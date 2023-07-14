Home
Trending ETFs

Bridgeway Aggressive Investors 1 Fund

mutual fund
BRAGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$68.85 -0.39 -0.56%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (BRAGX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Bridgeway Aggressive Investors 1 Fund

BRAGX | Fund

$68.85

$155 M

1.27%

$0.87

0.34%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.9%

1 yr return

16.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$155 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$69.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 88.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Bridgeway Aggressive Investors 1 Fund

BRAGX | Fund

$68.85

$155 M

1.27%

$0.87

0.34%

BRAGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Bridgeway Aggressive Investors 1 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Bridgeway
  • Inception Date
    Aug 05, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Montgomery

Fund Description

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of companies of any size that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, and Nasdaq. Bridgeway Capital Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) selects stocks for the Fund using a statistical approach. The Fund seeks to achieve the risk objective by investing in stocks that the Adviser believes have a lower probability of price decline over the long term, though the stock price may be more volatile in the short term. The Fund may invest in stocks for which there is relatively low market liquidity, as periodically determined by the Adviser based on the stock’s trading volume. The Fund may also use aggressive investment techniques such as: 
·
investing up to 10% of its total assets in a single company, 
·
investing up to 15% of its total assets in foreign securities (as defined below), and 
·
short-term trading (buying and selling the same security in less than a three-month timeframe). 
The Adviser’s investment process incorporates material environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) information, when available, as a consideration in the ongoing assessment of potential portfolio securities. The Adviser uses ESG research and/or ratings information provided by third parties in performing this analysis and considering ESG risks. As with any consideration used in assessing portfolio securities, the Adviser may, at times, utilize ESG information to increase the weighting of an issuer with a good ESG record or decrease the weighting of an issuer with a poor ESG record. However, as ESG information is just one investment consideration, ESG considerations are not solely determinative in any investment decision made by the Adviser. 
For purposes of the Fund’s investments, “foreign securities” means those securities issued by companies: (i) that are domiciled in a country other than the US; and (ii) that derive 50% or more of their total revenue from activities outside of the US. 
Although the Fund seeks investments across a number of sectors, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in particular sectors. 
The Fund may invest a high percentage of its assets in a smaller number of companies than other mutual funds. 
The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities. 
Read More

BRAGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BRAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.9% -14.3% 35.6% 57.66%
1 Yr 16.8% -34.9% 38.6% 17.45%
3 Yr 5.6%* -27.8% 93.5% 51.18%
5 Yr -1.7%* -30.5% 97.2% 82.60%
10 Yr 4.3%* -18.8% 37.4% 39.89%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BRAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.5% -56.3% 28.9% 68.60%
2021 4.8% -20.5% 152.6% 76.48%
2020 4.2% -13.9% 183.6% 40.55%
2019 4.7% -8.3% 8.9% 65.34%
2018 -7.0% -13.5% 12.6% 95.39%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BRAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.9% -20.5% 35.6% 51.96%
1 Yr 16.8% -34.9% 40.3% 11.85%
3 Yr 5.6%* -27.8% 93.5% 50.97%
5 Yr -1.7%* -29.8% 97.2% 85.00%
10 Yr 4.5%* -13.5% 37.4% 73.50%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BRAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.5% -56.3% 28.9% 68.67%
2021 4.8% -20.5% 152.6% 76.48%
2020 4.2% -13.9% 183.6% 40.47%
2019 4.7% -8.3% 8.9% 65.85%
2018 -7.0% -10.9% 12.6% 99.29%

NAV & Total Return History

BRAGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BRAGX Category Low Category High BRAGX % Rank
Net Assets 155 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 81.34%
Number of Holdings 88 2 4154 56.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 42.4 M 288 K 270 B 83.09%
Weighting of Top 10 24.34% 1.8% 106.2% 85.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 3.11%
  2. Cheniere Energy Inc 3.02%
  3. NVIDIA Corp 2.94%
  4. Fortinet Inc 2.65%
  5. Tesla Inc 2.47%
  6. Microsoft Corp 2.39%
  7. The Mosaic Co 2.19%
  8. Etsy Inc 2.15%
  9. Generac Holdings Inc 2.15%
  10. Sea Ltd ADR 2.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BRAGX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 0.00% 130.24% 4.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 19.85%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 19.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 15.33%
Cash 		0.00% -102.29% 100.00% 90.42%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 16.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BRAGX % Rank
Technology 		27.60% 0.00% 48.94% 12.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.31% 0.00% 30.33% 2.45%
Financial Services 		13.35% 0.00% 55.59% 55.13%
Healthcare 		9.90% 0.00% 60.70% 92.27%
Basic Materials 		8.27% 0.00% 25.70% 3.52%
Energy 		6.88% 0.00% 41.64% 8.04%
Communication Services 		5.14% 0.00% 27.94% 85.60%
Consumer Defense 		4.36% 0.00% 47.71% 89.28%
Industrials 		3.97% 0.00% 29.90% 98.09%
Real Estate 		2.21% 0.00% 31.91% 64.78%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 87.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BRAGX % Rank
US 		91.64% 0.00% 127.77% 75.32%
Non US 		8.36% 0.00% 32.38% 14.42%

BRAGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BRAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.34% 0.01% 49.27% 82.33%
Management Fee 0.08% 0.00% 2.00% 8.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 0.56%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

BRAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BRAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BRAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 88.00% 0.00% 496.00% 89.44%

BRAGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BRAGX Category Low Category High BRAGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.27% 0.00% 24.06% 8.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BRAGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BRAGX Category Low Category High BRAGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.22% -54.00% 6.06% 18.35%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BRAGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BRAGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Montgomery

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 05, 1994

27.84

27.8%

John, CIO and President,founded Bridgeway in 1993.He worked with computer modeling and quantitative methods as a research engineer at MIT in the late 1970s. Later, as a student at Harvard, he investigated methods to apply modeling to portfolio management. He began applying these methods to his investments in 1985. Over the next 6 years, this style proved more successful than even John had expected. He left his full-time position in the transportation industry at the end of 1991 to perform full-time research on his models, study the mutual fund industry, and write a business plan for Bridgeway.

Elena Khoziaeva

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2005

16.6

16.6%

Elena Khoziaeva, CFA, is a portfolio manager and began working at Bridgeway in 1998. Her responsibilities include portfolio management, investment research, and statistical modeling. Elena earned a Bachelor of Economic Sciences from Belarussian State Economic University in Minsk and graduated with highest honors from the University of Houston with an MBA in Accounting.

Michael Whipple

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2005

16.6

16.6%

Mike Whipple, CFA, FRM, is a portfolio manager and began working for Bridgeway in 2002. His responsibilities include portfolio management, investment research, and statistical modeling. He holds a BS in Accountancy and Finance from Miami University in Ohio. Michael worked in public accounting with a focus in auditing from 1993 to 2000 before attending the University of Chicago Booth School of Business from 2000 to 2002, where he earned his MBA.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

