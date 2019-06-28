Home
Trending ETFs

BQMIX (Mutual Fund)

BQMIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Bright Rock Mid Cap Growth Fund

BQMIX | Fund

$19.85

$92.5 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

Net Assets

$92.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BQMIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Bright Rock Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    May 26, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    David B. Smith

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies with medium-sized market capitalizations (“mid-cap companies”). The Fund defines mid-cap companies as those companies with market capitalizations within the range of companies in the Russell Midcap® Growth Total Return Index at the time of investment. As of May 31, 2022, the market
capitalization range of companies in the Russell Midcap® Growth Total Return Index was between $0.97 billion and $67.3 billion.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of mid-cap U.S. companies. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest also include preferred stocks, convertible debt securities, and other investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in equity securities of mid-cap companies. In addition to U.S. companies, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of foreign mid-cap companies that are traded in the U.S., including companies located in emerging markets, as well as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).
In selecting investments for the Fund, Bright Rock Capital Management, LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), seeks to identify companies with attractive earnings growth prospects. Investments for the Fund’s portfolio are selected by applying the Adviser’s disciplined, bottom-up fundamental research process, which takes into account a company’s history of earnings stability and growth; proprietary products, processes and/or services; leadership or competitive positions in the market or industry; balance sheet strength; and experience of management teams. The Adviser may sell an investment in the Fund’s portfolio when the investment no longer meets the Adviser’s criteria for investments with strong growth potential or when a more attractive investment opportunity arises.
Read More

BQMIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BQMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -47.7% 49.8% 69.10%
1 Yr N/A -47.7% 20.6% 5.37%
3 Yr N/A* -23.8% 24.5% 14.84%
5 Yr 1.1%* -30.2% 15.3% 11.96%
10 Yr 4.7%* -11.8% 17.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BQMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -52.1% 9.2% 13.08%
2021 N/A -38.9% 36.0% 18.85%
2020 N/A -61.7% 27.9% 3.92%
2019 4.9% -82.5% 12.2% 30.98%
2018 -1.4% -23.5% 17.9% 50.31%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BQMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -47.7% 49.8% 69.10%
1 Yr N/A -47.7% 29.8% 20.54%
3 Yr N/A* -22.2% 28.3% 40.08%
5 Yr 1.1%* -25.3% 17.4% 31.76%
10 Yr 5.8%* -6.4% 18.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BQMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -51.7% 12.2% 30.77%
2021 N/A -7.0% 56.2% 58.08%
2020 N/A -61.7% 27.9% 5.88%
2019 4.9% -54.0% 12.2% 64.90%
2018 -1.4% -23.5% 18.1% 54.58%

NAV & Total Return History

BQMIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BQMIX Category Low Category High BQMIX % Rank
Net Assets 92.5 M 1.44 M 33.8 B 90.02%
Number of Holdings 43 13 2232 89.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 38.2 M 616 K 7.12 B 86.95%
Weighting of Top 10 41.28% 6.7% 148.7% 13.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Copart Inc 5.71%
  2. IDEXX Laboratories Inc 5.22%
  3. The Hershey Co 4.40%
  4. ONEOK Inc 4.26%
  5. Sherwin-Williams Co 4.26%
  6. Jack Henry & Associates Inc 3.95%
  7. FactSet Research Systems Inc 3.85%
  8. ResMed Inc 3.51%
  9. Edwards Lifesciences Corp 3.41%
  10. Fastenal Co 3.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BQMIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.99% 20.28% 127.86% 49.71%
Cash 		0.85% -48.52% 36.01% 46.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.25% 27.06%
Other 		0.00% -7.94% 70.89% 36.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.82% 25.14%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.48% 43.05% 27.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BQMIX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 11.12% 46.07%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 69.27% 94.24%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 48.22% 90.02%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.67% 71.21%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 62.34% 68.52%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 40.09% 37.04%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 14.07% 0.96%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.66% 63.53%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 17.24% 0.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 48.02% 55.66%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.78% 2.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BQMIX % Rank
US 		99.99% 7.34% 123.93% 18.62%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 70.47% 84.07%

BQMIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BQMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% 0.07% 6.14% 31.54%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.06% 1.50% 45.49%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 34.07%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.72% N/A

Sales Fees

BQMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

BQMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.05% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BQMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.85% 495.00% 5.77%

BQMIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BQMIX Category Low Category High BQMIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.05% 34.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BQMIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BQMIX Category Low Category High BQMIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.55% 4.79% 29.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BQMIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BQMIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David B. Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2012

7.01

7.0%

David Smith has worked in the investment management field since 1990. As the Chief Investment Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager, he is responsible for the oversight and direction of Bright Rock Capital. He also is responsible for managing client portfolios. In this capacity, Mr. Smith is involved in performing research and setting investment policy. Prior to joining Bright Rock Capital in 2010, Mr. Smith was a founding partner, Senior Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of Mellon Growth Advisors (MGA), a subsidiary of Mellon Financial Corporation. He was the lead portfolio manager for the firm’s MGA Small Cap Growth, MGA Small/Mid Cap Growth, and MGA Mid Cap Growth strategies. Previously, Mr. Smith was a Principal at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA) where he led the US Small/Mid Cap Growth strategies in its Global Fundamental Strategies group. Prior to this, he was Managing Director of real estate securities at the Tuckerman Group, SSgA’s real estate subsidiary. Mr. Smith holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Massachusetts/Amherst and a M.S. in Finance from the Sawyer School of Management at Suffolk University. He is a CFA charter holder, a member of the CFA Institute and the Boston Security Analysts Society. Mr. Smith serves on the SSgA Advisory Council and on the MSF Advisory Board for the MSF Program at the Sawyer School of Management at Suffolk University. He is also on the Board of Directors of Cardinal Cushing Centers Inc. and the Investment Committee for the South Shore Chamber of Commerce.

Douglas S. Butler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2012

7.01

7.0%

Doug Butler has worked in the investment business since 1991. Douglas Butler has served as Director of Research of Rockland Trust since 2004. Prior to joining Rockland Trust, Mr. Butler had a consulting business, specializing in mergers and acquisitions consulting for private manufacturing firms in the Chicago area. Prior to that, Mr. Butler was an equity portfolio manager for Sanford C. Bernstein. Mr. Butler is a CFA charter holder and has also received his designation as a Certified Financial PlannerTM.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.0 33.38 8.62 8.84

