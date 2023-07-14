Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.8%
1 yr return
-2.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-8.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
Net Assets
$444 M
Holdings in Top 10
6.8%
Expense Ratio 0.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 42.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|■
|corporate bonds, notes and debentures;
|■
|asset-backed securities;
|■
|commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities;
|■
|obligations of non-U.S. governments and supra-national organizations, such as the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (the “World Bank”), which are chartered to promote economic development;
|■
|collateralized mortgage obligations;
|■
|U.S. Treasury and agency securities;
|■
|cash equivalent investments;
|■
|when-issued and delayed delivery securities;
|■
|derivatives; and
|■
|repurchase agreements and reverse repurchase agreements.
|Period
|BRACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.8%
|-27.3%
|2.9%
|26.72%
|1 Yr
|-2.5%
|-14.9%
|190.9%
|61.24%
|3 Yr
|-8.1%*
|-13.1%
|32.9%
|84.68%
|5 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-10.4%
|21.9%
|62.16%
|10 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-3.7%
|9.7%
|80.83%
* Annualized
|Period
|BRACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.1%
|-26.5%
|144.0%
|54.15%
|2021
|-2.7%
|-15.7%
|13.1%
|76.50%
|2020
|1.4%
|-13.0%
|5.1%
|61.97%
|2019
|2.3%
|-3.3%
|4.1%
|59.69%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-3.1%
|1.3%
|34.32%
|Period
|BRACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.8%
|-27.3%
|2.9%
|23.66%
|1 Yr
|-2.5%
|-15.9%
|190.9%
|51.55%
|3 Yr
|-8.1%*
|-13.1%
|32.9%
|85.15%
|5 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-10.4%
|21.9%
|66.09%
|10 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-3.7%
|10.0%
|73.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|BRACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.1%
|-26.5%
|144.0%
|54.15%
|2021
|-2.7%
|-15.7%
|13.1%
|76.50%
|2020
|1.4%
|-13.0%
|5.1%
|61.97%
|2019
|2.3%
|-3.3%
|4.1%
|59.69%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-3.1%
|1.3%
|52.07%
|BRACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BRACX % Rank
|Net Assets
|444 M
|2.7 M
|44.4 B
|58.13%
|Number of Holdings
|936
|5
|9191
|12.12%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|32.6 M
|-29.6 M
|3.34 B
|47.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|6.82%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|91.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BRACX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.74%
|15.65%
|141.47%
|70.83%
|Convertible Bonds
|5.56%
|0.00%
|78.47%
|28.79%
|Cash
|1.50%
|-49.09%
|10.75%
|37.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.20%
|0.00%
|9.18%
|21.97%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.27%
|19.70%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.89%
|3.98%
|51.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BRACX % Rank
|Corporate
|90.83%
|41.80%
|100.00%
|55.68%
|Government
|5.52%
|0.00%
|25.63%
|35.61%
|Municipal
|2.18%
|0.00%
|3.62%
|2.27%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.78%
|0.00%
|11.30%
|59.85%
|Securitized
|0.69%
|0.00%
|23.18%
|45.83%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.02%
|61.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BRACX % Rank
|US
|73.89%
|15.65%
|108.09%
|74.62%
|Non US
|18.85%
|0.00%
|47.05%
|32.95%
|BRACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.10%
|0.02%
|5.60%
|95.72%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.35%
|0.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.45%
|4.17%
|BRACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|BRACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BRACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|42.00%
|0.00%
|259.00%
|29.00%
|BRACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BRACX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.12%
|0.00%
|7.33%
|39.02%
|BRACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BRACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BRACX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.59%
|0.38%
|7.58%
|23.38%
|BRACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 2015
6.84
6.8%
Michael Heilbronn, Director, is a member of the Core PM SMA Team in Princeton for BlackRock's Managed Account business within Multi-Asset Strategies (MAS). In this capacity, he is responsible for managing mid-sized institutional taxable bond portfolios. Additionally, Mr. Heilbronn is part of a liaison team that coordinates the SMA fixed income portfolio strategy and credit research with the rest of the firm. He works closely with each group to facilitate idea sharing and trade ideas across portfolios. Mr. Heilbronn's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including his years with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (MLIM), which merged with BlackRock in 2006. At MLIM, he was a product specialist for the firm's entire range of fixed income portfolios, and also served as an associate asset management advisor. Mr. Heilbronn joined MLIM in 2000, after working with the mutual funds marketing team at the Merrill Lynch Private Client Group for two years. Mr. Heilbronn earned a BS degree from the Pennsylvania State University in 1998.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2018
4.41
4.4%
Stephan Bassas is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2012
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|24.76
|6.2
|2.41
