BSCAX (Mutual Fund)

Brandes Small Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.09 -0.09 -0.68%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (BSCMX) Primary Retirement (BSCRX) A (BSCAX)

Vitals

YTD Return

12.7%

1 yr return

13.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

15.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.8%

Net Assets

$4.48 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 5.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 90.71%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BSCAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Brandes Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Brandes
  • Inception Date
    Jan 02, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Luiz Sauerbronn

Fund Description

The Small Cap Value Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies with small market capitalizations (market value of publicly traded equity securities). Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets measured at the time of purchase in equity securities of companies with small market capitalizations. The Fund considers a company to be a small capitalization company if it has a market capitalization of $5 billion or less at the time of purchase. Equity securities include common and preferred stocks, warrants and rights. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets, measured at the time of purchase, in fixed-income securities. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets, measured at the time of purchase, in securities of companies located outside of the United States. However, the combined total assets invested in fixed-income securities and in securities of companies located outside of the United States may not exceed 15%, measured at the time of purchase. The Fund may invest up to 5% of its total assets, measured at the time of purchase, in any one company. From time to time, the Fund may invest more than 20% of its assets in any market sector, such as the health care sector.The Small Cap Value Fund may invest from time to time in cash or short-term cash equivalent securities either as part of its overall investment strategy or for temporary defensive purposes in response to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. The amount of such holdings will vary and will depend on the Advisor’s assessment of the quantity and quality of investment opportunities that exist at any given time, and may at times be relatively high.Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., the investment advisor (the “Advisor”), uses the principles of value investing to analyze and select securities for the Small Cap Value Fund’sinvestment portfolio. When buying securities, the Advisor assesses the estimated “intrinsic” value of a company based on data such as a company’s earnings, cash flow generation, and/or asset value of the underlying business. By choosing securities that are selling at a discount to the Advisor’s estimates of the underlying company’s intrinsic value, the Advisor seeks to establish an opportunity for long-term capital appreciation. The Advisor may sell a security when its price reaches the Advisor’s estimate of the underlying company’s intrinsic value, the Advisor believes that other investments are more attractive, or for other reasons.
Read More

BSCAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BSCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -10.6% 21.3% 11.06%
1 Yr 13.0% -16.4% 28.1% 17.57%
3 Yr 15.5%* -15.7% 112.5% 24.25%
5 Yr 4.8%* -24.5% 42.5% 6.37%
10 Yr N/A* -21.2% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BSCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.6% -36.7% 212.9% 17.96%
2021 10.3% -38.4% 60.6% 46.47%
2020 5.6% -9.3% 66.8% 5.12%
2019 2.7% -5.9% 7.6% 91.73%
2018 N/A -12.3% -1.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BSCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -12.9% 21.3% 10.63%
1 Yr 13.0% -16.4% 46.4% 16.88%
3 Yr 15.5%* -15.7% 112.5% 22.40%
5 Yr 6.5%* -19.0% 42.5% 7.64%
10 Yr N/A* -10.1% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BSCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.6% -36.7% 212.9% 17.96%
2021 10.3% -38.4% 60.6% 46.47%
2020 5.6% -7.6% 66.8% 5.12%
2019 2.7% -5.9% 7.6% 91.73%
2018 N/A -12.3% -1.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BSCAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BSCAX Category Low Category High BSCAX % Rank
Net Assets 4.48 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 98.70%
Number of Holdings 49 10 1551 89.50%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.63 M 812 K 2.82 B 98.25%
Weighting of Top 10 43.72% 4.8% 95.7% 7.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Northern Institutional Treasury Premier 10.98%
  2. Dril-Quip Inc 4.92%
  3. Halliburton Co 4.09%
  4. Edgewell Personal Care Co 4.05%
  5. Netgear Inc 3.96%
  6. Embraer SA ADR 3.80%
  7. Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A 3.61%
  8. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc 3.53%
  9. Moog Inc A 3.42%
  10. Flowserve Corp 3.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BSCAX % Rank
Stocks 		88.68% 14.38% 100.16% 97.59%
Cash 		11.33% -52.43% 47.85% 3.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 99.34%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 96.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 99.34%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 99.34%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BSCAX % Rank
Industrials 		34.07% 0.65% 48.61% 3.09%
Healthcare 		15.75% 0.00% 25.76% 1.55%
Energy 		13.35% 0.00% 29.42% 9.93%
Financial Services 		11.16% 0.00% 35.71% 90.73%
Technology 		8.21% 0.00% 34.03% 59.60%
Consumer Defense 		5.48% 0.00% 13.22% 23.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.25% 0.00% 51.62% 98.68%
Real Estate 		3.65% 0.00% 44.41% 74.61%
Utilities 		2.23% 0.00% 13.86% 54.08%
Communication Services 		0.84% 0.00% 24.90% 81.90%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 67.30% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BSCAX % Rank
US 		80.84% 11.42% 100.16% 98.03%
Non US 		7.84% 0.00% 78.53% 8.97%

BSCAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BSCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 5.78% 0.05% 37.36% 1.32%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 28.85%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 67.42%
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.35% 5.00%

Sales Fees

BSCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 49.21%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BSCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BSCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 90.71% 7.00% 252.00% 88.53%

BSCAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BSCAX Category Low Category High BSCAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.47% 0.00% 7.65% 26.35%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BSCAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BSCAX Category Low Category High BSCAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.19% -1.43% 4.13% 67.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BSCAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BSCAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Luiz Sauerbronn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2018

4.41

4.4%

Luiz Sauerbronn is a Senior Analyst on the Industrials Research Team and a member of the International Large-Cap and Small-Cap Investment Committees. He is also a member of the ESG Oversight Committee as well as a limited partner of the firm’s parent company. Prior to Brandes, he worked at J.P. Morgan, Banco Brascan (part of Brookfield) in Brazil, and Royal Dutch Shell. Earned his BS in economics from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and his MBA from Haas (UC Berkeley). His relevant experience began in 1995, and he joined Brandes in 2001.

Yingbin Chen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2018

4.41

4.4%

Yingbin Chen, a limited partner of the firm’s parent company, is a Senior Analyst on the Technology Research Team and a member of the Small-Cap and All-Cap Investment Committees. Before Brandes, She worked for a major U.S. money center bank as a Technology Officer and a major U.S. technology company as a Technology Consultant. She earned her IMBA with high honors at University of Chicago Booth School of Business and MS in electrical engineering from Johns Hopkins University. Her experience began in 2001 when she joined Brandes

Mark Costa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2018

4.41

4.4%

Mark Costa, a limited partner of the firm’s parent company, is a Senior Analyst on the Industrials Team covering aerospace & defense, industrial conglomerates, and industrial machinery/engineering. He is a member of the Small-Cap Investment Committee, where he also serves as a Product Coordinator. He graduated with a BS in finance with distinction from San Diego State University. His relevant experience began in 2000 when he joined Brandes.

Bryan Barrett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 10, 2021

1.3

1.3%

Bryan Barrett, a limited partner of the firm’s parent company, is a Senior Analyst on the Industrials and Financial Institutions Research Teams covering global capital goods and commercial services companies, as well as global banks, insurance, holding companies and capital markets firms. He is also a member of the Small-Cap Investment Committee, the Brandes Institute Advisory Board, and the ESG Oversight Committee. He earned a BA in economics and a BA in philosophy (with honors) from USC. His relevant experience began in 2008 when he joined Brandes.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

