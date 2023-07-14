Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
19.6%
1 yr return
15.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.4%
Net Assets
$1.61 B
Holdings in Top 10
37.4%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 64.39%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|∎
|
Real estate operating companies;
|∎
|
Real estate investment trusts (“REITs”);
|∎
|
Homebuilders;
|∎
|
Hotel, hotel management companies and gaming companies;
|∎
|
Real estate brokerage/services companies and/or management companies;
|∎
|
Financial institutions that make or service mortgage loans;
|∎
|
Manufacturers or distributors of construction materials and/or building supplies/products;
|∎
|
Home furnishing and home improvement retail companies;
|∎
|
Companies with significant real estate holdings such as supermarkets, restaurant chains and retail chains;
|∎
|
Construction and engineering companies; and
|∎
|
Companies with infrastructure-related assets such as toll roads, bridges, tunnels, parking facilities, railroads, airports, broadcast and wireless towers, electric transmission and distribution lines, power generation facilities, hospitals and correctional facilities.
|Period
|BREUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.6%
|-10.9%
|328.6%
|2.53%
|1 Yr
|15.0%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|3.25%
|3 Yr
|5.9%*
|-13.6%
|47.7%
|15.33%
|5 Yr
|3.4%*
|-14.8%
|23.1%
|11.30%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.6%
|10.0%
|0.47%
* Annualized
|Period
|BREUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.5%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|50.18%
|2021
|7.2%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|88.15%
|2020
|10.5%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|0.80%
|2019
|6.1%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|11.62%
|2018
|-6.8%
|-7.1%
|0.8%
|97.80%
|Period
|BREUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.6%
|-22.8%
|328.6%
|2.53%
|1 Yr
|15.0%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|3.25%
|3 Yr
|5.9%*
|-13.6%
|47.7%
|13.85%
|5 Yr
|3.4%*
|-14.8%
|23.1%
|12.02%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.5%
|14.1%
|0.46%
* Annualized
|Period
|BREUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.5%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|50.18%
|2021
|7.2%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|88.15%
|2020
|10.5%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|0.80%
|2019
|6.1%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|11.62%
|2018
|-6.8%
|-6.8%
|0.8%
|99.56%
|BREUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BREUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.61 B
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|22.67%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|20
|642
|25.99%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|693 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|27.80%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.40%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|92.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BREUX % Rank
|Stocks
|91.41%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|81.23%
|Cash
|8.59%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|4.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|17.33%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|25.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|7.22%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|16.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BREUX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|45.29%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|0.76%
|Real Estate
|34.46%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|99.24%
|Financial Services
|9.26%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|5.73%
|Industrials
|3.69%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|3.44%
|Basic Materials
|2.82%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|1.15%
|Technology
|2.81%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|3.44%
|Communication Services
|1.67%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|4.96%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|51.53%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|52.67%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|52.29%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|51.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BREUX % Rank
|US
|83.29%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|80.87%
|Non US
|8.12%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|4.33%
|BREUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|60.58%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|83.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.49%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|BREUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|BREUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BREUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|64.39%
|0.11%
|380.00%
|66.28%
|BREUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BREUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|79.14%
|BREUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|BREUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BREUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.02%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|90.15%
|BREUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
Jeffrey A. Kolitch has been the portfolio manager of Baron Real Estate Fund and Baron Real Estate Income Fund since their respective inceptions on December 31, 2009 and December 29, 2017. He joined the Adviser in 2005 to develop a real estate growth strategy. From 1995 until 2005, Mr. Kolitch worked at Goldman Sachs & Co., starting as an associate in the Equities Division where he became a Vice President in 1999. In 2000, he was selected to join the Equity Capital Markets Group as a Vice President in New York, and in 2002, Mr. Kolitch was named a Managing Director in Hong Kong. From 2004 until 2005, he served as a Managing Director in Goldman Sachs’ Equity Capital Markets Group in New York.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.84
|2.23
