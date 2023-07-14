Boston Common Asset Management, LLC (“Boston Common” or the “Subadviser”) seeks to preserve and build capital over the long term through investing in a diversified portfolio of global

equity securities. Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Subadviser evaluates financial and sustainability criteria in seeking to identify companies that provide products or services enabling solutions that positively impact society and address sustainability challenges globally, as determined by Boston Common, with reference in part to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”). The Fund generally seeks to invest in companies having a market capitalization of $2 billion or more at the time of purchase.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% (or if conditions are not favorable, in the view of Boston Common, at least 30%) of its net assets in investments economically tied to countries other than the U.S., and the Fund will hold investments economically tied to a minimum of three countries other than the U.S. The Fund considers an investment to be economically tied to a country other than the U.S. if it provides investment exposure to a non-U.S. issuer. The Fund considers a company to be a non-U.S. issuer if (i) it is organized outside the U.S. or maintains a principal place of business outside the U.S., (ii) its securities are traded principally outside the U.S., or (iii) during its most recent fiscal year, it derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed outside the U.S. or it has at least 50% of its assets outside the U.S. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers located in any country outside the U.S., including developed and emerging market countries.

The Subadviser selects stocks through bottom-up, fundamental research, while maintaining a disciplined approach to valuation and risk analysis. The Subadviser seeks companies with sound governance and a history of responsible financial management that it believes are capable of consistent, visible profitability over a long-term period. The Fund seeks to invest in companies that the Subadviser believes are operating successfully in economic sectors with superior end-market growth or are beneficiaries of broader sector themes the Subadviser has identified, but that the Subadviser judges to be trading at discounts to their intrinsic value. The Subadviser integrates sustainability criteria into the stock selection process and applies its sustainability criteria to each potential investment. The Subadviser prefers firms that seek to work toward at least one of the SDGs with innovative approaches to environmental or social challenges through their products and services, as well as their policies or practices.

The Subadviser believes that evaluating a company’s contributions to areas such as climate change, water scarcity, human rights, and labor practices requires a nuanced, judgment-based approach. The Subadviser uses criteria that are industry-specific and evaluates each company in relation to its peers. The

Subadviser typically seeks companies with a superior record on environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) issues as determined by the Subadviser, as well as a commitment to good standards and compliance. The Subadviser also seeks to invest in companies that it believes recognize the effect of their supplier standards on vendors’ practices and work to improve practices in their supply chains. Conversely, the Subadviser looks to avoid companies that it views as egregious violators of regulations; those that appear to exhibit a pattern of negligence on ESG issues; and those that have a deteriorating record on measurable conduct in these areas.

The Fund may invest in companies that do not yet meet the Subadviser’s sustainability criteria in all areas if they meet the Subadviser’s comprehensive ESG guidelines and if, in the judgment of the Subadviser, they have made or seek to make meaningful positive contributions to ESG issues (including those described by the SDGs) through their products and services and/or policies and practices. In such cases, the Fund may exercise its rights as a shareholder to practice constructive engagement and encourage management to adopt more responsible policies.

The Subadviser employs active shareowner engagement to raise ESG issues with the management of select portfolio companies. Through this effort, the Subadviser seeks to encourage company management teams toward greater transparency, accountability, disclosure, and commitment to ESG issues.