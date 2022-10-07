Home
Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund

mutual fund
BREVX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$39.77 -0.03 -0.08%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (EVERX) Primary Other (BREVX)
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

-0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$39.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

BREVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Bowriver Capital
  • Inception Date
    Jan 03, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mike Trihy

Fund Description

BREVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BREVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -8.3% 18.1% N/A
1 Yr -0.3% -13.3% 143.9% 87.14%
3 Yr N/A* -8.0% 25.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 24.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BREVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.7% 92.4% N/A
2021 N/A -6.1% 19.5% N/A
2020 N/A -7.5% 11.8% N/A
2019 N/A 0.1% 14.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BREVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -11.9% 18.1% N/A
1 Yr -0.3% -13.3% 143.9% 86.64%
3 Yr N/A* -8.0% 25.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 24.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BREVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.7% 92.4% N/A
2021 N/A -6.1% 19.5% N/A
2020 N/A -7.5% 11.8% N/A
2019 N/A 0.1% 14.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BREVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BREVX Category Low Category High BREVX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 658 K 207 B N/A
Number of Holdings N/A 2 15351 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 660 K 48.5 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 8.4% 105.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BREVX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 99.40% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% N/A
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -16.75% 81.51% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 116.75% N/A

BREVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BREVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.67% 0.01% 17.63% 2.92%
Management Fee 1.75% 0.00% 1.83% 99.73%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 20.73%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

BREVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BREVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.00% 2.00% 4.76%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BREVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 343.00% 21.38%

BREVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BREVX Category Low Category High BREVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.35% 64.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BREVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BREVX Category Low Category High BREVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.71% -2.34% 19.41% 99.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BREVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BREVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mike Trihy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 22, 2020

2.02

2.0%

Mike Trihy, CFA, joined Bow River Capital as a Vice President and Portfolio Manager, and is currently responsible for portfolio construction and investment research for the Fund. Prior to joining Bow River Capital in 2019, Mr. Trihy was a Portfolio Manager at Partners Group, a Swiss-based global private markets manager. Mike joined Partners Group in January 2017 and was responsible for the day-to-day portfolio management for separate account and evergreen fund mandates in the Americas region, including the largest private equity-focused tender offer fund globally. During his time as Portfolio Manager, the evergreen funds under his mandate delivered consistent total returns with low levels of volatility, while maintaining appropriate liquidity and a high level of portfolio diversification. He has constructed portfolios across multiple asset classes, including private equity, real assets, private credit, and liquid investments (equity and credit). Before his time at Partners Group, Mr. Trihy worked six years as a Client Portfolio Manager at Red Rocks Capital, a Denver-based asset manager focused on Listed Private Equity investments. He was responsible for investment research and portfolio management of the firm's equity index products.

Jeremy Held

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 22, 2020

2.02

2.0%

Jeremy Held, CFA, is currently responsible for Bow River Capital’s registered asset management business including investment oversight, research and product development. Prior to joining Bow River Capital, Mr. Held was the Director of Research and Chief Investment Officer at ALPS Advisors, a Denver-based asset manager that specializes in registered fund vehicles focused on real assets and alternative investments. Mr. Held began his career at ALPS in 1996 and helped lead a variety of business initiatives over two decades, including the launch of the firm’s asset management business in 2007. Mr. Held has a strong track record launching innovative investment products, including the world’s first Master Limited Partnership (“MLP”) Exchange-Traded Fund (“ETF”), as well as the first Listed Private Equity (“LPE”) mutual fund. Mr. Held was ultimately responsible for all aspects of the ALPS Advisors business, overseeing 44 registered investment companies and more than $20 billion in assets. Mr. Held has significant investment oversight experience, advising several registered mutual fund boards and serving as President of Red Rocks Capital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ALPS focused on Listed Private Equity investments.

Rich Wham

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 22, 2020

2.02

2.0%

Prior to joining Bow River Capital, Mr. Wham spent thirteen years as a partner at Denver-based Westfield Company where he led the capitalization of numerous real estate investments exceeding $1 billion in total value. As President and Chief Operating Officer at Bow River Capital, Mr. Wham is responsible for overseeing operations of Bow River Capital and its funds, investor relations, and engaging specialized and experienced personnel to advise on potential new fund opportunities. Additionally, he oversees the real estate group and co-chairs the advisory board for the 2017 Buyout Fund. Mr. Wham represents a “C-level” point of contact for all Bow River Capital investors.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

