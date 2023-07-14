Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies with medium-sized market capitalizations (“mid-cap companies”). The Fund defines mid-cap companies as those companies with market capitalizations within the range of companies in the Russell Midcap

®

Growth Total Return Index at the time of investment. As of May 31, 2022, the market

capitalization range of companies in the Russell Midcap ® Growth Total Return Index was between $0.97 billion and $67.3 billion.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of mid-cap U.S. companies. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest also include preferred stocks, convertible debt securities, and other investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in equity securities of mid-cap companies. In addition to U.S. companies, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of foreign mid-cap companies that are traded in the U.S., including companies located in emerging markets, as well as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).

In selecting investments for the Fund, Bright Rock Capital Management, LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), seeks to identify companies with attractive earnings growth prospects. Investments for the Fund’s portfolio are selected by applying the Adviser’s disciplined, bottom-up fundamental research process, which takes into account a company’s history of earnings stability and growth; proprietary products, processes and/or services; leadership or competitive positions in the market or industry; balance sheet strength; and experience of management teams. The Adviser may sell an investment in the Fund’s portfolio when the investment no longer meets the Adviser’s criteria for investments with strong growth potential or when a more attractive investment opportunity arises.