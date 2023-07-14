Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Bruce Fund

mutual fund
BRUFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$521.91 -2.26 -0.43%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
No Load (BRUFX) Primary
BRUFX (Mutual Fund)

Bruce Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$521.91 -2.26 -0.43%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
No Load (BRUFX) Primary
BRUFX (Mutual Fund)

Bruce Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$521.91 -2.26 -0.43%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
No Load (BRUFX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Bruce Fund

BRUFX | Fund

$521.91

$545 M

2.51%

$13.09

0.66%

Vitals

YTD Return

-3.2%

1 yr return

-12.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

Net Assets

$545 M

Holdings in Top 10

65.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$524.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 4.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Bruce Fund

BRUFX | Fund

$521.91

$545 M

2.51%

$13.09

0.66%

BRUFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -3.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.84%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Bruce Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Bruce
  • Inception Date
    Mar 20, 1968
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    R. Bruce

Fund Description

The Fund’s adviser (Bruce & Co., Inc.) seeks to achieve the Fund’s objective of long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in domestic common stocks and bonds, including convertible bonds and “zero coupon” government bonds.

The Fund may invest in domestic common stocks of any capitalization, although the adviser will focus on smaller companies, as well as micro-cap securities. Both growth and value criteria are used to determine and select those stocks. Securities of unseasoned companies may also be acquired. Out-of-favor, turnaround and distressed situations are actively pursued.

The Fund may invest, without restriction, in future interest and principal of U.S. government securities, commonly known as “zero coupon” bonds. The Fund’s strategy is to use long-dated issues as an attempt to seek capital appreciation. This strategy is primarily used in the absence of viable common stock opportunities.

Other debt securities, traded on exchanges or over-the-counter, may be acquired, sometimes at substantial discounts from the principal amount. Investments may be made in defaulted bonds, which might sell at a fraction of their par value. The Fund’s strategy for these bonds is to use primarily bonds which have significant yield to maturities, or to use convertible bonds which fluctuate with the underlying common stock. A majority of these bonds are lower-rated or “junk” bonds, which carry no credit ratings.

The Fund may invest in foreign securities, either directly, or through the use of American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depository Receipts (“GDRs”). ADRs or GDRs in which the Fund invests will be denominated in U.S. dollars and listed on a U.S. exchange.

At times, the adviser’s strategy may result in the Fund holding a large cash position for a transitional period of time. The cash position will generally be held in a money market mutual fund, but may also be invested in short-term government securities, certificates of deposit, commercial paper, or repurchase agreements.

Read More

BRUFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BRUFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.2% -3.2% 29.3% 100.00%
1 Yr -12.9% -12.9% 32.0% 100.00%
3 Yr -3.2%* -6.4% 12.7% 97.24%
5 Yr -0.3%* -8.2% 5.9% 44.93%
10 Yr 2.0%* -6.8% 6.1% 26.05%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BRUFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.6% -37.4% -8.2% 33.55%
2021 3.6% -5.0% 12.0% 56.52%
2020 1.9% -5.7% 7.8% 57.60%
2019 4.7% -2.1% 6.3% 13.45%
2018 -1.3% -6.1% -0.8% 2.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BRUFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.2% -14.6% 29.3% 98.07%
1 Yr -12.9% -12.9% 57.6% 100.00%
3 Yr -3.2%* -6.4% 22.1% 97.22%
5 Yr -0.3%* -7.8% 16.4% 50.73%
10 Yr 4.0%* -3.3% 8.5% 29.52%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BRUFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.6% -37.4% -8.2% 33.55%
2021 3.6% -5.0% 12.0% 56.52%
2020 1.9% -5.7% 7.8% 57.60%
2019 4.7% -2.1% 6.3% 13.45%
2018 -1.3% -6.1% 0.1% 10.19%

NAV & Total Return History

BRUFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BRUFX Category Low Category High BRUFX % Rank
Net Assets 545 M 963 K 126 B 67.95%
Number of Holdings 40 4 7731 44.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 383 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 65.06%
Weighting of Top 10 65.58% 13.3% 100.0% 53.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Morgan Stanley Instl Lqudty Govt Instl 14.91%
  2. Amerco Inc 6.95%
  3. NextEra Energy Inc 6.53%
  4. Allstate Corp 6.17%
  5. AbbVie Inc 6.11%
  6. CMS Energy Corp 5.39%
  7. Duke Energy Corp 5.26%
  8. Xcel Energy Inc 4.94%
  9. Bausch Health Companies Inc 4.89%
  10. Apple Inc 4.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BRUFX % Rank
Stocks 		74.73% 0.19% 99.72% 58.33%
Cash 		14.91% -7.71% 88.33% 3.53%
Bonds 		6.99% 0.00% 91.12% 90.38%
Convertible Bonds 		3.38% 0.00% 26.48% 8.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 26.97% 98.72%
Other 		0.00% -2.61% 17.60% 94.55%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BRUFX % Rank
Healthcare 		36.14% 0.00% 36.30% 1.60%
Utilities 		31.67% 0.00% 31.67% 0.32%
Industrials 		11.40% 1.16% 32.55% 36.54%
Financial Services 		8.25% 0.28% 52.80% 97.12%
Communication Services 		5.75% 0.00% 26.62% 71.47%
Technology 		5.00% 1.07% 52.93% 97.76%
Basic Materials 		1.76% 0.00% 15.48% 95.83%
Energy 		0.01% 0.00% 29.22% 97.44%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 33.86% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 27.24% 100.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 16.01% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BRUFX % Rank
US 		68.73% 0.19% 96.85% 11.22%
Non US 		6.00% 0.00% 35.45% 80.13%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BRUFX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		58.98% 0.00% 100.00% 6.09%
Government 		27.66% 0.00% 99.71% 49.68%
Corporate 		13.36% 0.00% 100.00% 82.37%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 38.84% 100.00%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 37.97% 100.00%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.02% 100.00%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BRUFX % Rank
US 		6.99% 0.00% 91.12% 89.10%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 18.39% 100.00%

BRUFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BRUFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.66% 0.01% 3.35% 53.67%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 1.25% 75.32%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 11.96%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% 68.13%

Sales Fees

BRUFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BRUFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BRUFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 4.00% 4.00% 398.00% 0.69%

BRUFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BRUFX Category Low Category High BRUFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.51% 0.00% 7.05% 98.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BRUFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BRUFX Category Low Category High BRUFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.84% -1.12% 5.55% 18.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BRUFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BRUFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

R. Bruce

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1983

38.44

38.4%

R. Jeffrey Bruce is vice-president of Bruce and Co., Inc. He has worked as an analyst/manager for the adviser since April 1983.

Robert Bruce

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1983

38.44

38.4%

Mr. Bruce has been president and chief compliance officer of Bruce & Company since 1974. He is also president, treasurer, and chief compliance officerHis growth-oriented investment style emphasizes capital appreciation and turnaround situations. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×