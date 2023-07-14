Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.3%
1 yr return
-1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$826 M
Holdings in Top 10
49.7%
Expense Ratio 1.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 55.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BRMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.3%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|86.08%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|54.65%
|3 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|22.05%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|15.16%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BRMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.4%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|23.63%
|2021
|0.0%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|23.66%
|2020
|1.2%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|27.61%
|2019
|1.3%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|41.77%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|25.62%
|Period
|BRMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.3%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|84.53%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|53.73%
|3 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|22.40%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-29.7%
|30.1%
|12.73%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BRMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.4%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|23.63%
|2021
|0.0%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|23.66%
|2020
|1.2%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|27.61%
|2019
|1.4%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|36.74%
|2018
|0.1%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|6.69%
|BRMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BRMSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|826 M
|100
|124 B
|45.28%
|Number of Holdings
|89
|2
|8175
|82.85%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|443 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|27.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.69%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|19.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BRMSX % Rank
|Bonds
|57.50%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|87.79%
|Cash
|30.62%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|14.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|13.21%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|0.15%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.42%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|67.44%
|Other
|0.28%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|15.84%
|Stocks
|-2.02%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|98.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BRMSX % Rank
|Corporate
|47.80%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|37.23%
|Cash & Equivalents
|30.22%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|13.70%
|Government
|12.21%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|47.15%
|Municipal
|9.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|1.75%
|Securitized
|0.74%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|87.59%
|Derivative
|0.03%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|56.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BRMSX % Rank
|US
|52.06%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|73.11%
|Non US
|5.44%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|82.12%
|BRMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.07%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|53.63%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|73.91%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|BRMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BRMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BRMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|55.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|29.52%
|BRMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BRMSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.84%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|73.74%
|BRMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BRMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BRMSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.01%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|77.75%
|BRMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 11, 2016
6.14
6.1%
Art DeGaetano is a Principal of Bramshill Investments. Before starting Bramshill in May of 2012, Mr. DeGaetano was a Senior Portfolio Manager at GLG Partners from 2007. Prior to GLG Partners, he traded at RBS Greenwich Capital where he was a Managing Director and Head of Credit Trading for two years. Prior to RBS, he traded for 12 years for Bear Stearns and was a Senior Managing Director and Head Trader on the high yield desk. Mr. DeGaetano has a B.A. from Colgate University. Mr. DeGaetano has been the primary portfolio manager for the Bramshill Income Performance strategy since its inception in April 2016.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 11, 2016
6.14
6.1%
Derek Pines is a Portfolio Manager and Analyst at Bramshill Investments. Prior to joining Bramshill Investments in 2012, Mr. Pines spent 10 years as a Proprietary Trader and Portfolio Manager specializing in quantitative strategies across a variety of asset classes, the bulk of that time with Assent (Sungard Financial) and most recently Chimera Securities. He also spent a year with Accenture in their Core Trading Services Group. Mr. Pines holds a Masters Graduate Certificate in Algorithmic Trading from Stevens University. Mr. Pines graduated cum laude with a B.S. in finance from Georgetown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Mr. Hirschfield is a Portfolio Manager at Bramshill Investments focusing on credit and special situations. He is a member of the firm’s investment committee. Before joining Bramshill Investments in 2018, Mr. Hirschfield served over 9 years as Portfolio Manager for Man Group, the world’s largest publicly listed Hedge Fund. He ran the US Credit portfolio for their GLG Market Neutral Fund, a multi-strategy credit fund. Michael also worked alongside Bramshill founder, Art DeGaetano, during their tenures together at GLG Partners, helping to develop the predecessor to the Bramshill Income Performance Strategy in 2009. Prior to GLG Partners, Michael was Head Trader for Cedarview Capital, an event-driven credit hedge fund. Prior to the buy-side, Mr. Hirschfield worked as a sell-side bond trader for FTN Financial on their Investment Grade Corporate Bond desk. Michael became a CFA charter holder in 2007. He received his B.A. in Economics in 2003 from Yale University. Michael co-founded the Bulldogs Care Foundation, a 501c charitable foundation which raises funds to support student-athlete development programs for underprivileged youth in NYC. The foundation honors four Yale Bulldogs who passed away in a tragic car accident in 2003. Michael serves on the board and has helped to raise over $1.1mm its since inception in 2007.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
