Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.6%
1 yr return
11.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$149 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.5%
Expense Ratio 1.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 50.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$10,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BSGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.6%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|74.65%
|1 Yr
|11.9%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|62.59%
|3 Yr
|6.5%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|13.01%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BSGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.6%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|30.54%
|2021
|7.1%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|12.13%
|2020
|12.4%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|18.86%
|2019
|8.2%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|5.68%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|N/A
|BSGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BSGIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|149 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|80.85%
|Number of Holdings
|64
|20
|3702
|65.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|43.9 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|82.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.48%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|45.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BSGIX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.49%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|91.67%
|Cash
|5.51%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|6.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|63.48%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|63.83%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|61.35%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|62.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BSGIX % Rank
|Technology
|30.15%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|60.46%
|Healthcare
|25.60%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|8.87%
|Industrials
|22.88%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|5.32%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.69%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|71.45%
|Financial Services
|2.33%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|90.25%
|Real Estate
|2.32%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|52.30%
|Energy
|2.30%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|40.78%
|Consumer Defense
|1.54%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|65.43%
|Communication Services
|1.18%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|72.87%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|70.21%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|89.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BSGIX % Rank
|US
|88.79%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|83.16%
|Non US
|5.70%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|29.08%
|BSGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.00%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|56.58%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|59.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|BSGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BSGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BSGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|50.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|57.91%
|BSGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BSGIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|65.07%
|BSGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|BSGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BSGIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.63%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|52.70%
|BSGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Jonathan joined Baird in 2006 and has 18 years of investment experience. He is currently the Portfolio Manager for the Small/Mid Cap Growth strategy and a Senior Research Analyst covering healthcare for the growth strategies. Before joining Baird Equity Asset Management, Jonathan worked at Gartmore Global Investments as an equity analyst for their Global Health Sciences Fund. Prior to joining Gartmore, he spent five years at William Blair & Company as an equity research associate covering Biotech, Lifesciences, Diagnostics and Orthopedics. Jonathan earned a degree in Applied and Biomedical Sciences from the University of Pennsylvania, and earned his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
