Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.0%
1 yr return
-7.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-9.3%
Net Assets
$102 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.9%
Expense Ratio 1.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 60.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000
IRA
$10,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in common stock of small capitalization companies that are organized in the United States and the securities of which are principally traded on a major U.S. exchange. The Fund’s advisor focuses on companies that it believes to be undervalued and underappreciated by the general market. The Fund considers small capitalization companies to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have a market capitalization no greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000 Value Index during the most recent 12-month period (approximately $10.35 billion during the 12-month period ended June 30, 2022). The Russell 2000 Value Index is reconstituted annually. Because small capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies in which the Fund invests may vary with market conditions. Investments in companies that move above or below the capitalization range may continue to be held by the Fund in the sole discretion of the Fund’s advisor. The Fund will generally hold between 25 and 35 positions. In addition, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), which are pooled investment vehicles that generally seek to track the performance of specific indices and are traded on exchanges.
|Period
|BSCVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.0%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|98.48%
|1 Yr
|-7.9%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|97.30%
|3 Yr
|-4.9%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|62.13%
|5 Yr
|-9.3%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|84.73%
|10 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|60.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|BSCVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.8%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|56.26%
|2021
|-4.0%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|50.09%
|2020
|3.9%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|93.87%
|2019
|3.8%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|78.52%
|2018
|-4.8%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|67.11%
|Period
|BSCVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|BSCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BSCVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|102 M
|183 K
|28 B
|84.01%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|6
|1336
|95.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|45.8 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|77.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.85%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|10.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BSCVX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.61%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|62.63%
|Cash
|3.35%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|30.30%
|Other
|0.04%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|22.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|8.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|4.71%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|4.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BSCVX % Rank
|Industrials
|32.41%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|1.85%
|Financial Services
|18.36%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|4.55%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.06%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|29.46%
|Technology
|10.66%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|97.47%
|Energy
|8.09%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|4.71%
|Communication Services
|6.17%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|3.54%
|Basic Materials
|5.76%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|6.40%
|Consumer Defense
|3.50%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|55.89%
|Healthcare
|1.00%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|99.33%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|35.52%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|74.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BSCVX % Rank
|US
|96.61%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|23.23%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|96.46%
|BSCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.02%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|65.19%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|48.23%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|45.96%
|BSCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BSCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|1.85%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BSCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|60.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|52.55%
|BSCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BSCVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|9.60%
|BSCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|BSCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BSCVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.17%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|11.77%
|BSCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 04, 2019
|$1.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2018
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2016
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2014
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 11, 2012
9.72
9.7%
"KEVIN BERNZOTT Portfolio Manager / Analyst Since 1994 McGaelic Group CEO 1990 – 1994 William Walters Company Vice President 1985 – 1990 Murdock Management Company National Operations Manager 1984 – 1985 Fidelity Mutual Life Insurance Company Vice President 1980 – 1984 Southern California Police Departments Policeman 1975 – 1979 University of West Los Angeles School of Law JD (1984) Investment Experience: 18 years "
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 25, 2020
1.51
1.5%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
