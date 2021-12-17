The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in a portfolio of common stocks and other equity securities of issuers located in Asia (excluding Japan) and including the Indian subcontinent.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of companies located in countries represented in the MSCI All Country Asia Ex Japan Index. The MSCI All Country Asia Ex Japan Index includes large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap issuers from a variety of countries including China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The economies of many of these countries are considered emerging market economies, and some may be considered frontier markets. The Fund will invest in equity securities either directly or indirectly, such as through depositary receipts, and may invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund is not constrained with respect to market capitalization and may participate in initial public offerings ("IPOs") and in securities offerings that are not registered in the U.S.

The portfolio managers employ a bottom-up approach to stock selection and select companies without being constrained by the MSCI All Country Asia Ex Japan benchmark. The portfolio managers focus on company research and the long-term outlook of companies and industries. Ideas can come from a wide variety of sources, including, but not limited to, research trips, company meetings, and relationships with industry thought leaders and academic institutions. Stock ideas are normally researched to assess a range of factors, including: long-term growth potential, geographic and industry positioning, competitive advantage, management, financial strength and valuation. The intended outcome is a diversified portfolio of between 50 and 100 growth companies with the potential to outperform the benchmark over the long term. The Fund aims to hold securities for relatively long periods, which results in relatively low portfolio turnover and is in line with the Fund's long-term investment outlook.

The Fund may invest without limitation in securities quoted or denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and may hold such currencies. The Fund does not expect to engage in currency hedging and thus expects to be fully exposed to currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar.