Bretton Fund

mutual fund
BRTNX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$55.01 +0.4 +0.73%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (BRTNX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Bretton Fund

BRTNX | Fund

$55.01

$62.2 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.1%

1 yr return

16.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.8%

Net Assets

$62.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

62.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$54.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 1.38%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BRTNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Bretton Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Bretton Fund
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Dodson

Fund Description

The Bretton Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a small number of undervalued securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies of all sizes, including small and micro-capitalization companies. The Fund may also invest in other types of equity securities, as well as fixed income securities. Fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest include investment-grade bonds of varying maturities. The Fund will normally hold a core position of between 15 to 20 securities. From time to time, the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in a particular sector. The Fund's investment adviser, Bretton Capital Management, LLC (the "Adviser"), attempts to evaluate the underlying economic values of securities and invests in securities whose market values are substantially below their estimated economic values, an approach known as "value investing." The Adviser uses fundamental research to seek companies with attractive attributes. These attributes include a defensible competitive advantage, relevant products, competent and shareholder-oriented management, growth, and a low level of debt. The Adviser seeks ethical

businesses. Although tending to focus on U.S. companies, the Adviser may also invest in foreign companies with these attributes.

The Adviser sells or reduces the Fund's position in a security (1) when it approaches the Adviser's estimate of its fair value, (2) when its economic fundamentals have deteriorated, or (3) when the facts or the analysis surrounding the reason to originally put the security in the Fund's portfolio have changed.

Although the Fund intends to invest primarily in equity and fixed income securities, occasionally the Adviser may not find enough investments that meet the Fund's criteria and maintain without limitation a significant portion of the Fund's assets in cash or cash-equivalents like money-market funds, certificates of deposit and short-term debt obligations.

The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it can invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund. Also, from time to time the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in a limited number of industry sectors, but will not concentrate in any particular industry.

Read More

BRTNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BRTNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.1% -14.3% 35.6% 57.06%
1 Yr 16.7% -34.9% 38.6% 18.05%
3 Yr 13.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 3.62%
5 Yr 10.8%* -30.5% 97.2% 5.97%
10 Yr 9.4%* -18.8% 37.4% 11.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BRTNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -56.3% 28.9% 9.83%
2021 12.7% -20.5% 152.6% 7.87%
2020 2.6% -13.9% 183.6% 72.83%
2019 7.9% -8.3% 8.9% 1.36%
2018 -0.6% -13.5% 12.6% 3.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BRTNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.1% -20.5% 35.6% 51.36%
1 Yr 16.7% -34.9% 40.3% 12.38%
3 Yr 13.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 7.81%
5 Yr 10.8%* -29.8% 97.2% 8.54%
10 Yr 9.7%* -13.5% 37.4% 15.83%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BRTNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -56.3% 28.9% 9.91%
2021 12.7% -20.5% 152.6% 8.41%
2020 2.6% -13.9% 183.6% 72.75%
2019 7.9% -8.3% 8.9% 1.36%
2018 -0.6% -10.9% 12.6% 7.72%

NAV & Total Return History

BRTNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BRTNX Category Low Category High BRTNX % Rank
Net Assets 62.2 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 88.37%
Number of Holdings 21 2 4154 97.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 41.3 M 288 K 270 B 84.00%
Weighting of Top 10 62.37% 1.8% 106.2% 3.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class C 12.01%
  2. Union Pacific Corp 6.33%
  3. AutoZone Inc 6.17%
  4. American Express Co 5.95%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co 5.83%
  6. Progressive Corp 5.74%
  7. Microsoft Corp 5.58%
  8. UnitedHealth Group Inc 5.54%
  9. NVR Inc 5.43%
  10. Ross Stores Inc 5.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BRTNX % Rank
Stocks 		99.30% 0.00% 130.24% 39.70%
Cash 		0.70% -102.29% 100.00% 57.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 57.28%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 57.21%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 55.44%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 55.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BRTNX % Rank
Financial Services 		43.20% 0.00% 55.59% 0.77%
Consumer Cyclical 		22.88% 0.00% 30.33% 0.77%
Communication Services 		12.09% 0.00% 27.94% 9.72%
Healthcare 		8.49% 0.00% 60.70% 93.72%
Industrials 		6.37% 0.00% 29.90% 92.50%
Technology 		5.62% 0.00% 48.94% 98.62%
Consumer Defense 		1.33% 0.00% 47.71% 96.71%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 93.34%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 94.56%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 93.03%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.70% 97.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BRTNX % Rank
US 		99.30% 0.00% 127.77% 7.32%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 96.60%

BRTNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BRTNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.35% 0.01% 49.27% 20.14%
Management Fee 1.35% 0.00% 2.00% 99.77%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 12.82%
Administrative Fee 0.07% 0.00% 0.85% 42.34%

Sales Fees

BRTNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BRTNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BRTNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 1.38% 0.00% 496.00% 1.16%

BRTNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BRTNX Category Low Category High BRTNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.06% 77.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BRTNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BRTNX Category Low Category High BRTNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.24% -54.00% 6.06% 90.44%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BRTNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BRTNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Dodson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2010

11.67

11.7%

Mr. Dodson is the president of Bretton Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Dodson founded Bretton Capital Management, LLC in 2010. From 2002 to 2008, Mr. Dodson worked at Parnassus Investments in San Francisco, California, where he held various positions including president, portfolio manager, and chief operating officer. Prior to joining Parnassus Investments, Mr. Dodson was a venture capital associate with Advent International and an investment banking analyst at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Dodson has a B.S. in Business Administration from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

Raphael de Balmann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Mr. de Balmann is a portfolio manager with Bretton Capital Management, LLC. Mr. de Balmann has managed the Fund since April 2015. Before joining Bretton Capital Management, LLC, Mr. de Balmann was a partner at One Equity Partners, the private equity arm of JPMorgan. He was previously a principal at Paine & Partners/Fox Paine and worked in the private equity groups of Blackstone and Lazard in New York and London. Mr. de Balmann has an MBA from Stanford University and an AB in social studies from Harvard College. Bretton Capital Management, LLC

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

