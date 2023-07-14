Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BlackRock Advantage International Fund

mutual fund
BROCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.16 -0.1 -0.58%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (BROIX) Primary C (BROCX) A (BROAX) Retirement (BGORX) Retirement (BROKX)
BROCX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Advantage International Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.16 -0.1 -0.58%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (BROIX) Primary C (BROCX) A (BROAX) Retirement (BGORX) Retirement (BROKX)
BROCX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Advantage International Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.16 -0.1 -0.58%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (BROIX) Primary C (BROCX) A (BROAX) Retirement (BGORX) Retirement (BROKX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Advantage International Fund

BROCX | Fund

$17.16

$1.06 B

1.19%

$0.20

1.88%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.8%

1 yr return

23.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

Net Assets

$1.06 B

Holdings in Top 10

16.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 247.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Advantage International Fund

BROCX | Fund

$17.16

$1.06 B

1.19%

$0.20

1.88%

BROCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.98%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Advantage International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Franklin

Fund Description

BROCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BROCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.8% 2.1% 19.2% 22.41%
1 Yr 23.3% -20.6% 27.8% 5.96%
3 Yr 5.0%* -14.5% 25.3% 36.99%
5 Yr 1.1%* -9.9% 60.9% 38.77%
10 Yr 3.2%* -6.0% 9.9% 11.19%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BROCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -43.6% 71.3% 30.59%
2021 1.9% -15.4% 9.4% 59.47%
2020 1.8% -10.4% 121.9% 80.21%
2019 4.3% -0.5% 8.5% 60.00%
2018 -3.5% -13.0% -0.7% 35.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BROCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.8% -16.4% 19.2% 22.41%
1 Yr 23.3% -27.2% 27.8% 5.96%
3 Yr 5.0%* -14.5% 25.3% 36.09%
5 Yr 1.1%* -9.9% 60.9% 48.99%
10 Yr 3.4%* -2.6% 10.2% 32.65%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BROCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -43.6% 71.3% 30.59%
2021 1.9% -15.4% 9.4% 59.47%
2020 1.8% -10.4% 121.9% 80.21%
2019 4.3% -0.5% 8.5% 60.00%
2018 -3.5% -13.0% -0.7% 46.15%

NAV & Total Return History

BROCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BROCX Category Low Category High BROCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.06 B 1.02 M 369 B 41.50%
Number of Holdings 549 1 10801 21.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 179 M 0 34.5 B 47.08%
Weighting of Top 10 15.96% 1.9% 101.9% 73.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 3.23%
  2. Nestle SA 3.23%
  3. Nestle SA 3.23%
  4. Nestle SA 3.23%
  5. Nestle SA 3.23%
  6. Nestle SA 3.23%
  7. Nestle SA 3.23%
  8. Nestle SA 3.23%
  9. Nestle SA 3.23%
  10. Nestle SA 3.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BROCX % Rank
Stocks 		96.37% 0.00% 122.60% 75.50%
Cash 		3.60% -65.15% 100.00% 20.68%
Other 		0.04% -16.47% 17.36% 29.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 18.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 11.27%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 19.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BROCX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.43% 0.00% 47.75% 65.65%
Industrials 		15.41% 5.17% 99.49% 35.08%
Consumer Defense 		12.66% 0.00% 32.29% 14.41%
Healthcare 		11.56% 0.00% 21.01% 51.09%
Technology 		10.76% 0.00% 36.32% 57.64%
Basic Materials 		9.54% 0.00% 23.86% 20.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.12% 0.00% 36.36% 78.17%
Energy 		5.29% 0.00% 16.89% 40.76%
Communication Services 		5.27% 0.00% 21.69% 68.70%
Utilities 		2.57% 0.00% 13.68% 52.40%
Real Estate 		2.39% 0.00% 14.59% 38.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BROCX % Rank
Non US 		95.40% 0.00% 124.02% 52.78%
US 		0.97% -7.71% 68.98% 74.47%

BROCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BROCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.88% 0.02% 26.51% 10.67%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.60% 24.36%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 84.98%
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.01% 1.00% 30.88%

Sales Fees

BROCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 23.33%

Trading Fees

BROCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BROCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 247.00% 2.00% 247.00% 99.35%

BROCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BROCX Category Low Category High BROCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.19% 0.00% 13.15% 33.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BROCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BROCX Category Low Category High BROCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.98% -0.93% 6.38% 75.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BROCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BROCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Franklin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 12, 2017

4.97

5.0%

Kevin Franklin, Managing Director, is a member of BlackRock's Systematic Active Equity Investment Group. He is responsible for BlackRock's Global Equity Strategies. Mr. Franklin rejoined the firm in 2010, building on five prior years of service with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. He joined BlackRock after a year as head of Automated Trading at Marble Bar Asset Management in London, where he was responsible for MBAM's European systematic equity long-short product. At BGI, his previous roles include head of Portfolio Management for The 32 Capital Fund equity long-short strategy, as well as head of Market Neutral, Europe Active Equities. Prior to joining BGI, Mr. Franklin was a portfolio manager and trader at Horizon Asset Limited. Mr. Franklin earned a BS degree in applied physics and history from the California Institute of Technology in 2000.

Richard Mathieson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 12, 2017

4.97

5.0%

Richard Mathieson, CA, Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2011; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2011; Principal at Barclays Global Investors from 2008 to 2009; Equity Analyst for Exista UK from 2007 to 2008; Principal at Barclays Global Investors from 2005 to 2007; Associate of Barclays Global Investors from 2001 to 2005. Mr. Mathieson is a member of the Systematic Active Equity division within BlackRock's Active Equities Group. He is a Portfolio Manager responsible for global equity strategies. Prior to this he led the Investment Strategy team in EMEA for Scientific Active Equity. Mr. Mathieson's service with the firm dates back to 2002, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to rejoining BGI in 2008, Mr. Mathieson was an equity analyst for a specialist investment company focused on European financial stocks. Previously he was with BGI as a senior portfolio manager, where he was responsible for managing both long only and market neutral strategies. Prior to joining the BlackRock, Inc. in 1999, Robert was a mortgage banking specialist at Ohio Savings Bank. Mr. Mathieson qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2000, and holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Glasgow

Raffaele Savi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 12, 2017

4.97

5.0%

Raffaele Savi, Managing Director, is Co-CIO of Active Equity and Co-Head of Systematic Active Equity (SAE). He is responsible for BlackRock's North American, European, and Developed Market Equity Strategies. He is a member of the Global Operating and Human Capital Committees. Prior to moving to his current role in 2010, Mr. Savi was the investment lead for the US Equity team within the Scientific Active Equity group. Mr. Savi's service with the firm dates back to 2006, including his years with Barclay's Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×