Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.7%
1 yr return
18.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
Net Assets
$584 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.1%
Expense Ratio 0.67%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in a portfolio of common stocks and other equity securities of issuers located in non-U.S. countries with developed markets.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks and other equity securities of companies whose principal activities are in developed markets in Europe, Australasia and/or the Far East. The Fund invests in equity securities either directly or indirectly, such as through depositary receipts, and may invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund is not constrained with respect to market capitalization and may participate in initial public offerings ("IPOs") and in securities offerings that are not registered in the U.S. In selecting companies for investment, the portfolio managers focus on issuers in developed markets, but in some circumstances may gain exposure to emerging markets.
The portfolio managers employ a bottom-up approach to stock selection and retain flexibility to invest without being constrained by the MSCI EAFE benchmark. The portfolio managers focus on company research and the long-term outlook of companies and industries. Ideas can come from a wide variety of sources, including, but not limited to, research trips, company meetings, and relationships with industry thought leaders and academic institutions. Stock ideas are normally researched to assess a range of factors that may include: long-term growth potential, geographic and industry positioning, competitive advantage, management, financial strength and valuation. The intended outcome is a diversified portfolio of between 50 and 90 growth companies with the potential to outperform the benchmark over the long term. The process can result in significant exposure to a single country or a small number of countries, which in recent periods has included Japan. The Fund aims to hold securities for long periods (typically at least 5 years), which results in relatively low portfolio turnover and is in line with the Fund's long-term investment outlook. Consistent with this investment outlook, the portfolio managers seek to identify companies with the potential to sustain financial growth over the long term. When assessing a company's long-term growth prospects, the portfolio managers consider a range of factors including the environmental, social and governance characteristics of the company (e.g. their assessment of the company's impact on society and the environment, purpose, values, business model, culture and operating practices).
The Fund may invest without limitation in securities quoted or denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and may hold such currencies. The Fund does not expect to engage in currency hedging and thus expects to be fully exposed to currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar.
|Period
|BSGPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.7%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|48.62%
|1 Yr
|18.1%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|39.68%
|3 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|54.32%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|34.94%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BSGPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.0%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|82.37%
|2021
|2.0%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|37.59%
|2020
|8.2%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|27.74%
|2019
|6.9%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|19.27%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|45.91%
|Period
|BSGPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.7%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|48.39%
|1 Yr
|18.1%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|38.76%
|3 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|54.70%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|39.83%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BSGPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.0%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|82.37%
|2021
|2.0%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|37.59%
|2020
|8.2%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|27.74%
|2019
|6.9%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|19.27%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|53.22%
|BSGPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BSGPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|584 M
|167 K
|150 B
|58.03%
|Number of Holdings
|60
|5
|516
|62.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|195 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|58.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.11%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|49.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BSGPX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.96%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|34.56%
|Cash
|2.04%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|63.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|13.36%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|26.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|1.84%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|3.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BSGPX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|21.28%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|10.60%
|Industrials
|20.98%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|13.59%
|Healthcare
|14.51%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|50.92%
|Technology
|12.87%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|83.64%
|Financial Services
|10.79%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|69.12%
|Communication Services
|10.23%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|8.76%
|Consumer Defense
|7.90%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|50.23%
|Basic Materials
|1.45%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|87.33%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|45.62%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|48.85%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|63.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BSGPX % Rank
|Non US
|90.78%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|46.08%
|US
|7.18%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|33.41%
|BSGPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.67%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|85.98%
|Management Fee
|0.52%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|19.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.17%
|0.03%
|0.80%
|81.25%
|BSGPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BSGPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BSGPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|17.19%
|BSGPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BSGPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|31.03%
|BSGPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BSGPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BSGPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.29%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|47.10%
|BSGPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 15, 2014
8.13
8.1%
Sophie Earnshaw, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited in 2010 and is an Investment Manager in the Emerging Markets Equity Team. Ms. Earnshaw joined the International Focus Portfolio Construction Group in 2014. Sophie graduated MA in English Literature from the University of Edinburgh in 2008 and an MPhil in Eighteenth Century and Romantic Literature from Cambridge University in 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 15, 2014
8.13
8.1%
Moritz Sitte, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited in 2010 and is an Investment Manager in the European Equity Team. Mr. Sitte joined the International Focus Portfolio Construction Group in 2014. Moritz graduated BSc in Business Administration from the University of Regensburg (Germany) in 2009 where he took part in the Honours Elite Degree Programme. He then went on to complete an MSc in Finance and Investment from the University of Edinburgh in 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 15, 2014
8.13
8.1%
Joe Faraday, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited in 2002. Mr. Faraday has worked as an investment manager on the European, North American, Developed Asia, and Emerging Markets Equity teams. He has been a member of the Portfolio Construction Group since 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 15, 2014
8.13
8.1%
Iain graduated BA in Modern History from Oxford University in 2000. He worked for Goldman Sachs and travelled in Asia, before joining Baillie Gifford in 2004. Most of Iain’s investment career has been focused on Emerging and Developed Asian markets and Iain is member of the Japanese specialist team. Iain is responsible for managing various specialist Developed Asia including Japan portfolios and is also a member of the International Focus Portfolio Construction Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Milena joined Baillie Gifford in 2009 and is a Portfolio Manager. Milena has been part of the UK Equity Team since 2012, managing UK Focus portfolios since 2019. Milena graduated BA in Social & Political Science from the University of Cambridge in 2007 and MPhil in Politics from the University of Oxford in 2009.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...