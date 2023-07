Ms. Nomura is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager with BOH. She has over 16 years of experience in the investment industry, with over 15 years of experience in municipal bond portfolio management. Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Nomura served as Vice President and Investment Manager with Central Pacific Bank from 2015 to 2016; she served as Vice President and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager with First Hawaiian Bank from 2007 to 2015; and she served as Vice President and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager with Oakwood Capital Management in Los Angeles from 2003 to 2007. Ms. Nomura earned her Bachelor of Arts in Economics from University of California, Irvine and her Master of Business Administration from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Shidler School of Business.