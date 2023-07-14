Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Allocation Target Shares Series C Portfolio

BRACX | Fund

$8.92

$444 M

4.12%

$0.37

0.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.8%

1 yr return

-2.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

Net Assets

$444 M

Holdings in Top 10

6.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 42.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BRACX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.59%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Allocation Target Shares Series C Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Heilbronn

Fund Description

In pursuit of the investment objective, the Fund will principally invest in the following securities: 
corporate bonds, notes and debentures;
asset-backed securities;
commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities;
obligations of non-U.S. governments and supra-national organizations, such as the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (the “World Bank”), which are chartered to promote economic development;
collateralized mortgage obligations;
U.S. Treasury and agency securities;
cash equivalent investments;
when-issued and delayed delivery securities;
derivatives; and
repurchase agreements and reverse repurchase agreements. 
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in fixed-income instruments. This 80% policy is a non-fundamental policy of the Fund and may not be changed without 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. 
The management team evaluates sectors of the bond market and individual securities within these sectors. 
The management team may, when consistent with the Fund’s investment objective, buy or sell options or futures on a security or an index of securities, or enter into interest rate or foreign currency transactions, including swaps (collectively, commonly known as derivatives). 
The Fund may only buy securities that are rated investment grade at the time of purchase by at least one major rating agency or, if unrated, determined by the management team to be of similar quality. 
Read More

BRACX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BRACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -27.3% 2.9% 26.72%
1 Yr -2.5% -14.9% 190.9% 61.24%
3 Yr -8.1%* -13.1% 32.9% 84.68%
5 Yr -2.4%* -10.4% 21.9% 62.16%
10 Yr -1.7%* -3.7% 9.7% 80.83%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BRACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -26.5% 144.0% 54.15%
2021 -2.7% -15.7% 13.1% 76.50%
2020 1.4% -13.0% 5.1% 61.97%
2019 2.3% -3.3% 4.1% 59.69%
2018 -1.2% -3.1% 1.3% 34.32%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BRACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -27.3% 2.9% 23.66%
1 Yr -2.5% -15.9% 190.9% 51.55%
3 Yr -8.1%* -13.1% 32.9% 85.15%
5 Yr -2.4%* -10.4% 21.9% 66.09%
10 Yr -1.2%* -3.7% 10.0% 73.79%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BRACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -26.5% 144.0% 54.15%
2021 -2.7% -15.7% 13.1% 76.50%
2020 1.4% -13.0% 5.1% 61.97%
2019 2.3% -3.3% 4.1% 59.69%
2018 -1.2% -3.1% 1.3% 52.07%

NAV & Total Return History

BRACX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BRACX Category Low Category High BRACX % Rank
Net Assets 444 M 2.7 M 44.4 B 58.13%
Number of Holdings 936 5 9191 12.12%
Net Assets in Top 10 32.6 M -29.6 M 3.34 B 47.35%
Weighting of Top 10 6.82% 1.8% 100.0% 91.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Treasury Secs Cash Mgmt Inst 1.27%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0.93%
  3. United States Treasury Bonds 1.125% 0.89%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 1.125% 0.88%
  5. United States Treasury Bonds 1.38% 0.87%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 0.73%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 0.67%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 0.64%
  9. United States Treasury Bonds 1.12% 0.63%
  10. Hyundai Capital America 0.8% 0.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BRACX % Rank
Bonds 		92.74% 15.65% 141.47% 70.83%
Convertible Bonds 		5.56% 0.00% 78.47% 28.79%
Cash 		1.50% -49.09% 10.75% 37.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.20% 0.00% 9.18% 21.97%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.27% 19.70%
Other 		0.00% -0.89% 3.98% 51.89%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BRACX % Rank
Corporate 		90.83% 41.80% 100.00% 55.68%
Government 		5.52% 0.00% 25.63% 35.61%
Municipal 		2.18% 0.00% 3.62% 2.27%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.78% 0.00% 11.30% 59.85%
Securitized 		0.69% 0.00% 23.18% 45.83%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.02% 61.36%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BRACX % Rank
US 		73.89% 15.65% 108.09% 74.62%
Non US 		18.85% 0.00% 47.05% 32.95%

BRACX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BRACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.10% 0.02% 5.60% 95.72%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.35% 0.49%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.45% 4.17%

Sales Fees

BRACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BRACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BRACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 42.00% 0.00% 259.00% 29.00%

BRACX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BRACX Category Low Category High BRACX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.12% 0.00% 7.33% 39.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BRACX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BRACX Category Low Category High BRACX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.59% 0.38% 7.58% 23.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BRACX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BRACX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Heilbronn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2015

6.84

6.8%

Michael Heilbronn, Director, is a member of the Core PM SMA Team in Princeton for BlackRock's Managed Account business within Multi-Asset Strategies (MAS). In this capacity, he is responsible for managing mid-sized institutional taxable bond portfolios. Additionally, Mr. Heilbronn is part of a liaison team that coordinates the SMA fixed income portfolio strategy and credit research with the rest of the firm. He works closely with each group to facilitate idea sharing and trade ideas across portfolios. Mr. Heilbronn's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including his years with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (MLIM), which merged with BlackRock in 2006. At MLIM, he was a product specialist for the firm's entire range of fixed income portfolios, and also served as an associate asset management advisor. Mr. Heilbronn joined MLIM in 2000, after working with the mutual funds marketing team at the Merrill Lynch Private Client Group for two years. Mr. Heilbronn earned a BS degree from the Pennsylvania State University in 1998.

Stephan Bassas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2018

4.41

4.4%

Stephan Bassas is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2012

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.76 6.2 2.41

