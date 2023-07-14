The Fund invests, under normal conditions, in derivatives and other commodity-linked instruments whose performance is expected to correspond to the performance of the underlying commodity, without investing directly in physical commodities. Commodities are assets that have tangible properties, such as oil, metals, and agricultural products. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in derivatives and other commodity-linked instruments that provide exposure to the following four sectors of the commodities markets: agricultural/livestock, energy, industrial metals and precious metals, although the Fund will never have absolute short exposure to any of the four commodities sectors. The portfolio managers manage the Fund’s portfolio using two different processes. One is strategic asset allocation, which the portfolio managers use to express their long term views of the commodities market. The portfolio managers apply their strategic process to, on average, approximately 80% of the Fund’s portfolio risk, as determined by the portfolio managers’ proprietary risk analysis, and this portion of the Fund holds only long positions in derivatives. The other process is tactical asset allocation, which is used by the portfolio managers to reflect their shorter term views of the commodities market. The tactical asset allocation process will result in the Fund having long and short positions within the four sectors of the commodities markets in which the Fund invests. The strategic and tactical processes are intended to adjust portfolio risk in a variety of market conditions. The portfolio managers will implement their investment decisions primarily through the use of derivatives and other investments that create economic leverage. The Fund uses derivatives and other leveraged instruments to create and adjust exposure to commodities. The portfolio managers make these adjustments to balance risk exposure (as part of the strategic process) and to add long or short exposure to commodities (as part of the tactical process) when they believe it will benefit the Fund. Using derivatives allows the portfolio managers to implement their views more efficiently and to gain more exposure to commodities than investing in more traditional assets such as stocks and bonds would allow. The Fund holds long and short positions in derivatives. The Fund’s use of derivatives and the leveraged investment exposure created by the use of derivatives are expected to be significant and greater than most mutual funds. The Fund’s net asset value is expected to be volatile because of the significant use of derivatives and other instruments that provide economic leverage including commodity-linked notes, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded notes (ETNs). Higher volatility generally indicates higher risk and is often reflected by frequent and sometimes significant movements up and down in value. The Fund will have the potential for greater gains, as well as the potential for greater losses, than if the Fund did not use derivatives or other instruments that have an economic leveraging effect. Economic leveraging tends to magnify, sometimes significantly depending on the amount of leverage used, the effect of any increase or decrease in the Fund’s exposure to commodities and may cause the Fund’s net asset value to be more volatile than a fund that does not use leverage. For example, if Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser) gains exposure to commodities through an instrument that provides leveraged exposure to commodities, and that leveraged instrument increases in value, the gain to the Fund will be magnified; however, if the leveraged instrument decreases in value, the loss to the Fund will be magnified. The Adviser’s investment process has three steps. The first step involves asset selection within four commodity sectors (agricultural/livestock, energy, industrial metals and precious metals). The portfolio managers select investments to represent each of the four commodity sectors from a universe of investments in over twenty separate commodities. The selection process (1) evaluates a particular investment’s theoretical case for long-term excess returns relative to cash; (2) screens the identified investments against minimum liquidity criteria; and (3) reviews the expected correlation among the investments, meaning the likelihood that the value of the investments will move in the same direction at the same time, and the expected risk and term structure of each investment to determine whether the selected investments are likely to improve the expected risk adjusted return of the Fund. The second step in the investment process involves portfolio construction. The portfolio managers use their own estimates for risk and correlation to weight the investments to construct a portfolio that they believe is both risk-balanced and offers attractive term structure characteristics. Periodically, the management team re-estimates the risk contributed by each investment and rebalances the portfolio; the portfolio also may be rebalanced when the Fund makes new investments. Taken together, the first two steps in the process result in the strategic allocation. In the third step of the investment process, using a systematic approach based on fundamental principles, the portfolio management team analyzes the investments, considering the following factors: valuation, economic environment and historic price movements. Regarding valuation, the portfolio managers evaluate whether investments are attractively priced relative to fundamentals. Next, the portfolio managers assess the economic environment and consider the effect that monetary policy and other determinants of economic growth, inflation and market volatility will have on the investments. Lastly, the portfolio managers assess the impact of historic price movements for the investments on likely future returns. Utilizing the results from the analysis described above, the portfolio managers determine tactical short-term over-weight (buying additional investments relative to the strategic allocation) and under-weight (selling investments relative to the strategic allocation) positions for investments across and within the four commodity sectors. When the tactical position is negative for an investment and its size is larger than the strategic position for that investment, the result is a short derivative position. The size and number of short derivative positions held by the Fund will vary with the market environment. In some cases there will be no short derivative positions in the Fund. The Fund’s long positions in derivative instruments generally will benefit from an increase in the price of the underlying investment. The Fund’s short positions in derivative instruments generally will benefit from a decrease in the price of the underlying investment. The Fund’s commodity exposure will be achieved through investments in ETFs, commodity futures and swaps, ETNs and commodity-linked notes, some or all of which will be owned through Invesco Cayman Commodity Fund III Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (Subsidiary). The Fund will invest in the Subsidiary to gain exposure to commodities markets. The Subsidiary, in turn, will invest in futures, swaps, commodity-linked notes, ETFs and ETNs. The Subsidiary is advised by the Adviser, has the same investment objective as the Fund and generally employs the same investment strategy. Unlike the Fund, however, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation in commodity-linked derivatives and other securities that may provide leveraged and non-leveraged exposure to commodities. The Subsidiary holds cash and can invest in cash equivalent instruments, including affiliated money market funds, some or all of which may serve as margin or collateral for the Subsidiary’s derivative positions. Because the Subsidiary is wholly-owned by the Fund, the Fund will be subject to the risks associated with any investment by the Subsidiary. The Fund generally will maintain 50% to 100% of its net assets (including assets held by the Subsidiary) in cash and cash equivalent instruments, including affiliated money market funds and U.S. Government securities, as margin or collateral for the Fund’s obligations under derivative transactions. The larger the value of the Fund’s derivative positions, as opposed to positions held in non-derivative instruments, the more the Fund will be required to maintain cash and cash equivalents as margin or collateral for such derivatives. The derivative instruments in which the Fund principally invests include but are not limited to futures, options and swap agreements. The Fund may invest in Rule 144A and other exempt securities.