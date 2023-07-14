The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the equity securities of U.S. and foreign small- and mid-capitalization companies, principally common stocks and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) that are traded on major U.S. exchanges. Although the Fund principally invests in U.S. companies, the Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in equity securities (consisting of common stocks, ordinary shares and ADRs) of foreign companies. The Fund defines small- and mid-capitalization companies as those companies with a market capitalization within the range of companies in the Russell 2500 ® Growth Index at the time of investment.

When analyzing equity securities to be purchased by the Fund, the Advisor emphasizes a company’s growth prospects. The Fund’s investments are selected using a variety of both quantitative techniques and fundamental research in seeking to maximize the Fund’s expected return while controlling risk.

The Fund seeks a portfolio comprised of companies which reflect “PRIME” growth factors. These factors are analyzed as part of the Advisor’s investment process and are represented in the following ways:

• Durable P rofitability. Companies with attractive margins and favorable margin trends can drive superior earnings growth.

• Sustainable R evenue Growth. Solid barriers to entry, favorable pricing and demonstrated product/service track records can aid top-line prospects.

• Favorable I ndustry dynamics.

• M anagement strength and integrity is a critical element of a high quality company. Growth, profitability and shareholder returns provide insight into management effectiveness. The Advisor seeks companies with management that position their company’s balance sheet to be a source of strength.

• Understanding market E xpectations of a company is important in assessing risk/return opportunities.

The Advisor believes an analysis of these PRIME factors yields insights into the competitive strength of a business model.

The Advisor applies the following strategies when purchasing securities for the Fund’s portfolio:

• Typically holding the securities of fewer than 70 companies with exposure to approximately 20 industries.

• Seeking securities whose growth prospects, in the Advisor’s opinion, are not reflected in their current stock prices.

• Limiting the size of any one new position. No security will represent more than 5% of the Fund’s total assets at the time of purchase.

The Advisor may sell a security when the price meets or exceeds the Advisor’s targeted valuation or price range for the security, when a significant change occurs that adversely affects the Advisor’s premise or reasons for investing in the security or when the company experiences a fundamental deterioration in its business, financial condition or results, or growth prospects.