The Fund’s adviser (Bruce & Co., Inc.) seeks to achieve the Fund’s objective of long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in domestic common stocks and bonds, including convertible bonds and “zero coupon” government bonds.

The Fund may invest in domestic common stocks of any capitalization, although the adviser will focus on smaller companies, as well as micro-cap securities. Both growth and value criteria are used to determine and select those stocks. Securities of unseasoned companies may also be acquired. Out-of-favor, turnaround and distressed situations are actively pursued.

The Fund may invest, without restriction, in future interest and principal of U.S. government securities, commonly known as “zero coupon” bonds. The Fund’s strategy is to use long-dated issues as an attempt to seek capital appreciation. This strategy is primarily used in the absence of viable common stock opportunities.

Other debt securities, traded on exchanges or over-the-counter, may be acquired, sometimes at substantial discounts from the principal amount. Investments may be made in defaulted bonds, which might sell at a fraction of their par value. The Fund’s strategy for these bonds is to use primarily bonds which have significant yield to maturities, or to use convertible bonds which fluctuate with the underlying common stock. A majority of these bonds are lower-rated or “junk” bonds, which carry no credit ratings.

The Fund may invest in foreign securities, either directly, or through the use of American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depository Receipts (“GDRs”). ADRs or GDRs in which the Fund invests will be denominated in U.S. dollars and listed on a U.S. exchange.

At times, the adviser’s strategy may result in the Fund holding a large cash position for a transitional period of time. The cash position will generally be held in a money market mutual fund, but may also be invested in short-term government securities, certificates of deposit, commercial paper, or repurchase agreements.