Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.7%
1 yr return
7.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
Net Assets
$1.3 B
Holdings in Top 10
88.8%
Expense Ratio 0.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 68.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BRGPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.7%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|12.62%
|1 Yr
|7.8%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|15.74%
|3 Yr
|1.0%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|32.60%
|5 Yr
|1.3%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|27.48%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|27.92%
* Annualized
|Period
|BRGPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.0%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|45.04%
|2021
|1.6%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|62.41%
|2020
|4.1%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|10.24%
|2019
|3.9%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|16.89%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|61.44%
|Period
|BRGPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.7%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|12.75%
|1 Yr
|7.8%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|15.43%
|3 Yr
|1.0%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|32.89%
|5 Yr
|2.6%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|14.35%
|10 Yr
|4.9%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|16.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|BRGPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.0%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|45.04%
|2021
|1.6%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|62.41%
|2020
|4.1%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|10.24%
|2019
|3.9%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|18.11%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|31.66%
|BRGPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BRGPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.3 B
|658 K
|207 B
|44.95%
|Number of Holdings
|18
|2
|15351
|79.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.22 B
|660 K
|48.5 B
|32.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|88.75%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|17.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BRGPX % Rank
|Stocks
|63.08%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|30.01%
|Bonds
|28.99%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|76.67%
|Cash
|7.56%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|18.83%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.31%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|78.58%
|Other
|0.05%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|45.16%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|70.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BRGPX % Rank
|Technology
|22.34%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|25.72%
|Financial Services
|14.16%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|58.41%
|Healthcare
|12.07%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|78.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.01%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|31.19%
|Industrials
|9.51%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|63.06%
|Communication Services
|7.64%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|39.40%
|Energy
|6.81%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|27.63%
|Consumer Defense
|6.41%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|57.32%
|Basic Materials
|3.72%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|61.70%
|Real Estate
|3.56%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|44.46%
|Utilities
|2.77%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|56.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BRGPX % Rank
|US
|48.93%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|43.66%
|Non US
|14.15%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|41.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BRGPX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|29.51%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|9.28%
|Corporate
|28.32%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|58.94%
|Government
|24.23%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|62.48%
|Securitized
|17.46%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|47.61%
|Municipal
|0.37%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|34.92%
|Derivative
|0.12%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|27.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BRGPX % Rank
|US
|24.81%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|77.08%
|Non US
|4.18%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|41.88%
|BRGPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|51.60%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|0.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|59.82%
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.01%
|0.83%
|36.32%
|BRGPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BRGPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BRGPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|68.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|74.56%
|BRGPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BRGPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.96%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|70.72%
|BRGPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|BRGPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BRGPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.07%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|54.33%
|BRGPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.266
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 14, 2018
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.381
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.264
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 26, 2015
7.02
7.0%
Michael Gates, CFA, Managing Director, leads the Model Portfolio Solutions team in the Americas and is the lead portfolio manager for the Target Allocation Funds. He and his team also manage a series of outcome-oriented and total return asset allocation strategies for retail advisors and managed account investors. Mr. Gates' service with BlackRock dates back to 2009, where he served as part of the Multi-Asset Strategies group, as well as BlackRock's Global Trading group. Prior to 2009, Mr. Gates worked for Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009, in a variety of research roles, focused on fixed income and alternative investment strategies. Previously Mr. Gates worked as an analyst responsible for equity risk models at Barra. Mr. Gates earned his MS in Economics from the University of California, Davis, and a BS, with honors, from the University of California, Davis.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2019
3.34
3.3%
Lisa O'Connor is the Global Head of Investments for the LifePath and Model Portfolio Solutions team within the Multi-Asset Strategies group. The team is responsible for the development and management of strategic and tactical asset allocation models. Prior to joining BlackRock in April 2017 - Ms. O'Connor served as the Head of Global Portfolio Management for SSGA's Global Macro fund. The fund utilized both proprietary quantitative and fundamental strategies for alpha generation. Ms. O'Connor was named one of the 50 leading women in hedge funds by the Hedge Fund Journal in 2015. Lisa Mears O’Connor,Managing Director of BlackRock since 2017, Investment Head for the Model Portfolio Solutions group. Previously, Ms. O'Connor was a Managing Director and Head of Global Portfolio Management of State Street Global Advisors from 2013 to 2017 and a Managing Director of Mellon Capital Management from 2001 to 2013.She received her M.B.A from the University of California at Berkeley in 2002. Ms. Mears O’Connor has attained the Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”) designation in 1998. Ms. Mears O’Connor has over 17 years of investment experience.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...