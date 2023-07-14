Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

14.2%

1 yr return

17.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.9%

Net Assets

$666 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$38.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 202.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BRWIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AMG Boston Common Global Impact Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AMG Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 1985
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Zalosh

Fund Description

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC (“Boston Common” or the “Subadviser”) seeks to preserve and build capital over the long term through investing in a diversified portfolio of global 
equity securities. Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Subadviser evaluates financial and sustainability criteria in seeking to identify companies that provide products or services enabling solutions that positively impact society and address sustainability challenges globally, as determined by Boston Common, with reference in part to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”). The Fund generally seeks to invest in companies having a market capitalization of $2 billion or more at the time of purchase. 
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% (or if conditions are not favorable, in the view of Boston Common, at least 30%) of its net assets in investments economically tied to countries other than the U.S., and the Fund will hold investments economically tied to a minimum of three countries other than the U.S. The Fund considers an investment to be economically tied to a country other than the U.S. if it provides investment exposure to a non-U.S. issuer. The Fund considers a company to be a non-U.S. issuer if (i) it is organized outside the U.S. or maintains a principal place of business outside the U.S., (ii) its securities are traded principally outside the U.S., or (iii) during its most recent fiscal year, it derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed outside the U.S. or it has at least 50% of its assets outside the U.S. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers located in any country outside the U.S., including developed and emerging market countries. 
The Subadviser selects stocks through bottom-up, fundamental research, while maintaining a disciplined approach to valuation and risk analysis. The Subadviser seeks companies with sound governance and a history of responsible financial management that it believes are capable of consistent, visible profitability over a long-term period. The Fund seeks to invest in companies that the Subadviser believes are operating successfully in economic sectors with superior end-market growth or are beneficiaries of broader sector themes the Subadviser has identified, but that the Subadviser judges to be trading at discounts to their intrinsic value. The Subadviser integrates sustainability criteria into the stock selection process and applies its sustainability criteria to each potential investment. The Subadviser prefers firms that seek to work toward at least one of the SDGs with innovative approaches to environmental or social challenges through their products and services, as well as their policies or practices. 
The Subadviser believes that evaluating a company’s contributions to areas such as climate change, water scarcity, human rights, and labor practices requires a nuanced, judgment-based approach. The Subadviser uses criteria that are industry-specific and evaluates each company in relation to its peers. The 
Subadviser typically seeks companies with a superior record on environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) issues as determined by the Subadviser, as well as a commitment to good standards and compliance. The Subadviser also seeks to invest in companies that it believes recognize the effect of their supplier standards on vendors’ practices and work to improve practices in their supply chains. Conversely, the Subadviser looks to avoid companies that it views as egregious violators of regulations; those that appear to exhibit a pattern of negligence on ESG issues; and those that have a deteriorating record on measurable conduct in these areas. 
The Fund may invest in companies that do not yet meet the Subadviser’s sustainability criteria in all areas if they meet the Subadviser’s comprehensive ESG guidelines and if, in the judgment of the Subadviser, they have made or seek to make meaningful positive contributions to ESG issues (including those described by the SDGs) through their products and services and/or policies and practices. In such cases, the Fund may exercise its rights as a shareholder to practice constructive engagement and encourage management to adopt more responsible policies. 
The Subadviser employs active shareowner engagement to raise ESG issues with the management of select portfolio companies. Through this effort, the Subadviser seeks to encourage company management teams toward greater transparency, accountability, disclosure, and commitment to ESG issues. 
Read More

BRWIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BRWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.2% -41.7% 64.0% 91.13%
1 Yr 17.8% -46.2% 77.9% 47.66%
3 Yr -10.9%* -41.7% 28.4% 91.01%
5 Yr -5.9%* -30.3% 23.8% 88.83%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% 92.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BRWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.7% -85.9% 81.6% 13.96%
2021 -12.5% -31.0% 26.7% 97.72%
2020 4.1% -13.0% 34.8% 89.96%
2019 3.7% -6.0% 10.6% 88.81%
2018 -0.7% -15.9% 2.0% 15.54%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BRWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.2% -41.7% 64.0% 87.35%
1 Yr 17.8% -46.2% 77.9% 44.37%
3 Yr -10.9%* -41.7% 28.4% 90.89%
5 Yr -5.9%* -30.3% 23.8% 89.97%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% 91.66%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BRWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.7% -85.9% 81.6% 13.96%
2021 -12.5% -31.0% 26.7% 97.72%
2020 4.1% -13.0% 34.8% 89.96%
2019 3.7% -6.0% 10.6% 88.81%
2018 -0.7% -15.9% 3.1% 32.89%

