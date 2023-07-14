Home
Trending ETFs

BSGKX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Sustainable U.S. Growth Equity Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$8.66 +0.04 +0.46%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (BSGKX) Primary Inst (BESGX) Inv (BASGX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Sustainable U.S. Growth Equity Fund

BSGKX | Fund

$8.66

$3.64 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

36.2%

1 yr return

25.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.64 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BSGKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 36.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Sustainable U.S. Growth Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Oct 18, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Saverio Console

Fund Description

BSGKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BSGKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 36.2% -41.7% 64.0% 13.31%
1 Yr 25.5% -46.2% 77.9% 13.06%
3 Yr N/A* -41.7% 28.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.3% 23.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BSGKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.5% -85.9% 81.6% 64.55%
2021 N/A -31.0% 26.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BSGKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 36.2% -41.7% 64.0% 12.33%
1 Yr 25.5% -46.2% 77.9% 11.34%
3 Yr N/A* -41.7% 28.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.3% 23.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BSGKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.5% -85.9% 81.6% 64.55%
2021 N/A -31.0% 26.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BSGKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BSGKX Category Low Category High BSGKX % Rank
Net Assets 3.64 M 189 K 222 B 98.77%
Number of Holdings N/A 2 3509 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -1.37 M 104 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 11.4% 116.5% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BSGKX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% 50.26% 104.50% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% N/A
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -10.83% 49.73% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% N/A

BSGKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BSGKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 20.29% 78.89%
Management Fee 0.62% 0.00% 1.50% 50.91%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.00% 1.02% 30.31%

Sales Fees

BSGKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BSGKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BSGKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% N/A

BSGKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BSGKX Category Low Category High BSGKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 13.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BSGKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BSGKX Category Low Category High BSGKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 1.75% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BSGKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

BSGKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Saverio Console

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 18, 2021

0.62

0.6%

He is a Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013; Principle of Rainier Investment Management from 2012 to 2013; Executive Director of UBS Global Asset Management from 1996 to 2012.

Lawrence Kemp

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 18, 2021

0.62

0.6%

Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2012; Prior to joining BlackRock, Inc., Mr. Kemp was a Managing Director at UBS Global Asset Management.He has been an investment professional with UBS Global Asset Management since 1992. Lawrence received his bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and his MBA from the University of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

