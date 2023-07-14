Home
Baron Real Estate Fund

mutual fund
BREUX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.37 +0.01 +0.03%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
Inst (BREIX) Primary Adv (BREFX) Retirement (BREUX)
Vitals

YTD Return

19.6%

1 yr return

15.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

Net Assets

$1.61 B

Holdings in Top 10

37.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 64.39%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BREUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baron Real Estate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baron Capital Group, Inc.
  • Inception Date
    Jan 29, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Kolitch

Fund Description

The Fund is a diversified fund that, under normal circumstances, invests 80% of its net assets for the long term in equity securities in the form of common stock of U.S. and non-U.S. real estate and real estate-related companies of any market capitalization, and in companies which, in the opinion of BAMCO, Inc. (“BAMCO” or the “Adviser”), own significant real estate assets at the time of investment (“real estate companies”), however, investments in non-U.S. securities are limited to 35% of the Fund’s total assets at the time of purchase. The Adviser seeks to invest in businesses it believes have significant opportunities for growth, sustainable competitive advantages, exceptional management, and an attractive valuation. 
Real estate companies are companies that the Adviser determines are in the real estate industry based on their involvement in construction, ownership, management, operation, financing, refinancing, sales, leasing, development or rehabilitation of real estate or are in a real estate-related industry based on their provision of goods or services to the real estate industry. 
A company is considered to own significant real estate assets if, in the opinion of the Adviser, the company has a substantial portion of its assets attributable to one or more of the following: (a) real estate owned or leased by the company as lessor or as lessee; or (b) the discounted value of the stream of fees or revenues derived from the management or operation of real estate. 
Examples of companies that might qualify under one of these categories include: 
Real estate operating companies; 
Real estate investment trusts (“REITs”); 
Homebuilders; 
Hotel, hotel management companies and gaming companies; 
Real estate brokerage/services companies and/or management companies; 
Financial institutions that make or service mortgage loans; 
Manufacturers or distributors of construction materials and/or building supplies/products; 
Home furnishing and home improvement retail companies; 
Companies with significant real estate holdings such as supermarkets, restaurant chains and retail chains; 
Construction and engineering companies; and 
Companies with infrastructure-related assets such as toll roads, bridges, tunnels, parking facilities, railroads, airports, broadcast and wireless towers, electric transmission and distribution lines, power generation facilities, hospitals and correctional facilities. 
The Fund will invest more than 25% of its net assets in the real estate industry.
The investment policy of the Fund relating to the types of securities in which 80% of the Fund’s assets must be invested may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval upon at least 60 days’ notice. 
BREUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BREUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.6% -10.9% 328.6% 2.53%
1 Yr 15.0% -35.3% 246.7% 3.25%
3 Yr 5.9%* -13.6% 47.7% 15.33%
5 Yr 3.4%* -14.8% 23.1% 11.30%
10 Yr N/A* -7.6% 10.0% 0.47%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BREUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.5% -51.3% 81.2% 50.18%
2021 7.2% -3.9% 24.3% 88.15%
2020 10.5% -14.7% 10.5% 0.80%
2019 6.1% -0.2% 9.4% 11.62%
2018 -6.8% -7.1% 0.8% 97.80%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BREUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.6% -22.8% 328.6% 2.53%
1 Yr 15.0% -35.3% 246.7% 3.25%
3 Yr 5.9%* -13.6% 47.7% 13.85%
5 Yr 3.4%* -14.8% 23.1% 12.02%
10 Yr N/A* -6.5% 14.1% 0.46%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BREUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.5% -51.3% 81.2% 50.18%
2021 7.2% -3.9% 24.3% 88.15%
2020 10.5% -14.7% 10.5% 0.80%
2019 6.1% -0.2% 9.4% 11.62%
2018 -6.8% -6.8% 0.8% 99.56%

NAV & Total Return History

BREUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BREUX Category Low Category High BREUX % Rank
Net Assets 1.61 B 2.85 M 78.4 B 22.67%
Number of Holdings 56 20 642 25.99%
Net Assets in Top 10 693 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 27.80%
Weighting of Top 10 37.40% 15.9% 99.8% 92.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Boyd Gaming Corp 5.45%
  2. Brookfield Asset Management Inc Registered Shs -A- Limited Vtg 5.17%
  3. Las Vegas Sands Corp 4.81%
  4. Wynn Resorts Ltd 3.92%
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc 3.87%
  6. MGM Resorts International 3.77%
  7. Lowe's Companies Inc 3.65%
  8. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp 3.65%
  9. GDS Holdings Ltd ADR 3.53%
  10. American Tower Corp 3.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BREUX % Rank
Stocks 		91.41% 0.01% 106.94% 81.23%
Cash 		8.59% -98.06% 25.84% 4.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 17.33%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 25.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 7.22%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 16.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BREUX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		45.29% 0.00% 45.29% 0.76%
Real Estate 		34.46% 34.46% 100.00% 99.24%
Financial Services 		9.26% 0.00% 37.05% 5.73%
Industrials 		3.69% 0.00% 7.39% 3.44%
Basic Materials 		2.82% 0.00% 13.69% 1.15%
Technology 		2.81% 0.00% 12.02% 3.44%
Communication Services 		1.67% 0.00% 11.61% 4.96%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 51.53%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 52.67%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 52.29%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 51.53%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BREUX % Rank
US 		83.29% 0.01% 101.17% 80.87%
Non US 		8.12% 0.00% 44.90% 4.33%

BREUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BREUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.05% 0.07% 26.04% 60.58%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 83.39%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 1.49%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

BREUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

BREUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BREUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 64.39% 0.11% 380.00% 66.28%

BREUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BREUX Category Low Category High BREUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.22% 79.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BREUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BREUX Category Low Category High BREUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.02% -1.14% 6.05% 90.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BREUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

BREUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Kolitch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2009

12.42

12.4%

Jeffrey A. Kolitch has been the portfolio manager of Baron Real Estate Fund and Baron Real Estate Income Fund since their respective inceptions on December 31, 2009 and December 29, 2017. He joined the Adviser in 2005 to develop a real estate growth strategy. From 1995 until 2005, Mr. Kolitch worked at Goldman Sachs & Co., starting as an associate in the Equities Division where he became a Vice President in 1999. In 2000, he was selected to join the Equity Capital Markets Group as a Vice President in New York, and in 2002, Mr. Kolitch was named a Managing Director in Hong Kong. From 2004 until 2005, he served as a Managing Director in Goldman Sachs’ Equity Capital Markets Group in New York.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.84 2.23

