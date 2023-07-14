Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
2.2%
1 yr return
0.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$4.72 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 5.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 2.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BRIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.2%
|-8.1%
|18.8%
|82.39%
|1 Yr
|0.4%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|62.30%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.7%
|9.7%
|71.98%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.4%
|6.1%
|69.15%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.4%
|5.3%
|50.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|BRIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.8%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|54.00%
|2021
|0.5%
|-5.9%
|7.0%
|61.59%
|2020
|N/A
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.8%
|-0.6%
|N/A
|Period
|BRIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.2%
|-11.0%
|18.8%
|81.26%
|1 Yr
|0.4%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|60.95%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.7%
|9.7%
|65.07%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.4%
|7.5%
|63.71%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.4%
|6.0%
|48.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|BRIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.8%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|54.00%
|2021
|0.5%
|-5.9%
|14.7%
|61.59%
|2020
|N/A
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.8%
|-0.4%
|N/A
|BRIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BRIEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.72 M
|130 K
|62.8 B
|99.10%
|Number of Holdings
|3
|3
|25236
|99.09%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.02 M
|125 K
|11 B
|99.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|6.3%
|100.0%
|4.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BRIEX % Rank
|Bonds
|54.05%
|11.31%
|89.41%
|46.14%
|Stocks
|36.93%
|3.48%
|51.81%
|57.95%
|Cash
|4.78%
|-35.68%
|69.40%
|60.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.97%
|0.00%
|71.77%
|12.30%
|Other
|0.77%
|-2.79%
|21.77%
|27.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.49%
|0.00%
|21.95%
|30.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BRIEX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.06%
|0.00%
|83.50%
|14.91%
|Technology
|14.55%
|0.22%
|27.92%
|60.09%
|Real Estate
|12.51%
|0.00%
|43.16%
|11.47%
|Healthcare
|9.83%
|0.00%
|24.25%
|88.76%
|Industrials
|9.62%
|0.14%
|17.90%
|61.01%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.53%
|0.00%
|14.20%
|52.75%
|Communication Services
|7.76%
|0.00%
|11.11%
|25.92%
|Consumer Defense
|6.70%
|0.00%
|51.19%
|63.99%
|Utilities
|4.81%
|0.00%
|48.33%
|30.50%
|Energy
|4.42%
|0.00%
|62.93%
|63.30%
|Basic Materials
|3.21%
|0.00%
|32.82%
|85.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BRIEX % Rank
|US
|22.86%
|3.48%
|51.08%
|68.79%
|Non US
|14.07%
|0.00%
|25.18%
|12.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BRIEX % Rank
|Corporate
|62.38%
|0.00%
|96.66%
|10.71%
|Securitized
|19.50%
|0.00%
|52.08%
|39.64%
|Cash & Equivalents
|15.24%
|0.15%
|71.66%
|18.45%
|Government
|2.84%
|0.00%
|94.29%
|93.17%
|Derivative
|0.05%
|0.00%
|27.44%
|52.62%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.85%
|76.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BRIEX % Rank
|US
|35.81%
|9.98%
|83.14%
|89.29%
|Non US
|18.24%
|0.00%
|30.21%
|9.57%
|BRIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|5.88%
|0.01%
|13.45%
|1.15%
|Management Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|30.93%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|27.78%
|BRIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BRIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BRIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|2.00%
|2.00%
|380.00%
|0.49%
|BRIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BRIEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.08%
|5.41%
|BRIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BRIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BRIEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.91%
|-1.22%
|6.83%
|5.25%
|BRIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.417
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.417
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.485
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.458
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.458
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.458
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.500
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.516
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.500
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.500
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.500
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.362
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.362
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.363
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.500
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.476
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2020
1.83
1.8%
Michael Pensky, CFA, Vice President and Associate, is a researcher and portfolio manager in the GTAA team. The team is responsible for managing global tactical asset allocation products with custom client preferences and constraints. Mr. Pensky’s service with the firm dates back to 2011. Prior to joining BlackRock, Mr. Pensky held a trading desk strategist position in Morgan Stanley’s Securitized Products Group and had worked as a senior analyst in Foreign Exchange Sales & Trading at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2020
1.83
1.8%
Michael Fredericks, Managing Director, is head of Income Investing for the Blackrock Multi-Asset Strategies group and lead portfolio manager for the Multi-Asset Income, Global Multi-Asset Income, Dynamic High Income, and Managed Income funds. Mr. Fredericks joined BlackRock in 2011 from JPMorgan Asset Management where he was an Executive Director and portfolio manager in the Global Multi-Asset Group (GMAG) responsible for retail asset allocation solutions. At JPMorgan he co-managed the JPMorgan Diversified Fund and the JPMorgan Income Builder Fund, and served on the GMAG New York investment committee. Previously he was an equity analyst responsible for global consumer discretionary stocks at Nicholas Applegate Capital Management. Mr. Fredericks holds a B.A. in Economics and History from the University of California, Berkeley and an M.P.I.A. from the Graduate School of International Relations and Pacific Studies at the University of California, San Diego. He regularly contributes to financial news media and has been featured in print and broadcast outlets including the Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Associated Press, CNBC and Bloomberg TV, among others.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.73
|6.42
|2.41
