Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$6.89
$37.9 M
5.71%
$0.39
1.30%
YTD Return
5.5%
1 yr return
9.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$37.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.6%
Expense Ratio 1.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 186.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$6.89
$37.9 M
5.71%
$0.39
1.30%
|Period
|BREDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.5%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|29.00%
|1 Yr
|9.7%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|36.56%
|3 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-17.0%
|2.0%
|67.96%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.7%
|2.9%
|59.33%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.6%
|6.6%
|38.31%
* Annualized
|Period
|BREDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.7%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|34.80%
|2021
|-6.8%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|90.38%
|2020
|3.6%
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|1.32%
|2019
|0.0%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|94.97%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|N/A
|BREDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BREDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|37.9 M
|49.1 K
|15.2 B
|80.06%
|Number of Holdings
|268
|4
|2121
|43.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.81 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|74.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.59%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|42.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BREDX % Rank
|Bonds
|91.62%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|51.08%
|Cash
|8.38%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|40.31%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|96.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|90.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|99.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BREDX % Rank
|Government
|84.63%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|8.31%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.95%
|0.00%
|99.89%
|39.08%
|Corporate
|4.67%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|82.77%
|Derivative
|0.76%
|0.00%
|64.87%
|40.31%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.31%
|98.77%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BREDX % Rank
|Non US
|82.13%
|0.00%
|159.42%
|87.38%
|US
|9.49%
|-74.21%
|36.99%
|4.00%
|BREDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.30%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|41.82%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|27.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.02%
|0.65%
|43.48%
|BREDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BREDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BREDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|186.00%
|0.00%
|218.00%
|98.60%
|BREDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BREDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.71%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|43.20%
|BREDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BREDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BREDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.74%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|19.69%
|BREDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2012
9.84
9.8%
Laurent Develay, Director, is a portfolio manager on the Emerging Markets Debt team within BlackRock's Portfolio Management Group. He has responsibility for managing emerging market currencies and local debt investments. Prior to joining BlackRock in June 2012, Mr. Develay was a portfolio manager in the Emerging Markets Debt team at Fischer Francis Trees & Watts (FFTW, a BNP Paribas Investment Partner) with an alpha focus on EM currencies and regional research coverage of Latin America. Prior to the merger between BNP Paribas and Fortis, Mr. Develay was head of the currency and commodity trading team at Fortis Investments for five years in Paris and London with a strong focus on emerging markets currencies. Previously, Mr. Develay served as a currency trader at AXA Investment Managers where he started his career in 1999. Mr. Develay earned Master in Finance in 1996 from the E.S.L.S.C.A. in Paris and a Certificate in Finance from UC Berkeley Extension in 1998.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2014
8.41
8.4%
Michal Wozniak, CFA, Director and Portfolio Manager in BlackRock’s Emerging Markets Debt Team since November 2013; Portfolio Manager for the Emerging Markets Debt Team at Lombard Odier Investment Managers from 2011 to 2013; Portfolio Manager for the Emerging Markets Debt Team at JPMorgan Asset Management from 2009 to 2011; Portfolio Manager for the Emerging Markets Debt Team at Fortis Investments from 2007 to 2009. From 2002 until 2007 he was working in Credit Suisse Asset Management in Warsaw, initially as a portfolio manager and later heading the fixed income team. Michal started his professional career in 2000 as an equity analyst in ABN AMRO Asset Management. Mr. Wozniak earned a Masters in Finance and Banking from the Warsaw School of Economics in 2001.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 23, 2021
0.68
0.7%
Michal Katrencik, Director, is a portfolio manager on the Emerging Markets Debt team within BlackRock's Global Fixed Income Group. He is the co-manager of EM Short Duration funds and EM Absolute Return within EMD business. Michal started his career in 2010 as a junior FX trader at Tatra Bank in Bratislava, where he traded G10 & CEE spot and options for two years while studying Financial Mathematics at Comenius University in Bratislava where he earned a BSc degree.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 12, 2022
0.38
0.4%
Amer Bisat, PhD., Managing Director, is an Emerging Markets portfolio manager within BlackRock’s Americas Fixed Income Group. In this capacity, he works closely with the various portfolio managers in the group formulating and implementing investable emerging markets themes in local markets, FX, and sovereign and corporate credit spaces. Mr. Bisat’s service with the firm dates back to 2013. Prior to BlackRock, he was a partner in two macro hedge funds (Traxis and Rubicon), and held portfolio management responsibilities at UBS and Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Between 1991 and 1998, he was a senior economist at the International Monetary Fund where he helped negotiate high profile programs with Russia, Ukraine, and Egypt. Mr. Bisat has taught graduate level economics courses at Columbia University. He co-authored a book on globalization and academic and policy papers on growth and financial sector development issues. He is a trustee of a number of Middle Eastern cultural and art institutions and a member of the Council of Foreign Relations.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.33
|6.11
