Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.0%
1 yr return
8.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.4%
Net Assets
$42.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.6%
Expense Ratio 1.82%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 60.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) seeks to achieve the fund’s objective by actively identifying potential investments based on fundamental and quantitative analysis and then constructing a portfolio from these potential investments while managing various risk factors (e.g., issuer, industry, and sector weightings, market capitalization, and volatility) compared to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which represents the fund’s investment universe.
MFS normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in equity securities of issuers that are tied economically to emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are countries whose financial and capital markets are in the development phase and include countries located in Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and developing countries of Europe, primarily Eastern Europe.
Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.
MFS uses an active bottom-up approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on blending fundamental and quantitative research. MFS uses fundamental analysis of individual issuers to determine a fundamental rating for an issuer. MFS uses quantitative analysis to determine a quantitative rating for an issuer. MFS combines the fundamental rating with the quantitative rating to create a blended rating for an issuer. When an MFS fundamental rating is not available, MFS treats the issuer as having a neutral fundamental rating.
MFS constructs the portfolio using a portfolio optimization process that considers the blended rating, as well as issuer, industry, and sector weightings, market capitalization, volatility, and other factors. The portfolio managers have the discretion to adjust the inputs and parameters used in the optimization process and the fund’s portfolio holdings based on factors such as the desired portfolio characteristics and the portfolio managers’ qualitative assessment of the optimization results. MFS’ goal is to construct an actively managed portfolio with a target predicted tracking error of approximately 2% compared to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Tracking error generally measures how the differences between the fund’s returns and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index’s returns have varied over a period of time.
For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
|Period
|BRKAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.0%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|41.76%
|1 Yr
|8.9%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|55.56%
|3 Yr
|1.3%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|28.83%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|60.74%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BRKAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.4%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|29.61%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|24.79%
|2020
|2.7%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|86.72%
|2019
|4.0%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|60.03%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|75.57%
|Period
|BRKAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.0%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|40.33%
|1 Yr
|8.9%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|51.47%
|3 Yr
|1.3%*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|29.83%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|49.20%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BRKAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.4%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|29.61%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|24.79%
|2020
|2.7%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|86.72%
|2019
|4.0%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|60.33%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|41.15%
|BRKAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BRKAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|42.6 M
|717 K
|102 B
|82.74%
|Number of Holdings
|165
|10
|6734
|29.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.7 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|82.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.61%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|69.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BRKAX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.71%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|44.49%
|Cash
|2.29%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|48.91%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|44.42%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|39.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|31.66%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|41.67%
|BRKAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.82%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|22.87%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|26.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|32.43%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|BRKAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.40%
|5.75%
|10.10%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BRKAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BRKAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|60.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|63.43%
|BRKAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BRKAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.45%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|13.68%
|BRKAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BRKAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BRKAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.50%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|27.70%
|BRKAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.314
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 15, 2015
6.71
6.7%
Jonathan W. Sage, CFA, is an investment officer and a portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management. He manages blended research equity strategies utilized by the firm's mutual funds and institutional accounts. He joined MFS in 2000 as a quantitative equity research analyst and was named a portfolio manager in 2005. Prior to joining MFS, Jonathan spent two years as a supervisor of portfolio administration for Santander Global Advisors, Inc. and three years as a senior mutual fund accountant for First Data Investor Services Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 15, 2015
6.71
6.7%
As a Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2001; previous positions include Quantitative Research Analyst; Quantitative Research Associate; Teleservices Representative. - Previous experience includes 1 year as Client Service Specialist and Order Desk Specialist at Patagon.com Securities.- John re-joined the firm in 2001. His original start date was February 1999.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 15, 2015
6.71
6.7%
James C. Fallon - Investment Officer - Portfolio Manager - As a Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 1999; previous positions include Equity Research Associate; Securities Lending Administrator. - Previous experience includes 1 year as Mutual Fund Custody Accountant at Investors Bank & Trust; 1 year as Financial Analyst at Bardon Trimount. - Affiliations include CFA Institute, CFA Society of Boston
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 15, 2015
6.71
6.7%
Lead Portfolio Manager As a Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. Joined MFS in 2001 Previous experience includes 3 years as Analyst and Portfolio Manager at Pioneer Investments; 2 years as Assistant Vice President at Putnam Investments; 3 years as Associate at Mellon Capital Management. Affiliations include Boston Security Analysts Society, Inc., CFA Institute. University of Chicago, MBA University of California, Berkeley, BA, Phi Beta Kappa
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
