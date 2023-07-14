Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BlackRock Retirement Income 2030 Fund

mutual fund
BRIAX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$85.3 -0.3 -0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inv (BRIAX) Primary Inst (BRICX)
BRIAX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Retirement Income 2030 Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$85.3 -0.3 -0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inv (BRIAX) Primary Inst (BRICX)
BRIAX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Retirement Income 2030 Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$85.3 -0.3 -0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inv (BRIAX) Primary Inst (BRICX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Retirement Income 2030 Fund

BRIAX | Fund

$85.30

$4.74 M

0.00%

6.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$4.74 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$85.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 6.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Retirement Income 2030 Fund

BRIAX | Fund

$85.30

$4.74 M

0.00%

6.58%

BRIAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Retirement Income 2030 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Pensky

Fund Description

BRIAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BRIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -8.1% 18.8% 92.10%
1 Yr -1.4% -10.0% 54.2% 81.94%
3 Yr N/A* -6.7% 9.7% 74.28%
5 Yr N/A* -6.4% 6.1% 71.17%
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 5.3% 52.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BRIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -35.0% 33.6% 69.79%
2021 -0.3% -5.9% 7.0% 78.69%
2020 N/A -3.6% 12.1% N/A
2019 N/A -2.5% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% -0.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BRIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -11.0% 18.8% 90.74%
1 Yr -1.4% -10.0% 54.2% 80.59%
3 Yr N/A* -6.7% 9.7% 89.44%
5 Yr N/A* -6.4% 7.5% 85.48%
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 6.0% 70.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BRIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -35.0% 33.6% 69.79%
2021 -0.3% -5.9% 14.7% 78.69%
2020 N/A -3.6% 12.1% N/A
2019 N/A -2.5% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% -0.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BRIAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BRIAX Category Low Category High BRIAX % Rank
Net Assets 4.74 M 130 K 62.8 B 98.42%
Number of Holdings 3 3 25236 99.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.05 M 125 K 11 B 98.41%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 6.3% 100.0% 4.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Multi-Asset Income Portfolio K 98.78%
  2. BlackRock Liquidity T-Fund Instl 1.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BRIAX % Rank
Bonds 		54.36% 11.31% 89.41% 44.09%
Stocks 		37.15% 3.48% 51.81% 55.91%
Cash 		4.23% -35.68% 69.40% 63.10%
Convertible Bonds 		2.99% 0.00% 71.77% 11.62%
Other 		0.78% -2.79% 21.77% 25.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.49% 0.00% 21.95% 30.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BRIAX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.06% 0.00% 83.50% 15.14%
Technology 		14.55% 0.22% 27.92% 60.32%
Real Estate 		12.51% 0.00% 43.16% 11.70%
Healthcare 		9.83% 0.00% 24.25% 88.99%
Industrials 		9.62% 0.14% 17.90% 61.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.53% 0.00% 14.20% 52.98%
Communication Services 		7.76% 0.00% 11.11% 26.15%
Consumer Defense 		6.70% 0.00% 51.19% 64.22%
Utilities 		4.81% 0.00% 48.33% 30.73%
Energy 		4.42% 0.00% 62.93% 63.53%
Basic Materials 		3.21% 0.00% 32.82% 86.01%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BRIAX % Rank
US 		23.00% 3.48% 51.08% 67.20%
Non US 		14.15% 0.00% 25.18% 11.62%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BRIAX % Rank
Corporate 		62.79% 0.00% 96.66% 10.02%
Securitized 		19.63% 0.00% 52.08% 37.59%
Cash & Equivalents 		14.68% 0.15% 71.66% 22.55%
Government 		2.85% 0.00% 94.29% 92.48%
Derivative 		0.05% 0.00% 27.44% 52.85%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 99.85% 76.54%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BRIAX % Rank
US 		36.02% 9.98% 83.14% 88.61%
Non US 		18.34% 0.00% 30.21% 8.88%

BRIAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BRIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 6.58% 0.01% 13.45% 0.46%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.25% 31.15%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 19.60%
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.01% 0.70% 28.70%

Sales Fees

BRIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 1.00% 5.75% 50.70%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BRIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BRIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.00% 2.00% 380.00% 2.21%

BRIAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BRIAX Category Low Category High BRIAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.08% 4.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BRIAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BRIAX Category Low Category High BRIAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.61% -1.22% 6.83% 7.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BRIAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BRIAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Pensky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Michael Pensky, CFA, Vice President and Associate, is a researcher and portfolio manager in the GTAA team. The team is responsible for managing global tactical asset allocation products with custom client preferences and constraints. Mr. Pensky’s service with the firm dates back to 2011. Prior to joining BlackRock, Mr. Pensky held a trading desk strategist position in Morgan Stanley’s Securitized Products Group and had worked as a senior analyst in Foreign Exchange Sales & Trading at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Michael Fredericks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Michael Fredericks, Managing Director, is head of Income Investing for the Blackrock Multi-Asset Strategies group and lead portfolio manager for the Multi-Asset Income, Global Multi-Asset Income, Dynamic High Income, and Managed Income funds. Mr. Fredericks joined BlackRock in 2011 from JPMorgan Asset Management where he was an Executive Director and portfolio manager in the Global Multi-Asset Group (GMAG) responsible for retail asset allocation solutions. At JPMorgan he co-managed the JPMorgan Diversified Fund and the JPMorgan Income Builder Fund, and served on the GMAG New York investment committee. Previously he was an equity analyst responsible for global consumer discretionary stocks at Nicholas Applegate Capital Management. Mr. Fredericks holds a B.A. in Economics and History from the University of California, Berkeley and an M.P.I.A. from the Graduate School of International Relations and Pacific Studies at the University of California, San Diego. He regularly contributes to financial news media and has been featured in print and broadcast outlets including the Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Associated Press, CNBC and Bloomberg TV, among others.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.42 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×