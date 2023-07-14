The Bretton Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a small number of undervalued securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies of all sizes, including small and micro-capitalization companies. The Fund may also invest in other types of equity securities, as well as fixed income securities. Fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest include investment-grade bonds of varying maturities. The Fund will normally hold a core position of between 15 to 20 securities. From time to time, the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in a particular sector. The Fund's investment adviser, Bretton Capital Management, LLC (the "Adviser"), attempts to evaluate the underlying economic values of securities and invests in securities whose market values are substantially below their estimated economic values, an approach known as "value investing." The Adviser uses fundamental research to seek companies with attractive attributes. These attributes include a defensible competitive advantage, relevant products, competent and shareholder-oriented management, growth, and a low level of debt. The Adviser seeks ethical

businesses. Although tending to focus on U.S. companies, the Adviser may also invest in foreign companies with these attributes.

The Adviser sells or reduces the Fund's position in a security (1) when it approaches the Adviser's estimate of its fair value, (2) when its economic fundamentals have deteriorated, or (3) when the facts or the analysis surrounding the reason to originally put the security in the Fund's portfolio have changed.

Although the Fund intends to invest primarily in equity and fixed income securities, occasionally the Adviser may not find enough investments that meet the Fund's criteria and maintain without limitation a significant portion of the Fund's assets in cash or cash-equivalents like money-market funds, certificates of deposit and short-term debt obligations.

The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it can invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund. Also, from time to time the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in a limited number of industry sectors, but will not concentrate in any particular industry.