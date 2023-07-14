Home
Vitals

YTD Return

0.5%

1 yr return

-4.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$1.08 B

Holdings in Top 10

38.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BRAMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Allocation Target Shares Series M Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    M
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Akiva Dickstein

Fund Description

In pursuit of the investment objective, the Fund will principally invest in the following securities: 
commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities;
asset-backed securities;
collateralized mortgage obligations;
U.S. Treasury and agency securities;
cash equivalent investments;
when-issued and delayed delivery securities;
derivatives; and
dollar rolls. 
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in fixed-income instruments. This 80% policy is a non-fundamental policy of the Fund and may not be changed without 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. 
The management team evaluates sectors of the bond market and individual securities within these sectors.The management team may, when consistent with the Fund’s investment objective, buy or sell options or futures on a security or an index of securities, or enter into interest rate or foreign currency transactions, including swaps (collectively, commonly known as derivatives). 
The Fund may only buy securities that are rated investment grade at the time of purchase by at least one major rating agency or, if unrated, determined by the management team to be of similar quality. 
The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio instruments to achieve its investment objective. 
Read More

BRAMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BRAMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -6.3% 3.8% 51.04%
1 Yr -4.9% -11.5% 2.9% 98.61%
3 Yr -5.8%* -6.1% 1.3% 99.82%
5 Yr -2.5%* -10.6% 3.2% 95.62%
10 Yr -1.3%* -11.7% 2.2% 91.44%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BRAMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -17.7% -2.5% 98.94%
2021 -1.4% -2.0% 2.2% 95.09%
2020 0.6% -2.8% 4.6% 49.16%
2019 0.8% -28.6% 3.0% 14.78%
2018 -0.5% -3.7% 0.4% 85.03%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BRAMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -6.3% 3.8% 48.61%
1 Yr -4.9% -11.5% 1.9% 96.01%
3 Yr -5.8%* -6.1% 4.5% 99.81%
5 Yr -2.5%* -8.3% 1.7% 96.13%
10 Yr -1.3%* -10.2% 2.1% 94.43%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BRAMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -17.7% -2.5% 98.94%
2021 -1.4% -2.0% 2.2% 95.09%
2020 0.6% -2.8% 4.6% 49.16%
2019 0.8% -28.6% 3.0% 16.51%
2018 -0.5% -1.0% 1.3% 88.57%

NAV & Total Return History

BRAMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BRAMX Category Low Category High BRAMX % Rank
Net Assets 1.08 B 5.81 M 70.5 B 51.99%
Number of Holdings 974 4 4919 16.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 437 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 35.94%
Weighting of Top 10 38.83% 1.7% 100.0% 20.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 32.90%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 32.45%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 30.74%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 25.88%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 18.83%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 18.13%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 18.05%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 17.44%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 17.29%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 15.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BRAMX % Rank
Bonds 		85.99% 49.71% 194.71% 89.06%
Cash 		14.01% -102.46% 39.20% 6.08%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 27.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 31.94%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 15.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 27.71% 93.23%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BRAMX % Rank
Securitized 		52.22% 0.00% 97.27% 8.51%
Cash & Equivalents 		44.09% 0.00% 44.09% 0.17%
Government 		3.36% 0.00% 73.63% 84.38%
Corporate 		0.33% 0.00% 100.00% 98.96%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 29.69%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 57.29%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BRAMX % Rank
US 		85.99% 0.00% 165.96% 23.26%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 72.71% 97.74%

BRAMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BRAMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.06% 0.01% 19.98% 96.40%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.19% 0.52%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 1.38%

Sales Fees

BRAMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BRAMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BRAMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 500.00% 100.00%

BRAMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BRAMX Category Low Category High BRAMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.56% 0.00% 11.01% 20.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BRAMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BRAMX Category Low Category High BRAMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.11% -1.27% 4.98% 52.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BRAMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BRAMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Akiva Dickstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2012

10.28

10.3%

Akiva Dickstein, Managing Director, is Head of Customized Core Portfolios within BlackRock's Americas Fixed Income Alpha Strategies and a member of the Americas Fixed Income Executive Team. Mr. Dickstein has been the lead portfolio manager on BlackRock's mortgage portfolios since joining BlackRock in 2009. Prior to that, Mr. Dickstein spent eight years at Merrill Lynch, where he served as Managing Director and head of the U.S. Rates & Structured Credit Research Group. He was responsible for the team that produced MBS, ABS, CMBS, Treasuries, swaps, and interest rate derivatives research. Mr. Dickstein's publications on MBS strategy included the weekly Mortgage Investor as well as numerous lengthier articles on topics such as optimal loan modifications, the valuation of credit-sensitive MBS and ABS, and the pricing of mortgage derivatives, options, and pass-throughs. In addition, he developed Merrill's prepayment models for fixed rate and hybrid MBS. From 1993 to 2001, Mr. Dickstein was with Lehman Brothers, most recently as a Senior Vice President in Mortgage Derivatives Trading. In this role, he traded mortgage derivatives and developed Lehman's credit default model. He joined Lehman as a mortgage and asset-backed securities analyst and was named to Institutional Investor's All American Fixed Income Research Team in pass-throughs, non-agency mortgages, and asset-backed securities. Mr. Dickstein earned a BA degree in economics, summa cum laude, from Yale University in 1990, and an MA degree in physics from Princeton University in 1993.

Matthew Kraeger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2012

10.28

10.3%

Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2015; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2014; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2006 to 2008; Associate of BlackRock, Inc. from 2002 to 2005.

Michael Heilbronn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2015

6.84

6.8%

Michael Heilbronn, Director, is a member of the Core PM SMA Team in Princeton for BlackRock's Managed Account business within Multi-Asset Strategies (MAS). In this capacity, he is responsible for managing mid-sized institutional taxable bond portfolios. Additionally, Mr. Heilbronn is part of a liaison team that coordinates the SMA fixed income portfolio strategy and credit research with the rest of the firm. He works closely with each group to facilitate idea sharing and trade ideas across portfolios. Mr. Heilbronn's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including his years with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (MLIM), which merged with BlackRock in 2006. At MLIM, he was a product specialist for the firm's entire range of fixed income portfolios, and also served as an associate asset management advisor. Mr. Heilbronn joined MLIM in 2000, after working with the mutual funds marketing team at the Merrill Lynch Private Client Group for two years. Mr. Heilbronn earned a BS degree from the Pennsylvania State University in 1998.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

