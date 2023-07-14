Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in common stock of small capitalization companies that are organized in the United States and the securities of which are principally traded on a major U.S. exchange. The Fund’s advisor focuses on companies that it believes to be undervalued and underappreciated by the general market. The Fund considers small capitalization companies to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have a market capitalization no greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000 Value Index during the most recent 12-month period (approximately $10.35 billion during the 12-month period ended June 30, 2022). The Russell 2000 Value Index is reconstituted annually. Because small capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies in which the Fund invests may vary with market conditions. Investments in companies that move above or below the capitalization range may continue to be held by the Fund in the sole discretion of the Fund’s advisor. The Fund will generally hold between 25 and 35 positions. In addition, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), which are pooled investment vehicles that generally seek to track the performance of specific indices and are traded on exchanges.