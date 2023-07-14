Michael Fredericks, Managing Director, is head of Income Investing for the Blackrock Multi-Asset Strategies group and lead portfolio manager for the Multi-Asset Income, Global Multi-Asset Income, Dynamic High Income, and Managed Income funds. Mr. Fredericks joined BlackRock in 2011 from JPMorgan Asset Management where he was an Executive Director and portfolio manager in the Global Multi-Asset Group (GMAG) responsible for retail asset allocation solutions. At JPMorgan he co-managed the JPMorgan Diversified Fund and the JPMorgan Income Builder Fund, and served on the GMAG New York investment committee. Previously he was an equity analyst responsible for global consumer discretionary stocks at Nicholas Applegate Capital Management. Mr. Fredericks holds a B.A. in Economics and History from the University of California, Berkeley and an M.P.I.A. from the Graduate School of International Relations and Pacific Studies at the University of California, San Diego. He regularly contributes to financial news media and has been featured in print and broadcast outlets including the Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Associated Press, CNBC and Bloomberg TV, among others.