Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.4%
1 yr return
6.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.3%
Net Assets
$87.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.5%
Expense Ratio 1.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.10%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BQMGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.4%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|85.99%
|1 Yr
|6.1%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|83.33%
|3 Yr
|3.2%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|22.49%
|5 Yr
|4.3%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|23.53%
|10 Yr
|6.2%*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|21.91%
* Annualized
|Period
|BQMGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.8%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|11.79%
|2021
|6.6%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|13.05%
|2020
|4.3%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|83.81%
|2019
|6.3%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|39.73%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|13.91%
|BQMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BQMGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|87.5 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|86.70%
|Number of Holdings
|40
|20
|3702
|88.30%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|36.3 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|84.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.53%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|18.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BQMGX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.62%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|84.04%
|Cash
|4.38%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|14.01%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|66.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|66.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|64.89%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|65.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BQMGX % Rank
|Technology
|24.65%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|77.84%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.33%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|5.85%
|Healthcare
|12.89%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|83.69%
|Consumer Defense
|11.54%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|0.35%
|Financial Services
|9.88%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|31.21%
|Industrials
|9.09%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|86.35%
|Energy
|7.15%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|6.38%
|Basic Materials
|3.67%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|27.66%
|Communication Services
|1.79%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|65.78%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|73.58%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|92.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BQMGX % Rank
|US
|95.62%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|34.04%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|95.92%
|BQMGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.07%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|49.01%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|60.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|36.96%
|BQMGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BQMGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BQMGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.10%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|22.13%
|BQMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BQMGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|68.44%
|BQMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|BQMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BQMGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.28%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|22.48%
|BQMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2012
9.93
9.9%
Douglas S. Butler, CFA®, CFP® Doug Butler has worked in the investment business since 1991. Douglas Butler has served as Director of Research of Rockland Trust since 2004. Prior to joining Rockland Trust, Mr. Butler had a consulting business, specializing in mergers and acquisitions consulting for private manufacturing firms in the Chicago area. Prior to that, Mr. Butler was an equity portfolio manager for Sanford C. Bernstein. Mr. Butler is a CFA charter holder and has also received his designation as a Certified Financial PlannerTM.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2012
9.93
9.9%
David Smith has worked in the investment management field since 1990. As the Chief Investment Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager, he is responsible for the oversight and direction of Bright Rock Capital. He also is responsible for managing client portfolios. In this capacity, Mr. Smith is involved in performing research and setting investment policy. Prior to joining Bright Rock Capital in 2010, Mr. Smith was a founding partner, Senior Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of Mellon Growth Advisors (MGA), a subsidiary of Mellon Financial Corporation. He was the lead portfolio manager for the firm’s MGA Small Cap Growth, MGA Small/Mid Cap Growth, and MGA Mid Cap Growth strategies. Previously, Mr. Smith was a Principal at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA) where he led the US Small/Mid Cap Growth strategies in its Global Fundamental Strategies group. Prior to this, he was Managing Director of real estate securities at the Tuckerman Group, SSgA’s real estate subsidiary. Mr. Smith holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Massachusetts/Amherst and a M.S. in Finance from the Sawyer School of Management at Suffolk University. He is a CFA charter holder, a member of the CFA Institute and the Boston Security Analysts Society. Mr. Smith serves on the SSgA Advisory Council and on the MSF Advisory Board for the MSF Program at the Sawyer School of Management at Suffolk University. He is also on the Board of Directors of Cardinal Cushing Centers Inc. and the Investment Committee for the South Shore Chamber of Commerce.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