NAV & Total Return History

BRWIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BRWIX Category Low Category High BRWIX % Rank
Net Assets 666 M 189 K 222 B 61.96%
Number of Holdings 57 2 3509 56.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 170 M -1.37 M 104 B 70.07%
Weighting of Top 10 25.54% 11.4% 116.5% 98.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Shopify Inc A 3.09%
  2. Carrier Global Corp Ordinary Shares 3.04%
  3. Shimano Inc 3.01%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BRWIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.84% 50.26% 104.50% 46.00%
Cash 		1.16% -10.83% 49.73% 51.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 73.70%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 75.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 73.29%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 72.46%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BRWIX % Rank
Industrials 		23.33% 0.00% 30.65% 0.91%
Technology 		17.05% 0.00% 65.70% 96.70%
Healthcare 		13.33% 0.00% 39.76% 42.04%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.60% 0.00% 62.57% 77.00%
Financial Services 		10.20% 0.00% 43.06% 40.89%
Basic Materials 		8.97% 0.00% 18.91% 1.98%
Consumer Defense 		6.52% 0.00% 25.50% 14.59%
Real Estate 		5.37% 0.00% 16.05% 4.45%
Utilities 		3.63% 0.00% 16.07% 3.46%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 88.21%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 99.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BRWIX % Rank
Non US 		54.22% 0.00% 54.22% 0.08%
US 		44.62% 34.69% 100.00% 99.92%

BRWIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BRWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.01% 20.29% 43.74%
Management Fee 0.73% 0.00% 1.50% 76.69%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.02% 76.68%

Sales Fees

BRWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BRWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BRWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 202.00% 0.00% 316.74% 98.51%

BRWIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BRWIX Category Low Category High BRWIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.42% 0.00% 41.07% 6.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BRWIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BRWIX Category Low Category High BRWIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.04% -6.13% 1.75% 23.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BRWIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BRWIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Zalosh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2021

1.2

1.2%

Matt is responsible for investment research in the financial services and healthcare sectors. Matt began his career at State Street Research and Management in Boston 19 years ago. From 1997 to 2001, he worked at Dodge & Cox in San Francisco, where he covered banks and REITS and helped the firm launch its international mutual fund. Matt received his M.A. in International Relations from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), where he specialized in emerging markets and worked on development consulting projects in Mexico and Ecuador and his B.A., cum laude, in Economics and International Studies from Colby College. Matt has lived in Spain and has traveled extensively in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. He currently serves on the board of Primary Source, a non-profit dedicated to K-12 professional development with a focus on global knowledge.

Praveen Abichandani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2021

1.2

1.2%

Praveen brings nearly 25 years of investment analysis experience in equity research and corporate development in the telecom & media industries. Before joining Boston Common, he served as an equity analyst at Fidelity Investments, Citigroup Asset Management, and a hedge fund. While at Fidelity, Praveen managed the Select Industrial Equipment fund for two years and the Select Advisor Electronics fund for a year. At Citigroup Asset Management, Praveen was responsible for equity research of the global semiconductor sector. During his business development career at Cox Communications and GTE Wireless, Praveen worked extensively on projects in Mexico. He has also lived and worked in Japan and Germany early in his career at GTE. Praveen received his M.B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin and his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Osmania University in India.

Liz Su

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2021

1.2

1.2%

Liz joined Boston Common in 2014, bringing investment experience spanning Emerging Markets equities, Global Developed Markets, and quantitative research. She most recently served as a portfolio manager with Batterymarch Financial Management on the Emerging Market Equities team and had prior experience with Standish Mellon Asset Management and an economics consulting firm. Liz earned a BA in international finance from Wuhan University (China), a master’s degree in economics from Tufts University and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management. She is a CFA charter holder and a member of the Boston Security Analyst Society.

Corné Biemans

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2021

1.2

1.2%

Before joining Boston Common, he was a senior global equity portfolio manager for BNP Paribas Investment Partners. Corné managed the BNP Paribas (Fortis) Equity World Finance Fund for eight years, for which he received several Lipper awards. He started his career at Rabobank Group as an international economist in 1991. Four years later, he joined Fortis Investments as an international fixed income portfolio manager before moving to a position as equity analyst for European equities. Between 1999 and 2003 he was co-portfolio manager of global equity mutual fund Fortis OBAM. In 2003 he moved to Boston to help set up Fortis Investments’ global equities capabilities. Corné brings nearly 25 years of international investment experience to the firm. Corné earned a master’s degree in Monetary Economics from Tilburg University in the Netherlands. He is a member of the CFA Institute and The Boston Security Analysts Society, Inc.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

