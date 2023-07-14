Home
Trending ETFs

BSGSX (Mutual Fund)

BSGSX (Mutual Fund)

Baird Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.15 -0.16 -0.98%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (BSGSX) Primary Inst (BSGIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Baird Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund

BSGSX | Fund

$16.15

$149 M

0.00%

1.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.4%

1 yr return

11.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$149 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 50.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BSGSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baird Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baird
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    47675
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Good

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the equity securities of U.S. and foreign small- and mid-capitalization companies, principally common stocks and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) that are traded on major U.S. exchanges. Although the Fund principally invests in U.S. companies, the Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in equity securities (consisting of common stocks, ordinary shares and ADRs) of foreign companies. The Fund defines small- and mid-capitalization companies as those companies with a market capitalization within the range of companies in the Russell 2500® Growth Index at the time of investment.
When analyzing equity securities to be purchased by the Fund, the Advisor emphasizes a company’s growth prospects. The Fund’s investments are selected using a variety of both quantitative techniques and fundamental research in seeking to maximize the Fund’s expected return while controlling risk.
The Fund seeks a portfolio comprised of companies which reflect “PRIME” growth factors. These factors are analyzed as part of the Advisor’s investment process and are represented in the following ways:
Durable Profitability. Companies with attractive margins and favorable margin trends can drive superior earnings growth.
Sustainable Revenue Growth. Solid barriers to entry, favorable pricing and demonstrated product/service track records can aid top-line prospects.
Favorable Industry dynamics.
Management strength and integrity is a critical element of a high quality company. Growth, profitability and shareholder returns provide insight into management effectiveness. The Advisor seeks companies with management that position their company’s balance sheet to be a source of strength.
Understanding market Expectations of a company is important in assessing risk/return opportunities.
The Advisor believes an analysis of these PRIME factors yields insights into the competitive strength of a business model.
The Advisor applies the following strategies when purchasing securities for the Fund’s portfolio:
Typically holding the securities of fewer than 70 companies with exposure to approximately 20 industries.
Seeking securities whose growth prospects, in the Advisor’s opinion, are not reflected in their current stock prices.
Limiting the size of any one new position. No security will represent more than 5% of the Fund’s total assets at the time of purchase.
The Advisor may sell a security when the price meets or exceeds the Advisor’s targeted valuation or price range for the security, when a significant change occurs that adversely affects the Advisor’s premise or reasons for investing in the security or when the company experiences a fundamental deterioration in its business, financial condition or results, or growth prospects.
Read More

BSGSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BSGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.4% -26.9% 59.5% 76.24%
1 Yr 11.5% -43.3% 860.3% 63.65%
3 Yr 6.1%* -41.5% 41.9% 14.31%
5 Yr N/A* -28.2% 82.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.2% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BSGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.8% -85.6% 1542.7% 31.96%
2021 6.9% -52.0% 83.9% 12.68%
2020 12.2% -17.6% 195.3% 20.00%
2019 8.1% -16.0% 9.5% 6.46%
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BSGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.4% -53.4% 55.3% 73.58%
1 Yr 11.5% -60.3% 860.3% 59.75%
3 Yr 6.1%* -41.5% 41.9% 14.53%
5 Yr N/A* -27.5% 82.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BSGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.8% -85.6% 1542.7% 31.96%
2021 6.9% -52.0% 83.9% 12.68%
2020 12.2% -17.6% 195.3% 20.00%
2019 8.1% -16.0% 9.5% 6.46%
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BSGSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BSGSX Category Low Category High BSGSX % Rank
Net Assets 149 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 80.67%
Number of Holdings 64 20 3702 65.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 43.9 M 360 K 10.9 B 82.09%
Weighting of Top 10 27.48% 5.5% 92.1% 45.57%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligs U 5.51%
  2. EPAM Systems Inc 3.61%
  3. Monolithic Power Systems Inc 3.23%
  4. Pool Corp 2.95%
  5. Repligen Corp 2.95%
  6. Generac Holdings Inc 2.72%
  7. Trex Co Inc 2.69%
  8. Paylocity Holding Corp 2.56%
  9. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc 2.40%
  10. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp 2.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BSGSX % Rank
Stocks 		94.49% 23.99% 100.52% 91.49%
Cash 		5.51% -0.52% 26.94% 6.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 63.30%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 63.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 61.17%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 62.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BSGSX % Rank
Technology 		30.15% 0.04% 62.17% 60.28%
Healthcare 		25.60% 0.00% 43.77% 8.69%
Industrials 		22.88% 0.00% 38.23% 5.14%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.69% 0.00% 57.41% 71.28%
Financial Services 		2.33% 0.00% 43.01% 90.07%
Real Estate 		2.32% 0.00% 19.28% 52.13%
Energy 		2.30% 0.00% 62.10% 40.60%
Consumer Defense 		1.54% 0.00% 16.40% 65.25%
Communication Services 		1.18% 0.00% 18.33% 72.70%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 70.04%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 89.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BSGSX % Rank
US 		88.79% 23.38% 100.52% 82.98%
Non US 		5.70% 0.00% 35.22% 28.90%

BSGSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BSGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.25% 0.02% 19.28% 35.50%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 59.33%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 49.84%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

BSGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BSGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BSGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 50.00% 0.00% 250.31% 57.71%

BSGSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BSGSX Category Low Category High BSGSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 64.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BSGSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BSGSX Category Low Category High BSGSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.88% -2.24% 2.75% 73.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BSGSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BSGSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Good

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Jonathan joined Baird in 2006 and has 18 years of investment experience. He is currently the Portfolio Manager for the Small/Mid Cap Growth strategy and a Senior Research Analyst covering healthcare for the growth strategies. Before joining Baird Equity Asset Management, Jonathan worked at Gartmore Global Investments as an equity analyst for their Global Health Sciences Fund. Prior to joining Gartmore, he spent five years at William Blair & Company as an equity research associate covering Biotech, Lifesciences, Diagnostics and Orthopedics. Jonathan earned a degree in Applied and Biomedical Sciences from the University of Pennsylvania, and earned his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

