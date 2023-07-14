The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of small‑cap stocks that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, and Nasdaq. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks from among those in the small‑cap value category at the time of purchase. For purposes of the Fund’s investments, “small‑cap stocks” are those whose market capitalization (stock market worth) falls within the range of the Russell 2000® Index, an unmanaged, market value weighted index, which measures the performance of the 2,000 companies that are between the 1,000th and 3,000th largest in the market with dividends reinvested. The market capitalization range for the Russell 2000 Index was $110 million to $10.3 billion as of June 30, 2022. Bridgeway Capital Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) selects stocks within the small‑cap value category for the Fund using a statistical approach. Value stocks are those the Adviser believes are priced cheaply relative to some financial measures of worth, such as the ratio of price to earnings, price to sales, or price to cash flow.

The Adviser’s investment process incorporates material environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) information, when available, as a consideration in the ongoing assessment of potential portfolio securities. The Adviser uses ESG research and/or ratings information provided by third parties in performing this analysis and considering ESG risks. As with any consideration used in assessing portfolio securities, the Adviser may, at times, utilize ESG information to increase the weighting of an issuer with a good ESG record or decrease the weighting of an issuer with a poor ESG record. However, as ESG information is just one investment consideration, ESG considerations are not solely determinative in any investment decision made by the Adviser.

Although the Fund seeks investments across a number of sectors, from time to time, based on portfolio positioning to reflect its benchmark, the Fund may have significant positions in particular sectors.

While the Fund is managed for long-term total return on capital, the Adviser seeks to minimize capital gains distributions as part of a tax management strategy. The successful application of this method is intended to result in a more tax‑efficient fund than would otherwise be the case.