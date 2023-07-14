To achieve the objective of providing a high current return with less short-term risk than the stock market, the Fund uses multiple techniques: purchasing or selling stocks, options, futures, and fixed-income securities. Together, these strategies are designed to provide the Fund with more stable returns over a wide range of fixed-income and equity market environments. Up to 75% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in common stocks and options on any size companies on which options are traded on a national securities exchange. At all times, at least 25% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in equities. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in foreign securities. For purposes of the Fund’s investments, “foreign securities” means those securities issued by companies: (i) that are domiciled in a country other than the US; and (ii) that derive 50% or more of their total revenue from activities outside of the US.

The Adviser’s investment process incorporates material environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) information, when available, as a consideration in the ongoing assessment of potential portfolio securities. The Adviser uses ESG research and/or ratings information provided by third parties in performing this analysis and considering ESG risks. As with any consideration used in assessing portfolio securities, the Adviser may, at times, utilize ESG information to increase the weighting of an issuer with a good ESG record or decrease the weighting of an issuer with a poor ESG record. However, as ESG information is just one investment consideration, ESG considerations are not solely determinative in any investment decision made by the Adviser.

The Adviser selects stocks for the Fund using a statistical approach that spans various investment styles including both “growth” and “value.” The Adviser may also select stocks and options according to a more passive strategy, including investing in stock market index futures and options. The Fund may also purchase or sell any financial (but not commodity) futures, puts, or calls within the scope of its investment

objective and strategy. Specifically, the Fund may short stock index futures to hedge a similar basket of stocks and sell covered call or secured put options to reduce the risk of stock ownership. These instruments can be used to hedge cash, manage market risk, dampen volatility in line with its investment objective, arbitrage the difference between stocks and futures and create synthetic option positions.

With respect to fixed income investments, the Adviser normally invests at least 25% of the Fund’s total assets in money market funds or fixed-income securities, such as US government obligations, mortgage and asset-backed securities, corporate bonds, collateralized mortgage obligations, and/or other fixed-income instruments. In addition, the Fund’s strategy with respect to credit rating may vary over time. The Adviser anticipates that fixed-income investments will largely be limited to US government securities and high-quality corporate debt.

Although the Fund seeks investments across a number of sectors, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in particular sectors.