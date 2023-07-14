Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Fund’s adviser (Bruce & Co., Inc.) seeks to achieve the Fund’s objective of long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in domestic common stocks and bonds, including convertible bonds and “zero coupon” government bonds.
The Fund may invest in domestic common stocks of any capitalization, although the adviser will focus on smaller companies, as well as micro-cap securities. Both growth and value criteria are used to determine and select those stocks. Securities of unseasoned companies may also be acquired. Out-of-favor, turnaround and distressed situations are actively pursued.
The Fund may invest, without restriction, in future interest and principal of U.S. government securities, commonly known as “zero coupon” bonds. The Fund’s strategy is to use long-dated issues as an attempt to seek capital appreciation. This strategy is primarily used in the absence of viable common stock opportunities.
Other debt securities, traded on exchanges or over-the-counter, may be acquired, sometimes at substantial discounts from the principal amount. Investments may be made in defaulted bonds, which might sell at a fraction of their par value. The Fund’s strategy for these bonds is to use primarily bonds which have significant yield to maturities, or to use convertible bonds which fluctuate with the underlying common stock. A majority of these bonds are lower-rated or “junk” bonds, which carry no credit ratings.
The Fund may invest in foreign securities, either directly, or through the use of American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depository Receipts (“GDRs”). ADRs or GDRs in which the Fund invests will be denominated in U.S. dollars and listed on a U.S. exchange.
At times, the adviser’s strategy may result in the Fund holding a large cash position for a transitional period of time. The cash position will generally be held in a money market mutual fund, but may also be invested in short-term government securities, certificates of deposit, commercial paper, or repurchase agreements.
|Period
|BRUFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.2%
|-3.2%
|29.3%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|-12.9%
|-12.9%
|32.0%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-6.4%
|12.7%
|97.24%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-8.2%
|5.9%
|44.93%
|10 Yr
|2.0%*
|-6.8%
|6.1%
|26.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|BRUFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.6%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|33.55%
|2021
|3.6%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|56.52%
|2020
|1.9%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|57.60%
|2019
|4.7%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|13.45%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-6.1%
|-0.8%
|2.26%
|Period
|BRUFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.2%
|-14.6%
|29.3%
|98.07%
|1 Yr
|-12.9%
|-12.9%
|57.6%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-6.4%
|22.1%
|97.22%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-7.8%
|16.4%
|50.73%
|10 Yr
|4.0%*
|-3.3%
|8.5%
|29.52%
* Annualized
|Period
|BRUFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.6%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|33.55%
|2021
|3.6%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|56.52%
|2020
|1.9%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|57.60%
|2019
|4.7%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|13.45%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-6.1%
|0.1%
|10.19%
|BRUFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BRUFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|545 M
|963 K
|126 B
|67.95%
|Number of Holdings
|40
|4
|7731
|44.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|383 M
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|65.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|65.58%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|53.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BRUFX % Rank
|Stocks
|74.73%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|58.33%
|Cash
|14.91%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|3.53%
|Bonds
|6.99%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|90.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.38%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|8.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|98.72%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|94.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BRUFX % Rank
|Healthcare
|36.14%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|1.60%
|Utilities
|31.67%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|0.32%
|Industrials
|11.40%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|36.54%
|Financial Services
|8.25%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|97.12%
|Communication Services
|5.75%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|71.47%
|Technology
|5.00%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|97.76%
|Basic Materials
|1.76%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|95.83%
|Energy
|0.01%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|97.44%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|100.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|100.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BRUFX % Rank
|US
|68.73%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|11.22%
|Non US
|6.00%
|0.00%
|35.45%
|80.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BRUFX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|58.98%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|6.09%
|Government
|27.66%
|0.00%
|99.71%
|49.68%
|Corporate
|13.36%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|82.37%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.84%
|100.00%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.97%
|100.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BRUFX % Rank
|US
|6.99%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|89.10%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.39%
|100.00%
|BRUFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.66%
|0.01%
|3.35%
|53.67%
|Management Fee
|0.53%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|75.32%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|11.96%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|68.13%
|BRUFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BRUFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BRUFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|4.00%
|4.00%
|398.00%
|0.69%
|BRUFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BRUFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.51%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|98.73%
|BRUFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BRUFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BRUFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.84%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|18.81%
|BRUFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$12.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$12.272
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$11.691
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$10.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$8.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$8.810
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$11.334
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$14.711
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$14.509
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$15.843
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2009
|$12.332
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 1994
|$3.470
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1983
38.44
38.4%
R. Jeffrey Bruce is vice-president of Bruce and Co., Inc. He has worked as an analyst/manager for the adviser since April 1983.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1983
38.44
38.4%
Mr. Bruce has been president and chief compliance officer of Bruce & Company since 1974. He is also president, treasurer, and chief compliance officerHis growth-oriented investment style emphasizes capital appreciation and turnaround situations. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.45
|2.41
