%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|26.66%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|63.84%
|2020
|1.3%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|26.81%
|2019
|1.0%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|61.53%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|N/A
|BSIKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BSIKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|43.6 B
|100
|124 B
|1.65%
|Number of Holdings
|5685
|2
|8175
|1.60%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|20.5 B
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|0.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.61%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|34.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BSIKX % Rank
|Bonds
|63.21%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|83.58%
|Cash
|29.64%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|15.26%
|Stocks
|5.22%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|10.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.32%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|48.26%
|Other
|0.50%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|13.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.09%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|46.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BSIKX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|20.64%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|7.20%
|Technology
|16.59%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|11.83%
|Financial Services
|16.13%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|31.36%
|Industrials
|10.05%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|22.37%
|Healthcare
|9.27%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|12.08%
|Communication Services
|7.37%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|25.71%
|Energy
|7.10%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|52.44%
|Basic Materials
|4.89%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|20.05%
|Real Estate
|3.87%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|26.74%
|Consumer Defense
|2.92%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|26.74%
|Utilities
|1.19%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|36.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BSIKX % Rank
|US
|3.74%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|10.47%
|Non US
|1.48%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|5.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BSIKX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|31.28%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|13.56%
|Corporate
|24.86%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|63.50%
|Government
|23.54%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|22.92%
|Securitized
|17.17%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|47.45%
|Derivative
|1.72%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|39.21%
|Municipal
|1.43%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|8.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BSIKX % Rank
|US
|41.71%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|80.67%
|Non US
|21.50%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|37.94%
|BSIKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.59%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|91.11%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|15.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|29.33%
|BSIKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BSIKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BSIKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|1.55%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|1.54%
|BSIKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BSIKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.05%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|59.55%
|BSIKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BSIKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BSIKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.33%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|70.23%
|BSIKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 06, 2010
11.82
11.8%
Rick Rieder, Managing Director, is BlackRock's Global Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income, and Co-head of BlackRock's Global Fixed Income platform, a member of BlackRock's Global Operating Committee and Chairman of the BlackRock firm-wide Investment Council. Before joining BlackRock in 2009, Mr. Rieder was President and Chief Executive Officer of R3 Capital Partners. He served as Vice Chairman and member of the Borrowing Committee for the U.S. Treasury. Mr. Rieder is currently a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Investment Advisory Committee on Financial Markets, and was inducted into the Fixed Income Analysts Society Fixed Income Hall of Fame in 2013, and was nominated for Fixed Income Manager of the Year by Institutional Investor for 2014. From 1987 to 2008, Mr. Rieder was with Lehman Brothers, most recently as head of the firm's Global Principal Strategies team, a global proprietary investment platform. He was also global head of the firm's credit businesses, Chairman of the Corporate Bond and Loan Capital Commitment Committee, and a member of the Board of Trustees for the corporate pension fund. Before joining Lehman Brothers, Mr. Rieder was a credit analyst at SunTrust Banks in Atlanta. Mr. Rieder earned a BBA degree in Finance from Emory University in 1983 and an MBA degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1987. He is a member of the board of Emory University, Emory's Business School, and the University's Investment Committee and is the Vice Chairman of the Finance Committee. Mr. Rieder is founder and chairman of the business school's BBA investment fund and community financial literacy program. Mr. Rieder serves as Chairman of the Board of North Star Academy's eleven Charter Schools in Newark, New Jersey and is the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Graduation Generation Public School Collaboration in Atlanta. He is a Trustee for the US Olympic Committee, and on the board of advisors for the Hospital for Special Surgery. He serves on the National Leadership Council of the Communities in Schools Educational Foundation and on the board of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Newark and Essex County Mr. Rieder was honored at the Choose Success Awards ceremony in Atlanta in 2015 for his dedication to public education in Atlanta through CIS and Graduation Generation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 17, 2011
10.63
10.6%
Bob Miller, Managing Director, is head of Americas Fundamental Fixed Income within BlackRock's Global Fixed Income group and a member of the Global Fixed Income Executive Committee. He is a portfolio manager of BlackRock's Core Bond, Total Return, and Strategic Income Opportunities Funds. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2011, Mr. Miller was a co-founder and partner at the Round Table Investment Management Company, a multi-strategy, research-based investment company, where he managed a global macro strategy. Previously, Mr. Miller spent 20 years at Bank of America, where he served in a variety
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 28, 2017
5.09
5.1%
Mr. Rogal began his career at BlackRock in 2006 as an analyst in the Financial Institutions Group. Mr. Rogal earned a BA degree in economics and biology from Cornell University in 2006, with concentrations in statistics and genetics. He is a member of the Phi Beta Kappa society, for which he currently serves on the alumni board of directors.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...