Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Bernzott US Small Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
BSCVX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.37 -0.12 -1.14%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (BSCVX) Primary
BSCVX (Mutual Fund)

Bernzott US Small Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.37 -0.12 -1.14%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (BSCVX) Primary
BSCVX (Mutual Fund)

Bernzott US Small Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.37 -0.12 -1.14%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (BSCVX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Bernzott US Small Cap Value Fund

BSCVX | Fund

$10.37

$102 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.0%

1 yr return

-7.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.3%

Net Assets

$102 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 60.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

$10,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Bernzott US Small Cap Value Fund

BSCVX | Fund

$10.37

$102 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.02%

BSCVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Bernzott US Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Bernzott Capital Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Sep 11, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Bernzott

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in common stock of small capitalization companies that are organized in the United States and the securities of which are principally traded on a major U.S. exchange. The Fund’s advisor focuses on companies that it believes to be undervalued and underappreciated by the general market. The Fund considers small capitalization companies to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have a market capitalization no greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000 Value Index during the most recent 12-month period (approximately $10.35 billion during the 12-month period ended June 30, 2022). The Russell 2000 Value Index is reconstituted annually. Because small capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies in which the Fund invests may vary with market conditions. Investments in companies that move above or below the capitalization range may continue to be held by the Fund in the sole discretion of the Fund’s advisor. The Fund will generally hold between 25 and 35 positions. In addition, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), which are pooled investment vehicles that generally seek to track the performance of specific indices and are traded on exchanges.

Read More

BSCVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BSCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.0% -21.9% 50.1% 98.48%
1 Yr -7.9% -72.8% 36.6% 97.30%
3 Yr -4.9%* -54.1% 47.5% 62.13%
5 Yr -9.3%* -42.6% 12.7% 84.73%
10 Yr -1.6%* -23.1% 11.9% 60.36%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BSCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.8% -82.1% 547.9% 56.26%
2021 -4.0% -69.3% 196.9% 50.09%
2020 3.9% -28.2% 32.1% 93.87%
2019 3.8% -3.2% 9.3% 78.52%
2018 -4.8% -14.5% 20.4% 67.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BSCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.0% -24.8% 50.1% 96.45%
1 Yr -7.9% -72.8% 36.6% 95.78%
3 Yr -4.9%* -54.1% 47.5% 62.30%
5 Yr -9.3%* -42.6% 14.6% 86.01%
10 Yr 0.8%* -20.1% 12.6% 69.63%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BSCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.8% -82.1% 547.9% 56.26%
2021 -4.0% -69.3% 196.9% 50.26%
2020 3.9% -28.2% 32.1% 93.87%
2019 3.8% -3.2% 9.3% 78.52%
2018 -4.8% -14.5% 20.4% 75.72%

NAV & Total Return History

BSCVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BSCVX Category Low Category High BSCVX % Rank
Net Assets 102 M 183 K 28 B 84.01%
Number of Holdings 35 6 1336 95.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 45.8 M 59 K 2.7 B 77.10%
Weighting of Top 10 41.85% 5.9% 100.0% 10.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Viper Energy Partners LP Common Units 5.55%
  2. Gentex Corp 5.36%
  3. Umb Money Mkt Fd 5.17%
  4. Bottomline Technologies Inc 5.14%
  5. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp 4.94%
  6. Douglas Dynamics Inc 4.78%
  7. EPAM Systems Inc 4.69%
  8. Catalent Inc 4.62%
  9. Cerence Inc Ordinary Shares 4.45%
  10. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc 4.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BSCVX % Rank
Stocks 		96.61% 77.52% 101.30% 62.63%
Cash 		3.35% -1.30% 22.49% 30.30%
Other 		0.04% -1.57% 7.18% 22.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 8.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 4.71%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 4.21%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BSCVX % Rank
Industrials 		32.41% 0.00% 36.64% 1.85%
Financial Services 		18.36% 0.00% 42.95% 4.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.06% 0.00% 40.68% 29.46%
Technology 		10.66% 2.91% 75.51% 97.47%
Energy 		8.09% 0.00% 55.49% 4.71%
Communication Services 		6.17% 0.00% 15.31% 3.54%
Basic Materials 		5.76% 0.00% 10.30% 6.40%
Consumer Defense 		3.50% 0.00% 13.56% 55.89%
Healthcare 		1.00% 0.00% 47.90% 99.33%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 35.52%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 74.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BSCVX % Rank
US 		96.61% 67.06% 99.56% 23.23%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 26.08% 96.46%

BSCVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BSCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.05% 27.56% 65.19%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.05% 4.05% 48.23%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 45.96%

Sales Fees

BSCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BSCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 1.85%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BSCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 60.00% 3.00% 439.00% 52.55%

BSCVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BSCVX Category Low Category High BSCVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 9.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BSCVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BSCVX Category Low Category High BSCVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.17% -4.08% 1.10% 11.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BSCVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BSCVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Bernzott

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 11, 2012

9.72

9.7%

"KEVIN BERNZOTT Portfolio Manager / Analyst Since 1994 McGaelic Group CEO 1990 – 1994 William Walters Company Vice President 1985 – 1990 Murdock Management Company National Operations Manager 1984 – 1985 Fidelity Mutual Life Insurance Company Vice President 1980 – 1984 Southern California Police Departments Policeman 1975 – 1979 University of West Los Angeles School of Law JD (1984) Investment Experience: 18 years "

Sean Greely

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 25, 2020

1.51

1.5%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×